Keshia Knight Pulliam and Actor Brad James Announce Engagement

*Keshia Knight Pulliam has announced that she’s engaged to actor Brad James.

The “Cosby Show” alum, 41, shared the exciting news in post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I said Yes!! ❤️💍 I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!!” Pulliam wrote, alongside a photo of herself, James, and her 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace, whom she shares with ex-husband, NFL star Ed Hartwell.

“This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner,” she added. “My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

The couple first met on the set of the TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta” in 2019.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day possible,” Pulliam wrote, adding: “Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!” — referring to Georgia’s upcoming senate run-off election.

James, 39, shared the same photo, adding the caption: “Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍#engaged,” James wrote.

When ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with Pulliam in September, the actress recalled how she and James “just hit it off.”

“It was just like easy conversation when we were working, and on set, and on downtime,” she recalled. “And it just blossomed into this.”

“It wasn’t anything either one of us frankly were looking for,” she added, “but I feel like we were both ready for it, and we’re both in [the right] space in our life.”

Pulliam and Hartwell wed in January 2016, but Hartwell filed for divorce six months later, just days before Pulliam announced she was pregnant.

The divorce was finalized in 2018.