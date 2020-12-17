Government
Meet Michael Regan, Biden’s Reported Pick to Lead the EPA (Video)
*President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly select Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Regan, 44, is currently the secretary for North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the state’s EPA equivalent. He would be the first Black man and second Black person to hold the role of EPA chief.
Picking Regan suggests Biden wants a longtime veteran at an agency responsible for the bulk of the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks.
During 45’s stint, the EPA has rolled back regulations on power plants, industrial emissions from the oil and gas sector, and emissions from vehicles — all of which will need to be reversed in order to put the U.S. on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 as Biden has promised.
“The Biden team was very impressed with his tenure leading North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, how he held polluters accountable, including by reaching the largest coal ash cleanup settlement in US history,” a source familiar with the transition team’s thinking told The Hill.
“And the team was also impressed by how he worked to give communities disproportionately harmed by environmental injustices a larger voice in state environmental and natural resource decisions.”
Here’s Michael Regan making the case against offshore drilling in his current job as the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary in 2018.
Entertainment
‘She Profited from the Pandemic’: Rev. Raphael Warnock Rips Opponent Kelly Loeffler’s Sudden Stock Dump (Watch)
When “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin asked Thursday’s guest Rev. Raphael Warnock about the robotic attacks of his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate, Kelly Loeffler, (she robotically accused him of being a “radical liberal” a total of 13 times during their recent debate), Warnock initially refused to take the bait.
“I can’t be distracted by that,” he said. “As we say in the South, God bless her heart.”
But eventually, he pounced.
“Listen, Kelly Loeffler’s trying to change the subject and I don’t blame her,” he continued. “She cannot justify why she still has that seat. She was appointed to that seat because she is a high Republican donor and she’s an investment professional and she didn’t waste any time trying to make good on her investment.”
Warnock referenced a piece first reported by the Daily Beast in March when adding, “When she heard about the coronavirus pandemic, instead of thinking about the people of Georgia and what they need, she was busy dumping millions of dollars of stock.”
“She profited from the pandemic. I mean, who does that?!” he asked.
“And then when it came time to give ordinary people basic relief, $600 of additional unemployment insurance, Kelly Loeffler said that she didn’t see any need for that,” Warnock added. “She called it counterproductive. Apparently, she didn’t think it was counterproductive to profit off the pandemic.”
Watch clips from Rev. Warnock’s appearance below:
Government
‘I Feel a Very Big Sense of Responsibility’: Here’s Kamala Harris’ Full ‘GMA’ Interview with Robin Roberts
*Kamala Harris says she feels a “very big sense of responsibility” as the country’s first African American, first Asian American and first female vice president.
“I’ll be thinking about my mother. I’ll be thinking about all those girls and boys,” Harris said, speaking exclusively to “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts in an interview that aired Wednesday. “I feel a very — I don’t want to say heavy weight in a way that it sounds like a burden. But I feel– a very big sense of responsibility.”
Roberts asked Harris, “In four years from now, if you were to look back as your role as vice president. What will be your definition of success?”
“Joe Biden’s success,” Harris quickly replied.
Harris and Roberts also chatted about the stimulus bill, the electoral college, what to do about this divided country, the importance of Georgia’s Senate runoff election, the first “first gentleman” and more.
Watch the full interview below:
Government
Good News! $600 Stimulus Checks Added to $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Proposal / VIDEO
*Republicans and Democrats are nearing a deal on a $900 billion relief package, according to the Washington Post. It would mark a breakthrough with a last-minute spate of negotiations between top congressional leaders.
Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gathered momentum on Tuesday as the quartet met twice on Tuesday in Pelosi’s office.
The package, reports the Post, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, would include $600 checks. Unfortunately for states and local governments, the deal would likely exclude any financial assistance and for businesses, no liability shield to insulate them from virus-related lawsuits.
MORE NEWS: ‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
Here’s more via Business insider:
McConnell struck an optimistic tone on the state of negotiations on Tuesday evening. “We’re making significant progress and I’m optimistic that we’re gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers attempted to end the logjam over a new federal rescue package by introducing two separate bills on Monday. One contained $748 billion in funding with provisions that most lawmakers support, and the other included the divisive issues over liability shield for businesses and emergency state funding.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a leader of the bipartisan group, told Business Insider the $748 billion package would form a blueprint for a final deal on Wednesday afternoon.
“The Leader said today that it will be the spirit of what is put together by the four corners, so I expect you’ll see major elements of that in the final package,” he said in a brief interview on Capitol Hill, referring to McConnell and the three other Congressional leaders.
The site went on to state that lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to pass spending legislation or many parts of the federal government would start to shut down. Congressional leaders aim to merge the pandemic relief plan to the omnibus government funding bill, which would fund federal agencies into September of next year.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer