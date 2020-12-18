Television
Barack Obama Makes Clear His Stance on ‘Defund the Police’ in ‘Daily Show’ Interview [WATCH]
*Barack Obama appeared on “The Daily Show” Tuesday and explained his issue with the “defund the police” slogan.
We previously reported, the former POTUS was criticized earlier this month for saying anti-police rhetoric could turn off people more so than inspire them to join the rallying cries for reforming the criminal justice system.
“If you believe, as I do, that we should be able reform the criminal justice system so that it’s not biased and treats everyone fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan like ‘defund the police’ but, you know, you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done,” Obama said, CBS reported.
Obama further explained his stance on the issue while speaking to Noah.
“I have consistently believed that their courage, activism, media-savvy, strategic resolve, far exceeds anything I could have done at their age and I think has shifted the conversation in ways that I would not have even imagined a couple of years ago,” Obama said of the Black Lives Matter activists that are leading the cause. “So throughout this slew of compliments I then said, well, what do you think about the particular slogan ‘defund the police’? And I said, well, that particular slogan, I think the concern is there may be potential allies out there that you lose. And the issue always is, how do you get enough people to support your cause that you can actually institutionalize it and translate it into laws.”
Obama continued: “There are two or three writers, who I admired, who wrote, ‘Obama is making it a mission to chastise Black Lives Matter.’ And you go, what? Hold on a second, I just spent the whole summer complimenting them. What are you talking about? The reason it caught attention, I suspect, is there are some in the Democratic party who suggested the reason we didn’t do better in the congressional elections this time around was because of this phrase. And I think that people assumed that somehow I was making an argument that that’s why we didn’t get a bigger Democratic majority. That actually was not the point I was making.”
Check out his full conversation on the “Daily Show” above.
Obama’s previous comments on “Defund the Police” drew backlash from some liberals and progressives on social media.
“We lose people in the hands of police. It’s not a slogan but a policy demand,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted in response to Obama’s remarks.
Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
*A 27-year-old Texas man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and two children before being found in bed with their bodies.
Bryan Richardson is facing three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement, per PEOPLE. On December 12, authorities responded to a welfare check for Richardson’s wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. When they entered the home, they found him on a bed with the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, covered in blood.
The police department issued a statement on their Facebook page about the incident, noting that “a fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder that occurred on December 12, 2020.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on December 13, 2020 and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000. pic.twitter.com/t48IU0Bmmp
— CopperasCovePolice (@CovePolice) December 13, 2020
At the home, officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer, and an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant. Richardson also killed the family’s little dog.
When an officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges.
During the booking process, Richardson was asked on a form if he was worried about losing his job, his wife or custody of his kids, and he told officers, “I already lost all of those,” according to KWTX.
Ware and Richardson married in 2015.
“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” the district’s Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell told KWTX in a statement.
Richardson is being held on $2.25 million bond.
Tyler Perry Announces He’s ‘Single’ Following End of Relationship with Gelila Bekele
*Tyler Perry fans were shocked to learn this week that he is single.
The entertainment mogul had been in a longterm relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele. On Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to write, “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
A source tells PEOPLE Perry and Bekele, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends.”
The two met at a Prince concert in 2007.
READ MORE: Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
View this post on Instagram
“Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son,” the insider adds.
“There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2017. The duo share six-year-old son, Aman Tyler.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned a new self on Wednesday. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he continued.
“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
Meanwhile, Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film.
Gary Dourdan Stars in New War Film ‘Redemption Day’ – EUR Exclusive/WATCH
*In the new film “Redemption Day,” Gary Dourdan plays Brad Paxton, who is a marine veteran who comes home considerably traumatized. Despite his state of mind, he has to go back into that lifestyle to the deserts of Algeria to rescue his wife who has been kidnapped.
*EUR Correspondent Briana Wright spoke to Dourdan about his personal resonation with the character and how much fun he had shooting the film.
Portraying a soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) held close to his heart. Working with veterans in the past and even organizing an advertisement to promote a hotline for suffering vets, Gary hoped to raise awareness while playing this role.
“I thought that when I started this role that I could possibly tackle some of the issues, perhaps put some of that on-screen so people could understand it a little more.”
Beyond spreading awareness, Dourdan also got to learn quite a bit through his portrayal of Brad Paxton. The film takes place and was shot in Morocco, but for some of the scenes that were set in Algeria, Brad Paxton had to speak their native language.
“In the film, I’m speaking Algerian-Arabic so I needed to get coached to speak a certain kind of Arabic- which, as you can imagine, is not easy.”
Beyond learning a new language, Dourdan also had to get in physical shape, learn fighting choreography and train in military-style shooting, all in only a few months. But, above all, he had a lot of fun shooting this film- maybe even so much that he’d do it again
“This was a blast to film and I hope they [viewers] have such a good time watching it, as good as a time I had making it. I’m looking forward to maybe even doing a sequel.”
“Redemption Day,” starring Gary Dourdan, premieres in theaters on January 8, 2021, and on digital/demand on January 12, 2021.
