Tyler Perry Announces He’s ‘Single’ Following End of Relationship with Gelila Bekele
*Tyler Perry fans were shocked to learn this week that he is single.
The entertainment mogul had been in a longterm relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele. On Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to write, “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
A source tells PEOPLE Perry and Bekele, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends.”
The two met at a Prince concert in 2007.
READ MORE: Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
“Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son,” the insider adds.
“There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2017. The duo share six-year-old son, Aman Tyler.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned a new self on Wednesday. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he continued.
“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
Meanwhile, Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film.
Gary Dourdan Stars in New War Film ‘Redemption Day’ – EUR Exclusive/WATCH
*In the new film “Redemption Day,” Gary Dourdan plays Brad Paxton, who is a marine veteran who comes home considerably traumatized. Despite his state of mind, he has to go back into that lifestyle to the deserts of Algeria to rescue his wife who has been kidnapped.
*EUR Correspondent Briana Wright spoke to Dourdan about his personal resonation with the character and how much fun he had shooting the film.
Portraying a soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) held close to his heart. Working with veterans in the past and even organizing an advertisement to promote a hotline for suffering vets, Gary hoped to raise awareness while playing this role.
“I thought that when I started this role that I could possibly tackle some of the issues, perhaps put some of that on-screen so people could understand it a little more.”
MORE NEWS: Michael B. Jordan Launches ‘Hoop Dreams Classic’ to Celebrate HBCU Culture
Beyond spreading awareness, Dourdan also got to learn quite a bit through his portrayal of Brad Paxton. The film takes place and was shot in Morocco, but for some of the scenes that were set in Algeria, Brad Paxton had to speak their native language.
“In the film, I’m speaking Algerian-Arabic so I needed to get coached to speak a certain kind of Arabic- which, as you can imagine, is not easy.”
Beyond learning a new language, Dourdan also had to get in physical shape, learn fighting choreography and train in military-style shooting, all in only a few months. But, above all, he had a lot of fun shooting this film- maybe even so much that he’d do it again
“This was a blast to film and I hope they [viewers] have such a good time watching it, as good as a time I had making it. I’m looking forward to maybe even doing a sequel.”
“Redemption Day,” starring Gary Dourdan, premieres in theaters on January 8, 2021, and on digital/demand on January 12, 2021.
Rickey Smiley Slams Publication Over ‘Messy’ Article About Radio Show Shake-up [VIDEO]
*Rickey Smiley has called out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over an article they ran about his morning show switching stations.
The comedian is the host of The Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9. Starting in January, radio personality Headkrack will take over the slot at 107.9 while Smiley’s show will switch over to Classix 102.9.
AJC reports…. Headkrack, who used to work with Smiley, started his own morning show a year ago out of Atlanta.
“It’s good to be home!” said Headkrack, 43. “When I moved to Atlanta 11 years ago, this city has shown me nothing but love. When my mom died, the people hugged me in the streets. That made me feel like I was part of a community during the darkest time of my life… That’s an investment, an investment I plan on returning to the city time 100.”
READ MORE: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter (Aaryn) Suffering From PTSD Following Near-Fatal Shooting
Smiley believes that author of The AJC article, Rodney Ho, purposely worded the article in a way that suggests he was fired from his show.
“So I was reading The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A statement written by Rodney Ho, who is actually a friend of The Morning Show, very nice guy. But it just always seems like sometimes in his editorials, if that’s what you call it, can come off a little bit negative and messy,” said Smiley in a video message shared on his Instagram account.
He continued, “Where it says…the topic is ‘Headkrack’s Morning Show replaces Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9’ which is true. Headkrack’s Morning Show is replacing Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show on Hot 107.9 but what you didn’t put in the headline is that [my] morning show will be moved to Classix. That’s the other station, the property that Urban One radio owns. So basically I’m just being moved over to another station and Headkrack is going to be on Hot 107.9.”
Smiley said AJC is making it seem like his morning show is failing.
“Don’t try and write sh*t like that and make it seem like our morning show failing but then at the bottom in very small print you put that Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show is being moved to Classix.”
He added, “When you do stuff like that you open up a can of worms and people come on there with all their opinions and everybody that hate yo a** here they come. And you got to read that sh*t and it can get negative really quick.”
Smiley continued, “Don’t make it seem like we lost anything. Because we’re still on the radio in Atlanta.”
“The way you worded it will confuse people and make people think that they’re kicking me off the air in Atlanta because you put in very small print that I’m going to be on Classix.”
Hear more from Rickey Smiley about the issue via the Instagram video above.
LeBron James Family Foundation Announce Multipurpose Facility to Serve Akron Community
*The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced the launch of House Three Thirty, a multipurpose facility that aims to serve the community in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The facility will provide job and financial health training, and other resources, including counseling for those looking to start small businesses.
The project will be housed at the iconic Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret in Akron, and is set to open in 2022.
READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox
“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a press release. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”
House Three Thirty will also boast a rooftop athletic complex, restaurants, a gathering space and a drive-in movie theater.
News of the foundation comes amid reports that Microsoft has teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring NBA star LeBron James.
The campaign, which runs through Dec. 30, is calling on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.
As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also includes: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.
James and Bugs Bunny promoted the new film in an Instagram post (see clip below).
