Michael B. Jordan Launches ‘Hoop Dreams Classic’ to Celebrate HBCU Culture

*Michael B. Jordan is launching a basketball showcase in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, called Hoop Dreams Classic.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” the “Black Panther” star said in a statement, per Us Magazine. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”

Jordan continued: “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Jordan partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) on the one-day event, which will take place on December 18, 2021.

The Hoop Dreams Classic will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, and will be an immersive cultural experience that highlights HBCU life. The event will include culinary panels, live musical performances, film festivals, and a Battle of the Bands. The community will also be able to explore career and college opportunities.

“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”

Scout Vice President Sean Singletary added: “This endeavor is more than just competitive sports, it’s a platform to appreciate and champion Black excellence. Fostering an authentic inclusive environment is a priority for our organization and in order to do so, we must commit to recognizing and embracing those cultural moments that make us all unique.”

Some of the event’s proceeds will fund organizations that support historically Black colleges and universities.