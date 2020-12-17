Financial
Oakland Study: Mortgage Discrimination is Still Alive and Well Across California and USA
*There is no silver lining it seems when it comes to redlining.
Redlining describes the illegal practice when government agencies or private institutions systematically exclude certain groups of people — or selectively raise the prices of goods and services for them. The most notable example is how the United States government and private banks intentionally denied African Americans home loans based on race through much of the 1900s. In other words, mortgage discrimination.
A new study by Oakland-based policy institute The Greenlining Institute has found that Black, Latino and Native American borrowers still receive fewer home purchase loans than white borrowers. White borrowers receive more mortgage loans than Black and Brown borrowers, regardless of population or income.
The report, Home Lending to Communities of Color in California, is based on data reported under the federal Home Mortgage Disclosure Act in 2019. It found that home purchase loans owned by Black and Latino homeowners were about 60 % of what would be expected based on their percentage of California’s population. This discrepancy was consistent both with high-income and low-income communities.
Across the state, women of color comprise 30 % of the population but received only 8 % of home loans.
The pattern also held in regional breakdowns. In the Los Angeles/Long Beach/Glendale Metropolitan Area, the Black community makes up 7.8 % of the population, but received 4 % of home purchase loans in 2019. In the San Francisco/San Mateo/Redwood City region, the Black community makes up 3.6 % of the population, but only received 0.7 % of home purchase loans.
Inequity in homeownership among communities of color continues to contribute to the wealth gap since wealth cannot be easily built incrementally from generation to generation without the inheritance of property. Today Black communities, in particular, are still feeling the financial effects of decades of redlining, or discriminatory mortgage-lending policies.
“In our society, homeownership remains critical to building wealth and financial stability,” said report author Rawan Elhalaby, Greenlining’s Senior Economic Equity Program Manager. “The racial discrepancies we see can’t be explained simply by differences in income. It will take a concerted effort by banks, non-bank lenders and financial regulators to overcome the systemic disadvantages that Black, Latino and Indigenous borrowers still face.”
In California, mortgage discrimination only compounds the twin crises of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. Across the state, those problems are the worst in the country by all indicators, and they affect African Americans, who make up nearly 40 % of the state’s homeless population, in disproportionate numbers. Across the state, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 151,278 homeless people. Of that number, there are more than 60,000 unsheltered Black people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Homeless Policy Research Institute at the University of Southern California reports that there is a shortage of 1.4 million affordable homes in California.
The concerted efforts that banks must take, as recommended in the report, include increasing their branch presence in communities of color and extending access to more loan products to lower-income and immigrant communities.
There is also evidence that culturally competent banks and well-funded nonprofits led by people of color can lead to better loan rates for communities of color. First-time buyers can also seek out homeownership counseling, where they are advised through the basics of loan rates and advised away from predatory rates.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
How to Trade on Forex With No Deposit
*Talented traders make impressive profits in the largest financial market worldwide. Their results depend on their skills and prescience, as well as supply and demand.
This job has a learning curve, and beginners need to take their time exploring intricacies of the currency exchange. Some brokers allow you to start without deposit, but are these offers legit?
At first glance, they may seem suspicious. Why would a broker give you free money to invest? In fact, forex trading without deposit is not only possible but also extremely useful for rookies. The key is to choose a provider that can be trusted. For them, free bonuses are simply another competitive advantage.
How No Deposit Bonuses Work
The structure of these offers varies from broker to broker. For example, you may be offered a bonus of $30 for opening a live account. This enables you to start real trading without an initial investment. Every day, the number of bonus offers grows. Here are a few essential aspects:
- In some cases, you will need to confirm your mobile number before proceeding.
- There may be a catch, so be aware of full conditions related to the gift. These will often concern withdrawal. For example, you may only be allowed to collect your profits after funding the live account.
- If you work through a regulated broker, there is no need to worry about the safety of your funds or data.
Licenses from such organizations as the CySEC in Cyprus guarantee the company complies with all industry standards, including negative balance protection. That means a trader will never end up in the red, even if they make terrible decisions.
Other Opportunities
Free bonuses are not the only way to use trading software for free. Beginners may unlock its simulation mode with a free demo account. It is usually easy to register online — often, you need to fill in a basic form, and the broker emails your login and password immediately. Demo trading prepares users to the frenzy of the real market. It imitates live conditions but allows you to work with a virtual balance.
Psychology of Trading Without Money
When traders use virtual funds or gifts from their brokers, trading feels different from the real thing. That is because there is no pressure of working with real money. Responsible brokers stress the need to practice as long as necessary before putting capital at stake.
When real money is involved, humans are prone to make irrational decisions and act recklessly. Therefore, composure is an essential element of a trader’s success. You may suppose that psychology is an unrelated field, and it has little importance. It is a misconception.
Trading With Free Money
Today, live accounts may be opened with a modest investment. However, be careful. At the beginning of your career, start small and avoid leveraged trades. Allow your volumes to grow gradually, along with the accuracy of your decisions.
