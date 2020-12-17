Entertainment
Senator Angus King Asks Streaming Services to Waive Fees Over Christmas Due to COVID
*A U.S. Senator has asked streaming services to make content free over the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter addressed to executives at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu, Maine senator Angus King suggested their services be provided for free this holiday season.
“Many Americans have already turned to your platforms as ‘safe at home’ tools, responsible alternatives to public gatherings at locations like movie theaters, concert venues and sports arenas. Yet as the weather grows colder across much of the country and safe outdoor recreation options are further restricted, Americans are faced with even further social isolation — and increased free time — during the holidays. This is a risk; it could also be an opportunity for creative, socially responsible thinking,” King wrote.
The senator believes free online movies could encourage people to stay indoors over attending public gatherings.
READ MORE: Meet Michael Regan, Biden’s Reported Pick to Lead the EPA (Video)
“As organizations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” wrote King. “Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current non-subscribers as a public service to who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.”
His letter also notes the importance of the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.
“At this time, we must find ways to incentivize people to follow guidance from the CDC, their employer, local public health officials, or school leaders,” wrote King. “Unfortunately, some Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home.”
King concluded, “While your platforms would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to provide temporary service at no cost to non-subscribers as a way to encourage people to make responsible choices and safely navigate this holiday season.”
Read King’s full letter here.
King previously advocated for better internet access for families working from home during the pandemic.
Entertainment
‘She Profited from the Pandemic’: Rev. Raphael Warnock Rips Opponent Kelly Loeffler’s Sudden Stock Dump (Watch)
When “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin asked Thursday’s guest Rev. Raphael Warnock about the robotic attacks of his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate, Kelly Loeffler, (she robotically accused him of being a “radical liberal” a total of 13 times during their recent debate), Warnock initially refused to take the bait.
“I can’t be distracted by that,” he said. “As we say in the South, God bless her heart.”
But eventually, he pounced.
“Listen, Kelly Loeffler’s trying to change the subject and I don’t blame her,” he continued. “She cannot justify why she still has that seat. She was appointed to that seat because she is a high Republican donor and she’s an investment professional and she didn’t waste any time trying to make good on her investment.”
Warnock referenced a piece first reported by the Daily Beast in March when adding, “When she heard about the coronavirus pandemic, instead of thinking about the people of Georgia and what they need, she was busy dumping millions of dollars of stock.”
“She profited from the pandemic. I mean, who does that?!” he asked.
“And then when it came time to give ordinary people basic relief, $600 of additional unemployment insurance, Kelly Loeffler said that she didn’t see any need for that,” Warnock added. “She called it counterproductive. Apparently, she didn’t think it was counterproductive to profit off the pandemic.”
Watch clips from Rev. Warnock’s appearance below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
LeBron James Family Foundation Announce Multipurpose Facility to Serve Akron Community
*The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced the launch of House Three Thirty, a multipurpose facility that aims to serve the community in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The facility will provide job and financial health training, and other resources, including counseling for those looking to start small businesses.
The project will be housed at the iconic Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret in Akron, and is set to open in 2022.
READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox
“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a press release. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”
House Three Thirty will also boast a rooftop athletic complex, restaurants, a gathering space and a drive-in movie theater.
News of the foundation comes amid reports that Microsoft has teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring NBA star LeBron James.
The campaign, which runs through Dec. 30, is calling on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.
As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also includes: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.
James and Bugs Bunny promoted the new film in an Instagram post (see clip below).
View this post on Instagram
Arts & Culture
Jamie Foxx Talks Adding His Special Sauce to ‘Joe’ in ‘SOUL / WATCH
The animated film “Soul” debuts on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The feature marks Pixar’s first with a Black lead.
“Soul” stars Jamie Foxx as “Joe,” a middle-school band teacher whose passion in life is Jazz. An unfortunate accident right before his big break sends him to “The Great Before.”
This is the place where souls are sent before they go to earth, to receive their personality. When he’s tasked with helping “22” (voiced by Tina Fey, 30 Rock) find passion and meaning, Joe learns to discover new meaning to things in his own life too.
THIS IS INTERESTING: Fantasia & Hubby Talk Fertility Battle, Video Series and Potential ‘Verzuz’ Slot (Watch)
The film also stars Phylicia Rashad (voice of “Libba Gardner” – Joe’s mom,) Angela Bassett (voice of jazz singer “Dorothea Williams”) and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson (voice of “Curley”)
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Foxx and the film’s co-directors/ story creators, Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers plus producer Dana Murray, about Foxx’s handprint on the film, and the importance of mentorship.
Foxx on what aspects of himself he brought to the character of Joe:
Just enthusiasm. I feel like living in the world of what I live in. When it comes to art, when art is your trade. That is a death-defying, unpredictable place to be in. Well, I sing, but do I sing good enough? Well I play, but do I play enough, I act but do I act good enough? You never know. But you know that is your passion. And you won’t know until something falls your way. Sometimes it takes a short period of time, or it could take a lifetime. So that’s what I brought to Joe. The fact that I have that enthusiasm and it never waivers. I’m always about the fun, the joy, the laughs, the music. I could be in a little room with four or five people, playing some bongos and piano and be happy. Or be on stage with hundreds of thousands and still give the same feeling. That’s what I gave Joe.
Here’s Kemp Powers on the importance of creating this world with a Black man as center:
I just wanted him to be a guy that I recognized. I went to public school in New York, and it was important to us that Joe actually be a good teacher. But to be a good teacher, he couldn’t be a pushover. Public school kids are witty … For me getting to show Black characters, ones that I enjoy and recognize. That I love and not have to water them down in a way that one might expect one would have to, being able to help put that on the screen was really exciting to me.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer