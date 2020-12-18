crime
Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
*A 27-year-old Texas man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and two children before being found in bed with their bodies.
Bryan Richardson is facing three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement, per PEOPLE. On December 12, authorities responded to a welfare check for Richardson’s wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. When they entered the home, they found him on a bed with the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, covered in blood.
The police department issued a statement on their Facebook page about the incident, noting that “a fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
READ MORE: Texas Mother Sentenced to 20 Years After Killing Daughter, 2, Tossing Body in Lake [VIDEO]
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder that occurred on December 12, 2020.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on December 13, 2020 and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000. pic.twitter.com/t48IU0Bmmp
— CopperasCovePolice (@CovePolice) December 13, 2020
At the home, officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer, and an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant. Richardson also killed the family’s little dog.
When an officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges.
During the booking process, Richardson was asked on a form if he was worried about losing his job, his wife or custody of his kids, and he told officers, “I already lost all of those,” according to KWTX.
Ware and Richardson married in 2015.
“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” the district’s Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell told KWTX in a statement.
Richardson is being held on $2.25 million bond.
crime
Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
*Police in Mississippi are looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was abandoned at a Goodwill donation center with just a note and a change of clothes.
The 2-year-old boy was left behind the facility in Southaven on Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department. The note reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”
Surveillance cameras captured images of a Black man and a woman believed to have been involved with abandoning the the child, who has not been identified by name, PEOPLE reports.
Later in the afternoon, authorities arrested one suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public.
“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Southaven Police Department Chief Macon Moore said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”
READ MORE: Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
One suspect is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Southaven, Mississippi, Goodwill store with nothing but a bag of clothes and a note, authorities said. https://t.co/zfD2No1RL6 pic.twitter.com/jsRbKpaYzI
— CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2020
“We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case,” Moore added. “The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”
An employee at the Goodwill center told WREG-TV that the man said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before leaving the premise.
“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center. The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” a spokesperson for Goodwill tells PEOPLE in a statement.
“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”
crime
Teen Brothers Devin and Jonathan Massey Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car
*Tragedy has hit a Texas family in the worst way after two teenage brothers were fatally shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway.
The shooting occurred Saturday night outside of a home in Rosharon, Texas, PEOPLE reports.
Authorities responding to calls about gunfire found Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, dead inside the car. Another male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a witness claims multiple suspects in masks approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene.
“This was just a random act of violence,” Rebekah Foley, a family friend, told ABC13. The victims “had just come home from the grocery store” when they were shot.
“They had no chance,” Foley added.
READ MORE:Kenya Moore Reveals She and Marc Daly Still Haven’t Filed for Divorce / WATCH
I lost my two lil brothers last night. I know god left me on earth for a reason to up hold there names and live through them. I love bo-low and jojo never forget that 12/12/20 forever 🕊💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zWH7hI9tjP
— Ryan phillips #30 (@The_RPhillips30) December 13, 2020
Jonathan (Jojo) and Devin were students at Ridge Point High School.
“Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice,” the family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday. “It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind. As parents, we ask for any leads big or small.”
“Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers,” the statement continued. “As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day.”
The family hopes the brothers will “be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys.”
“To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful,” the family’s statement concluded.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses.
crime
WATCH: Body-cam Confession from Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing [VIDEO]
*One of three white males charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery was captured on police body-cam admitting that he tried to block the victim as he was running from his killers.
Arbery was shot dead while jogging on a residential Georgia street after being chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.
William “Roddie” Bryan has insisted that he was simply a witness to the McMichaels hunting down and killing Arbery on February 23, claiming he had zero involvement with the slaying. He was arrested following public outcry over his cell phone footage which captured Arbery’s killing and catapulted the case into the national spotlight.
In the newly released body-cam video, Bryan admits to an officer that he tried to block Arbery on the belief that he was a burglary suspect.
Check out the footage via the Twitter video below
READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Facing Child Molestation Probe
#NEW: Roddie Bryan, third murder suspect in shooting death of #AhmaudArbery, is seen on police body camera video saying he tried to block Arbery as suspects Gregory and Travis McMichaels chased.
Bryan told @bridgetteANjax in May interview he had no involvement. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5sflJbbJMR
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) December 15, 2020
“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”
A video clip from a previous interview showed Bryan saying he had no involvement in the deadly altercation.
The McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three have pleaded not guilty.
Bryan said after his video leaked online, he started receiving death threats.
The sister of Arbery’s killer, Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a picture of his dead body to Snapchat. Famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt noted that the posting of the gruesome photo online “fits the pattern” of the family’s thirst for violence.
Gregory claims he leaked video of the killing thinking it would exonerate him and his son. But as one Twitter user noted, “Lynching tradition is to take souvenirs. If there weren’t so many witnesses, someone would have a coin purse made of the brother’s private parts.”
“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder, then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Lee Merritt told The Sun. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”
Adding, “The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family. It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”
Arbery was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during the confrontation with the McMichaels.
