Civil Rights
New Cal NAACP Chief Appoints Sacramento Woman (Betty Williams) Executive Director
*The new president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) California-Hawaii State Conference is keeping in step with a national movement making strides to level the playing field for Black women — long underrepresented in both private and public sector leadership roles. Like organizations and companies around the country, California’s conference of the oldest civil rights organization in the country is leading by increasing professional opportunities and offering critical career support for Black women.
Kickstarting his tenure, the NAACP State Conference President Rick L. Callender announced last week that Betty Williams has been hired as the organization’s executive director.
Williams, a longtime president of the Sacramento branch of the NAACP, calls her new statewide position a “blessing.”
“I had thought about it, and it was like, ‘God this is my passion, I love the organization, I love the advocacy of civil rights, and being that voice (of NAACP) for almost 10 years,’” Williams told California Black Media (CBM). “I want to be a part of an organization that I absolutely adore, part of the decision-making process, the transition, and Rick Callendar’s vision of taking all the branches to a whole new level.”
Williams was appointed with the full support of the State Conference board. In her new role, Williams will help Callendar represent the organization and oversee the operations of 55 branches in California and Hawaii, serving as a spokesperson and monitoring developments in politics at the State Capitol.
Under Williams’s leadership as the Sacramento branch president of the NAACP, she helped law enforcement agencies in Sacramento develop community partnerships that contributed to the reduction of crime and safer communities in some of the most underserved areas of the city.
Williams was also instrumental in effecting changes to economic and social policies in the Sacramento region. Her peers praise her for pushing for reforms in policing strategies, including police-use-of-force procedures.
“She is the right person at the right time to lead the California-Hawaii NAACP into the future,” said Callender, who is also the chief executive officer of the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Callender has joined NAACP Chairman of the Board Leon Russell to fire up the organization’s members and delegates to become more engaged in the civic life of their local communities. He is also focused on promoting the participation of more Black women in politics in the state.
Callender and the California-Hawaii NAACP supported a resolution calling for Gov. Newsom to appoint an African American woman to fill the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacant once Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States next month.
“The California voters sent a Black woman to the U.S. Senate. She was, and is, the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate,” Callendar stated. “It’s the right thing that should be done. Let’s all mobilize to make this happen.”
Callender, former president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, was appointed president of the California-Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP in November.
He assumed duties Dec. 1 after Alice Huffman stepped down due to health concerns. Huffman held the position for 21 years.
source: Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Civil Rights
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Demands Release of Body Cam Footage in Police Killing of Joshua Feast / VIDEO
*LA MARQUE, Tex. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump is demanding the release of body cam footage in the killing of Joshua Feast following the identification of Officer Jose Santos as Joshua’s killer.
Joshua Feast, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot to death by La Marque Police Officer Jose Santos on December 9.
Attorney Crump has issued the following statement:
“Now that Jose Santos has been identified as the police officer who killed Joshua Feast, we are left with even more questions and very few answers. Video from 2013 shows Santos, along with his colleagues, brutalizing yet another young Black man – beating him and holding his head underwater as the all-too-familiar cries of “I can’t breathe” come from their victim.
“Why was Officer Santos ever permitted to wear a badge following that disgusting incident? Joshua Feast would still be alive today if the La Marque Police Department had done the right thing by demanding that their officers be individuals of sound moral character – not individuals like Jose Santos who had a documented history of tormenting and harming his fellow man. It was all but promised that Santos would use excessive force again as it had been previously condoned.
“We will not stop until all of the body cam footage, as well as any other footage obtained by law enforcement, is released from the night that Joshua Feast was shot in the back and killed by Police Officer Jose Santos. Joshua’s family and the residents of La Marque deserve to know what transpired the night of this tragedy. Justice is not possible if the investigation continues to operate in secrecy, leaving the public – and Joshua’s family – in the dark.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Meet Noah Harris, First Black Man Elected Harvard Student Body President (Watch)
*Noah Harris has just become the first Black man to be elected president of Harvard University’s student body. On Tuesday, he appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” to credit late Congressman John Lewis as his motivation and biggest inspiration.
Harris, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is a junior government major and also co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black Caucus. He said that his three main goals will be improving student life, increasing access to mental health and wellness, and diversity inclusion.
Harris told O’Donnell that civil rights icon Lewis had a “profound impact” on him and that he hopes to embody his “love of country.”
Watch below:
Civil Rights
Virginia State Worker Put on Leave Days After Complaining about Systemic Racism (Watch)
*A man who works for the Virginia Department of Corrections says he was placed on leave just days after raising concerns about systemic racism at his job.
“The timing is very suspicious,” said DOC employee Michael Murphy. He tells 8News he’s worked in corrections for 30 years, eight of which, with the Virginia DOC.
He says that while working as a unit manager at State Farm Correctional Center in Powhatan County, he noticed a pattern within the department: hard-working, qualified Black employees getting passed over for promotions.
“There’s been a practice, I noticed of African Americans being laterally moved involuntarily, several hours from their workplace,” Murphy said. “In one case, it was five hours away from her workplace.”
Murphy believes it’s designed to make them quit.
“It is happening very disproportionately to Blacks. I find it to be incredibly unfair and very discriminatory,” Murphy said.
So, as a manager, he decided to speak up. He first filed an EEOC complaint with the State of Virginia. Then, on Sept. 24, he filed a formal grievance with his immediate supervisor.
He says he alleged, “systemic racism within the department.”
Then, five days later, Murphy said, “I was put on administrative leave for lack of civility.”
Watch his story below:
