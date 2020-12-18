Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]

*A 27-year-old Texas man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and two children before being found in bed with their bodies.

Bryan Richardson is facing three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement, per PEOPLE. On December 12, authorities responded to a welfare check for Richardson’s wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. When they entered the home, they found him on a bed with the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, covered in blood.

The police department issued a statement on their Facebook page about the incident, noting that “a fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”

At the home, officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer, and an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant. Richardson also killed the family’s little dog.

When an officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges.

During the booking process, Richardson was asked on a form if he was worried about losing his job, his wife or custody of his kids, and he told officers, “I already lost all of those,” according to KWTX.

Ware and Richardson married in 2015.

“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” the district’s Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell told KWTX in a statement.

Richardson is being held on $2.25 million bond.