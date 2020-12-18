Tyler Perry Announces He’s ‘Single’ Following End of Relationship with Gelila Bekele

*Tyler Perry fans were shocked to learn this week that he is single.

The entertainment mogul had been in a longterm relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele. On Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to write, “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”

A source tells PEOPLE Perry and Bekele, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends.”

The two met at a Prince concert in 2007.

READ MORE: Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

“Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son,” the insider adds.

“There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2017. The duo share six-year-old son, Aman Tyler.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned a new self on Wednesday. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he continued.

“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Meanwhile, Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.

“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.

According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film.