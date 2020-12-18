*“It’s a true story of Scottish history,” said Brooke Burfitt (Plan Z), who stars in the Lifetime holiday movie presentation of “Christmas at the Castle” with Dan Jeannotte (Hallmark’s “Good Witch”). “It’s a Celtic Christmas.”

Christmas at the Castle airs on the Lifetime network Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It follows Blaire Henderson (Brooke) a perfume expert from New York who is ordered by her boss to acquire a rare fragrance located in a remote town in Scotland owned by Aristocrat, Earl Alistair McGregor (Dan), who refuses to sell it. Her attempt at convincing him to tell her the secrets to the fragrance makes for a very light and heart-felt movie.

“The script is delightful. Shot in Scotland,” said Dan Jeannotte (Netflix’s “Designated Survivor”) about his experience with the film. In reference to Christmas at the Castle he continued, “You see it from the view of the woman, a New York Perfume rep. She is given the job to get this beautiful perfume fragrance from this little perfume owner. Her boss is breathing down her neck. She doesn’t think it through trying to get closer to get this perfume. It is funny how she spends her time at the Castle with the Earl…not knowing how to act. It really is a nice story. Her relationship with the Earl, who I play…It begins deceptively…then they see each other as who they really are. You want them to find love….they have a nice chemistry. You hope that she gets her head out the ground.”

The deception is that she poses as a documentary filmmaker in her attempt to learn the secret formula of the rare fragrance. Christmas at the Castle is produced by Reel One Entertainment, with Rory Gorman, John Johnston, Lars Knudsen, Scott Lines, Rhys Williams, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould and Sebastian Battro as executive producers.

“I got to know Reel One Entertainment the last two years to present ideas to Lifetime. I’m on both sides (acting and producing), I’m primarily an actress. I have ideas for films because I watch films…and this one, I did not let go. So I came up with the concept but I did not write the script though,” Burfitt pointed out.

The script for Christmas at the Castle was written by Louise Burfitt-Dons (her mother) and directed by Ryan Alexander Dewar. The airing date just so happens to be the birthday of Brooke Burfitt. The Reel One Entertainment project was first released as Christmas in the Highlands in 2019 in the United Kingdom with Brooke as one of its producers and Louise as screenwriter.

British native Brooke Burfitt’s acting credits include Pulp (2012), Plan Z (2014), By Any Means (2017), Maternal Secrets (2018), and Christmas in the Highlands (2019). Canadian native Dan Jeannotte’s credits include CW’s “Reign” series (2016-2017); Hallmark’s “Good Witch” (2015 – 2019) series; “The Bold Type” series (2017 – 2020); Assassin III (Game, 2012); Assassin IV: Black Flag (Game, 2013); Assassin’s Creed: Unity (Game, 2014); Assassin: Unity-Dead King (Game 2015); Netflix’s “Designated Survivor” (2018) with Kiefer Sutherland, and Red 2 (2013) with Bruce Willis, www.Brooke-Burfitt.com www.DanJeannotte.com www.MyLifetime.com www.ReelOneEnt.com

