Michael B. Jordan Launches ‘Hoop Dreams Classic’ to Celebrate HBCU Culture
*Michael B. Jordan is launching a basketball showcase in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, called Hoop Dreams Classic.
“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” the “Black Panther” star said in a statement, per Us Magazine. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”
Jordan continued: “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”
Jordan partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) on the one-day event, which will take place on December 18, 2021.
The Hoop Dreams Classic will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, and will be an immersive cultural experience that highlights HBCU life. The event will include culinary panels, live musical performances, film festivals, and a Battle of the Bands. The community will also be able to explore career and college opportunities.
“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”
Scout Vice President Sean Singletary added: “This endeavor is more than just competitive sports, it’s a platform to appreciate and champion Black excellence. Fostering an authentic inclusive environment is a priority for our organization and in order to do so, we must commit to recognizing and embracing those cultural moments that make us all unique.”
Some of the event’s proceeds will fund organizations that support historically Black colleges and universities.
MC Lyte Says Current Female Rappers Have More ‘Freedom’ to ‘Say Exactly What They Want to Say‘
*Hip-hop icon MC Lyte recently dopped a Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio, which is an hour long curated playlist of hits from female rappers including Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Keyshia Cole, Beyoncé, Lyte herself and many more.
“I took the mix around the world,” Lyte, born Lana Moorer, told Page Six. “We went to Africa, we went to Columbia, we started in the US and ended in the US, but I was able to span over four decades of women within hip hop.”
Lyte believes female rappers today have more freedom of expression than they did when she dropped her debut album, “Lyte as a Rock” in 1988.
“Some things you hear now, you would’ve never heard back then,” Lyte said. “There are women who have been here before and paved that trail for the next female MC to come out and be comfortable being wild.”
She added, “I’m sure if you talk to any female MC from my day, we all wanted to say something crazy. For us, we had to do a lot of holding back. Holding back because it just wasn’t proper to say, or holding back because it would be beyond anyone else’s belief that that would be in our vocabulary.”
The veteran artist appreciates how the current wave of female rappers can, “say exactly what it is they want to say and dress exactly how they want to dress,” while adding that freedom “comes with responsibility.”
“The growth has happened, but in some areas, it can become unruly.”
Lyte believes, however, that the day will come when a lone female MC will shift the game and deliver less raunch and more substance.
“It only takes one to break the mold,” Lyte says. “It takes one to swing it all the way back. She might already be out there. It could be a Rapsody, it could be a Tierra Whack, it’s just that the record labels need to support those efforts just as much as they do the others.”
Check out MC Lyte’s Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio here.
Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
*Fox has opted not to greenlight an “Empire” spinoff based on the character of Cookie Lyon, played by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson.
Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which produces the project with Imagine TV, is currently shopping the potential series to Disney outlets ABC and Hulu, per Deadline.
Complex previously wrote of the spinoff: ”No official info regarding the plot of the untitled project have been announced, however, sources described the story as focusing on Cookie’s move to Los Angeles, with the possibility of other familiar characters also popping up along the way.”
The spinoff is part of Henson’s First-Look deal with 20th Century Fox TV and her TPH Entertainment production company.
Back in April, Henson and “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels spoke about the possibility of continuing Cookie’s saga.
“I don’t know what that is and I’m not a part of it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone was trying to work on something,” “Empire” showrunner Brett Mahoney said a of the possible spinoff.
“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace,” Henson said of her studio deal and TPH.
“Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation,” she added. “I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!”
20th Century Fox TV seemed just as excited about expanding the “Empire” franchise.
“We were lucky to have a front-row seat to Taraji’s meteoric rise as a fixture on television through Empire,” declared 20th Century Fox TV president Cassidy Thursday. “Through that relationship everyone at the company grew to appreciate her passion for storytelling and her strong creative gut instinct. With Empire finished we look forward to helping her explore stories that need to be told through her talent and advocacy.”
‘Empire” ran for six seasons before it was cancelled following Henson’s co-star, Jussie Smollett, allegedly orchestrating a hate crime against himself. The actor was ultimately written off the show.
Fox brass decided to axe the show because the network wants to focus on new content, such as the drama series “Our Kind of People,” from Lee Daniels and Karen Gist.
BLIND ITEM: Singer Prefers Underage Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Even though he is over 50, this back in the day A list singer every single one of you know, waited until an actress turned 18 to cast her as his love interest in a music video. Was he hooking up with her before 18? Yes, but waited until she was 18 to cast her so it would look better. It still doesn’t. Not the first time he has straddled that 17/18 line. There have been other actresses/celebrities he has been with in the past. That is his sweet spot of ages he likes.
Can you guess this back in the day A list singer?