Cryptocurrency Tries to Fill in During Zimbabwe’s Cash Shortages
*Long, winding lines in front of banks are a daily occurrence in Zimbabwe due to rampant cash shortages in the southern African nation.
Since the coronavirus hit the country in March, COVID-19 restrictions have forced depositors to queue early to withdraw only 1,000 ZWL (Zimbabwe dollars) weekly, per central bank regulations, which translated to $3.11 US on Dec. 7. With hyperinflation in the country, that amount goes less and less far each week.
The new local cryptocurrency Zimbocash, aka ZASH, attempted to fill the void but had problems with spam accounts shortly after its launch in late May, leaving its legitimate users unable to use the platform since the end of June. The company hopes to have the problem solved soon.
ZASH was developed by local tech startup Zimbocash in 2018 and went live on a currency exchange, Bithumb, in late May.
Since its launch, 158,000 subscribers have signed on to use ZASH. Zimbocash co-founder Philip Haslam said that there are currently 4.5 billion ZASH tokens built on the TRON platform. TRON is a decentralized blockchain operating system, meaning that the currency is not prone to manipulation by a central government or bank and that transactions are made securely between users.
Each Zimbabwean who joined before March 2019 received an allocation of 100,000 Zimbocash tokens, the amount of which halves every three months. As 2020 ends, anyone who signs up will receive 200 ZASH, until the total number of tokens is fully allocated.
“We are not trying to replace the Zimbabwean dollar; we are trying to create solutions,” Haslam said.
The cryptocurrency has value only as far as people sign up and accept it to make transactions.
Cryptocurrency showed promise this year
Issues with local hard currency and inflation compelled business colleagues Saziso Mpofu, 22, and Nashe Murangari, 23, to use Zimbocash as a payment option for their delivery startup Express Things. They sought to solve three problems: cash shortages, reduced consumer traffic, and high transaction costs.
“Well, because it is crypto, it’s easy to use, has low transfer charges, and all that has helped, but especially in profit making,” Mpofu said. “Also, with all the charges mobile money has, we have benefited in profit using ZASH, since it’s instant and you can transfer and you don’t meet with anyone (in person) in these Covid-19 times.”
Covid-19 restrictions, such as the banning of commuter vans called kombis, social-distancing guidelines and eliminating nonessential work per government orders, greatly reduced traffic and prevented Express Things’ ability to collect payments. Additionally, bank and mobile money transaction charges, as well as a 2 percent money transfer tax, made transactions expensive.
Using ZASH earns Mpofu’s company $100 per day versus $5 per day through bank or mobile money transactions.
Zimbabwe entrepreneur Claudious Mabhuya, who owns and runs the firm Eastend Vision Media Africa, a photography and video services business headquartered in Harare, is also benefitting from ZASH during the pandemic. Due to the nature of his business, Mabhuya relied on walk-in clients, averaging 20 to 30 a day. But after the initial COVID-19 lockdown in March, Mabhuya’s business took a hit, leading him to sign up to use ZASH.
“If ZASH wasn’t there, it was going to be so hard because what happens is, for something that you have to pay for over the counter, was going to be hard for people to come to pay cash to our company,” Mabhuya said.
As a result, the company managed to double its clients, leading to daily revenue earnings of $50.
Haslam says that global economies such as Zimbabwe are having to resort to money printing to fund stimulus packages in response to Covid-19. Cryptocurrencies are a viable alternative because the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies eliminates money printing. The digital currency’s value grows only along with its usage.
“I want to highlight that anyone can create any cryptocurrency,” said South African cryptocurrency expert Shireen Ramjoo. “The code of Bitcoin, for example, is open-source so anyone can access that code, adapt it and obviously work on it from there.”
She also pointed out that cryptocurrency won’t be effective if nobody uses it.
The initial run for ZASH proves there is an appetite for the digital currency in Zimbabwe and one that is not going away anytime soon.
While the platform targets Zimbabweans, foreigners can also buy ZASH on the international cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb Global.
“The tech start-up is limited to having only 7.2 million subscribers based on the total amount of tokens it has,” Haslam said.
Currently, Zimbocash’s platform is inactive after being taken down by the company to improve its identity verification system. People can still register to receive an allocation of tokens, but all transactions are temporarily halted.
(Edited by Sally Benford and Cathy Jones)
Charlene Crowell: 20 Years of Repayments Leave Black Borrowers Still Owing 95%
*Although the year 2020 has been dominated by continuing news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic’s rising death toll that has now claimed the lives of nearly 300,000 Americans, it is not the only challenge facing the nation. Amid rising unemployment and food insecurity, an estimated 45 million Americans struggle at the same time with the crushing weight of more than $1.7 trillion in student debt.
