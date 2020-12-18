Urban News
Terrorist Group Boko Haram Release 300 Nigerian Boys After Raid on Nigerian School [VIDEO]
*More than 300 Nigerian school boys have been released after being kidnapped last week by the terrorist group Boko Haram, officials said.
Aminu Bello Masari, governor of Katsina state in northern Nigeria, confirmed Thursday that a total of 344 boys were freed, and will be reunited with the families after being medically examined, Reuters reported.
“We have recovered most of the boys,” Masari told the outlet. “It’s not all of them.”
Some of the boys are still being held by their captors, according to the BBC.
The children were released hours after Boko Haram militants released a video showing the students at an undisclosed location.
READ MORE: More Than 300 Boys Missing After Gunmen Raid Nigerian School [VIDEO]
As previously reported, more than 300 students were kidnapped after gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School for boys in Nigeria on Friday.
The school, located in Kankara, has more than 600 students and according to reports, half were missing following the raid.
When the school was attacked, police engaged in a gunfight with the gunmen, allowing many students to run for safety, according to Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah.
One of the lucky ones to immediately escape was Usama Aminu, and he wasted no time speaking out about the harrowing ordeal.
“When I decided to run they brought a knife to slaughter me but I ran away quickly,” he said, per US News and World Report.
“They said they would kill whoever is trying to escape then I began to run, climbing one rock to another through a forest,” Aminu added.
Oby Ezekwesili, an activist and former government minister, said the raid on the all-boys school was the result of poor governance.
“Nothing of our government system was available to protect those children,” she told Reuters. “What else can define poor governance.”
Boko Haram has kidnapped school children in the past, including nearly 300 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeastern Borno State in 2014. According to reports, about 100 of those girls are still missing.
News
Texas Mother Sentenced to 20 Years After Killing Daughter, 2, Tossing Body in Lake [VIDEO]
*A Texas mother who disguised a life-size doll as her dead daughter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for abuse of a corpse.
Tiaundra Christon, 23, traveled from College Station to Houston with her 2-year-old daughter, Hazana Anderson, to visit boyfriend Kenny Hewett, authorities said. The child was sexually assaulted, beaten to death and left in a vehicle for several days before Christon and Hewett dumped the body in a lake, KBTX-TV reported.
Investigators said Christon then reported her daughter missing on Oct. 28, 2018 and carried the doll to pretend it was her child. Surveillance video from a Walmart showed the mother pushing what appeared to be her daughter in a stroller.
Here’s more from PEOPLE Magazine:
The urgent search for little Hazana Anderson took a dark turn after College Station police officers discovered a life-sized doll, dressed in clothing identical to what the mom said her child was wearing, in a trash can across the street from where Christon had parked.
As investigators unraveled the woman’s claims, they learned Hazana had died days earlier and the mother and her boyfriend had dumped the body in a lake.
READ MORE: Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
The mother later confessed that her child had died at the Downtowner Inn hotel room where she and Hewett were staying, “after the baby suffered abuse from Hewett and Christon.”
The couple beat the child to death with a belt and then attempted to resuscitate her by giving her a bath. Christon told police that she and Hewett also used a hair dryer in an effort to warm her up, but it burned Anderson’s skin.
They put the body inside a plastic bag and hid it in the backseat of her car for three days before disposing of it on Oct. 23. The mother wrapped the bag with rope, and tied a heavy rock to it so it would sink to the bottom of a local lake. A dive team recovered the body.
Jurors deliberated for about 20 minutes before finding Christon guilty on Friday. She was sentenced to the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
Hewet received the same sentence in November 2019, after also pleading guilty to tampering with a human corpse.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rickey Smiley Slams Publication Over ‘Messy’ Article About Radio Show Shake-up [VIDEO]
*Rickey Smiley has called out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over an article they ran about his morning show switching stations.
The comedian is the host of The Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9. Starting in January, radio personality Headkrack will take over the slot at 107.9 while Smiley’s show will switch over to Classix 102.9.
AJC reports…. Headkrack, who used to work with Smiley, started his own morning show a year ago out of Atlanta.
“It’s good to be home!” said Headkrack, 43. “When I moved to Atlanta 11 years ago, this city has shown me nothing but love. When my mom died, the people hugged me in the streets. That made me feel like I was part of a community during the darkest time of my life… That’s an investment, an investment I plan on returning to the city time 100.”
READ MORE: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter (Aaryn) Suffering From PTSD Following Near-Fatal Shooting
View this post on Instagram
Smiley believes that author of The AJC article, Rodney Ho, purposely worded the article in a way that suggests he was fired from his show.
“So I was reading The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A statement written by Rodney Ho, who is actually a friend of The Morning Show, very nice guy. But it just always seems like sometimes in his editorials, if that’s what you call it, can come off a little bit negative and messy,” said Smiley in a video message shared on his Instagram account.
He continued, “Where it says…the topic is ‘Headkrack’s Morning Show replaces Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9’ which is true. Headkrack’s Morning Show is replacing Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show on Hot 107.9 but what you didn’t put in the headline is that [my] morning show will be moved to Classix. That’s the other station, the property that Urban One radio owns. So basically I’m just being moved over to another station and Headkrack is going to be on Hot 107.9.”
Smiley said AJC is making it seem like his morning show is failing.
“Don’t try and write sh*t like that and make it seem like our morning show failing but then at the bottom in very small print you put that Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show is being moved to Classix.”
He added, “When you do stuff like that you open up a can of worms and people come on there with all their opinions and everybody that hate yo a** here they come. And you got to read that sh*t and it can get negative really quick.”
Smiley continued, “Don’t make it seem like we lost anything. Because we’re still on the radio in Atlanta.”
“The way you worded it will confuse people and make people think that they’re kicking me off the air in Atlanta because you put in very small print that I’m going to be on Classix.”
Hear more from Rickey Smiley about the issue via the Instagram video above.
#BlackLivesMatter
Black Family’s Cars Burned, Home Vandalized With ‘Trump 20’ Graffiti After Putting Up ‘Black Lives Matter’ Yard Sign (Video)
*Just after midnight on Wednesday, the son of a Black couple in Little Elm, TX woke up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, looked out the window and noticed two of the family’s cars on fire.
Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford had no idea why their shared a photo of their 2020 Nissan Optima and 2020 Kia Forte were in flames, but when the smoke cleared, the pair noticed the phrase “Trump 20” spray-painted on their garage door. Suddenly, the possibility of an “accident” started to fade away.
The couple’s “Black Lives Matter” yard sign that they had put up around Thanksgiving was also vandalized with the same color spray paint that was used to deface the garage.
“That sign was in my yard for less than two weeks and then all of a sudden we get a tragedy like this,” Gipson told WFAA. “I would have preferred they just take the sign. But to set the house on fire? That’s going way too far.”
Crawford told WFAA that the community and fellow neighbors have shown support: “One neighbor bought us a camera system that I installed and another bought paint for us to paint over the “Trump 20′ left behind. We’re very grateful to them.”
Watch below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]