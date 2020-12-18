Deion Sanders Flips De’Jahn Warren to Jackson from Georgia Stage

*Jackson State University received a commitment from four-star JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren this week, flipping him from Georgia State.

The program at JSU is led by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

This week marked “Signing Day” on Wednesday, the first day that college recruits can officially sign with the schools they will attend next year.

Here’s more from The Bleacher Report:

Warren, who’d committed to Georgia in August, is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 overall JUCO player in next year’s class, according to 247Sports‘ composite rankings. The Maryland native has been a standout performer at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He recorded 35 total tackles, six passes defended, five interceptions and three forced fumbles across 11 appearances during the 2019 season.

BREAKING: 🚨 Flip Alert 🚨 The #1 CB in the JUCO rankings (#2 NATL.) has just Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Jackson State 🤯 Coach Deion Sanders is proving to be an elite recruiter instantly ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cCnkRUjiAu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2020

According to reports, the Maryland native has been a standout performer at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. The school took a chance on the young athlete after he was ruled academically ineligible at three other schools due to poor grades.

“I had to realize that over time, school is important,” Warren told Tyler Martin of Sports Illustrated in April. “You can not want to play the sport without getting the grades. Education is more important than football at the end of the day.”

Warren said he committed to making the necessary progress to play Division I football next year.

“This is my light at the end of the tunnel,” Warren told Martin. “I was about to give it all up before this. All that I am receiving is unexpected. It is all a blessing and it amazes me every day to see how far I have come.”

Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field #BIG21 #IBelieveJSU21 pic.twitter.com/OllRo5ZFDb — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) December 16, 2020

Earlier this week, Sanders’ son, Shilo, announced on Twitter that he has transferred to the Tigers to play for his father, CBS Sports reports.

“Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field,” wrote Shilo, who previously played for Sanders at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Shilo’s younger brother, Shedeur, is also committed to play for JSU as a member of the 2021 class.