Terrorist Group Boko Haram Release 300 Nigerian Boys After Raid on Nigerian School [VIDEO]

*More than 300 Nigerian school boys have been released after being kidnapped last week by the terrorist group Boko Haram, officials said.

Aminu Bello Masari, governor of Katsina state in northern Nigeria, confirmed Thursday that a total of 344 boys were freed, and will be reunited with the families after being medically examined, Reuters reported.

“We have recovered most of the boys,” Masari told the outlet. “It’s not all of them.”

Some of the boys are still being held by their captors, according to the BBC.

The children were released hours after Boko Haram militants released a video showing the students at an undisclosed location.

As previously reported, more than 300 students were kidnapped after gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School for boys in Nigeria on Friday.

The school, located in Kankara, has more than 600 students and according to reports, half were missing following the raid.

When the school was attacked, police engaged in a gunfight with the gunmen, allowing many students to run for safety, according to Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah.

One of the lucky ones to immediately escape was Usama Aminu, and he wasted no time speaking out about the harrowing ordeal.

“When I decided to run they brought a knife to slaughter me but I ran away quickly,” he said, per US News and World Report.

“They said they would kill whoever is trying to escape then I began to run, climbing one rock to another through a forest,” Aminu added.

Oby Ezekwesili, an activist and former government minister, said the raid on the all-boys school was the result of poor governance.

“Nothing of our government system was available to protect those children,” she told Reuters. “What else can define poor governance.”

Boko Haram has kidnapped school children in the past, including nearly 300 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeastern Borno State in 2014. According to reports, about 100 of those girls are still missing.