A disproportionate amount of this financial burden is carried by Blacks and other borrowers of color. These racial disparities in student debt cannot be ignore: massive debts delay, if not if deny, wealth-building opportunities for Blacks and others who believe that higher education remains the bridge to a financially secure future.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting recession one of every four student loan borrowers was in either default or serious delinquency. Black student experience default at a much higher rate (37.5%) than their peers who are Latino (20%), or White (12.4%), according to an independent report by the Brookings Institution. Even after 20 years of loan repayments, the typical Black borrower still owes 95% of the original cumulative balance.
A new research report, jointly released by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) and the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), outlines the financial toll taken by this unsustainable debt and pinpoints remedies to systematically address the crisis.
In part, the report states: “Pursuit of education in America should not be such a high stakes gamble…Borrowers who took out loans to access an education should not have those debts follow them to the grave.”
Entitled, Road to Relief: Supporting Federal Student Loan Borrowers During the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond, the report encourages President-Elect Biden to keep his campaign promise to cancel significant amounts of student debt among his first executive actions taken on his first day of office, and specifically recommends:
- Across-the-board debt cancellation. All federal student loan borrowers (including PLUS loan borrowers and those with commercially- or institutionally held loans) should have their balances reduced. This ensures that the benefits of cancellation reach the most vulnerable borrowers and spurs economic recovery;
- Clearing the books of bad debts. After cancellation, the federal government should clear the books of debts currently held by borrowers that have been in repayment for longer than 15 years, debts that have been in default for 3 or more years, and debts held by borrowers who have been receiving federal means-tested benefits for 3 or more years;
- Restoring limitations on collections. Federal student loans should have common-sense consumer protection standards. Guardrails should include a statute of limitations, preventing the seizure of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Social Security benefits, limitations on the amount that can be seized, and limits on how long creditors can involuntarily collect. Student loans should also be dischargeable in bankruptcy; and
- Making repayment truly affordable and budget-conscious. All borrowers on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan or more than 30 days delinquent at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic should be auto-enrolled in a new IDR plan, the Affordable Budget-Conscious (ABC) repayment plan, that sets monthly payments based on no more than 8% of discretionary income above 250% of the poverty line.
“Taken together, these steps will ensure that all federal borrowers, accounting for over 90% of the outstanding student loan balances, receive substantial relief…Public investment, not reliance on loans, should once again be the foundation of how we pay for higher education,” states the report.
“The federal government must stop borrowers from continuing to drown in student debt by a system that has been inequitable and broken for decades,” continued Yu. “Abusive debt collection practices seize critical funds, such as Social Security and the Earned Income Tax Credit, and with no time limit on collection these practices can follow borrowers to the grave.”
Ashley Harrington, CRL’s Federal Advocacy Director and Senior Counsel spoke directly to the racial equity implications.
“For many, especially Black and Latino borrowers, repayment has been too onerous and too long, preventing them from achieving financial security even under normal circumstances,” noted Harrington. “Short-term payment suspension alone will not help struggling borrowers who have lost their jobs or who were already in default or serious delinquency before the public health crisis started.”
“To address our current recession and stimulate economic recovery, we urge President-Elect Biden to immediately follow these simple steps and prevent further financial devastation for vulnerable borrowers and communities,” added Harrington. “The time to cancel student debt and provide student borrowers with significant relief is now.”
While student loan debt cancellation and the other proposed reforms would provide much-needed relief to borrowers, it would also bring the opportunity to redirect these dollars to better participate in the nation’s economy. Starting a business or transitioning from renters to homeowners are but two examples of ways to build wealth and financial security.
Other major research reports have also connected lengthy student debt and its restrictions to economic mobility and lifetime wealth-building. Research has established that student debt can prevent borrowers from buying homes, starting businesses, going to graduate school, and even starting families.
For example, a 2019 research report by Brandeis University’s Institute on Assets and Social Policy found that after 20 years of student loan repayments, the median debt of White borrowing students has been reduced by 94 percent— with almost half holding no student debt—whereas Black borrowers at the median still owe 95 percent of their cumulative borrowing total.
“It is clear that in the context of existing inequalities in wealth and assets by race/ethnicity, the privatized system of higher education financing serves to further exacerbate the racial wealth gap among young people,” states the Brandeis report. “It has saddled young borrowers of color, particularly Black borrowers, with debt that creates economic insecurity for decades and limits new wealth-generating opportunities such as homeownership.”
Despite noble contributions and achievements, there is no doubt that as a people we continue to be financially short-changed. Now as we approach a New Year and a new White House, systemic changes are both needed and possible.
Cancelling student debt and reforming the repayment system are vital for Black borrowers and communities.
But targeted actions in other areas of concern are also necessary before this and future Black Americans can secure financial stability or build wealth. An even longer road map to relief – beyond student debt – must address other root causes of the racial wealth gap. Access to affordable credit – including safe and responsible mortgage loans- and an end to all forms of predatory lending are representative of these ‘other’ reforms. \
Lifting the trillion-dollar debt of student loans is an important first step to financial equality.
Charlene Crowell is a Senior Fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending. She can be reached at [email protected].
