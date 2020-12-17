*A U.S. Senator has asked streaming services to make content free over the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to executives at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu, Maine senator Angus King suggested their services be provided for free this holiday season.

“Many Americans have already turned to your platforms as ‘safe at home’ tools, responsible alternatives to public gatherings at locations like movie theaters, concert venues and sports arenas. Yet as the weather grows colder across much of the country and safe outdoor recreation options are further restricted, Americans are faced with even further social isolation — and increased free time — during the holidays. This is a risk; it could also be an opportunity for creative, socially responsible thinking,” King wrote.

The senator believes free online movies could encourage people to stay indoors over attending public gatherings.

“As organizations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” wrote King. “Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current non-subscribers as a public service to who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.”

His letter also notes the importance of the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.

“At this time, we must find ways to incentivize people to follow guidance from the CDC, their employer, local public health officials, or school leaders,” wrote King. “Unfortunately, some Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home.”

King concluded, “While your platforms would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to provide temporary service at no cost to non-subscribers as a way to encourage people to make responsible choices and safely navigate this holiday season.”

Read King’s full letter here. King previously advocated for better internet access for families working from home during the pandemic.