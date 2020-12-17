Today’s Video
‘For The Record’ Podcast: Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal (Watch)
*Howard Hewett has given new life to one of the standout songs on his 2008 holiday album “Howard Hewett Christmas.”
The former Shalamar singer has released a video for “That’s Christmas,” a George Duke produced track that had been quietly nestled in the album for years, until a friend and fan of the song, actress/author Shana Mangatal, felt that the lyrics held particular relevance in this insane 2020.
Armed with just an iPhone 11 Pro, no storyboards, and absolutely zero experience shooting a video, Mangatal – a former actress who once worked for Michael Jackson’s managers – delivered a video that perfectly captures the timelessness of the lyrics, and the spirit of the season.
EURWEB’s Lee Bailey chatted with both Hewett and Mangatal about this heartwarming holiday visual for the latest edition of our interview podcast, “For the Record.”
Watch the video for “That’s Christmas” above, and listen to the incredible story behind it below:
News
MLB Elevates Negro Leagues to ‘Major League’ Status: ‘Longtime Oversight’ [VIDEO]
*The Negro Leagues have officially been elevated to major league status.
In a statement, Major League Baseball called the move a “longtime oversight,” noting that everyone who played in the leagues, which ran from 1920 to 1948, “will become a part of Major League Baseball’s history.”
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the move Wednesday.
“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumph against a backdrop of injustice,” Manfred said in a statement.
“We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”
READ MORE: Dip In on This Zoom Roundtable About the Landmark CBS/NAACP Production Partnership (Register Here)
“For historical merit, today it is extraordinarily important. Having been around so many of the Negro League players, they never looked to @MLB to validate them. But for fans and for historical sake, this is significant, it really is” – @nlbmprez pic.twitter.com/wOu4HJRTFN
— Negro Leagues Baseball Museum KC (@NLBMuseumKC) December 16, 2020
Here’s more from NBC News:
The records and stats of 3,400 players who competed in seven leagues for Black players between 1920 and 1948, will be included in MLB records, officials said.
The seven leagues that will now be included in official records are the original Negro National League (1920-31), the Eastern Colored League (1923-28), the American Negro League (1929), the East-West League (1932), the Negro Southern League (1932), the second Negro National League (1933-48) and the Negro American League (1937-48), MLB said.
“For historical merit, today is extraordinarily important. Having been around so many of the Negro League players, they never looked to MLB to validate them,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said in a statement. “But for fans and for historical sake, this is significant, it really is.”
Notable players from the Negro Leagues of 1920-48 include 32 Hall of Famers, such as Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Roy Campanella, Satchel Paige, Monty Irvin, Josh Gibson, James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell and Larry Doby.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled by this recognition of the significance of the Negro Leagues in Major League Baseball history,” said Edward Schauder, legal representative for Gibson’s estate and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Players Association.
“Josh Gibson was a legend who would have certainly been a top player in the major leagues if he had been allowed to play.”
Arts & Culture
Dip In on This Zoom Roundtable About the Landmark CBS/NAACP Production Partnership (Register Here)
*The landmark production partnership between CBS and the NAACP will be the focus of a zoom panel discussion on Friday, Dec. 18.
Two of the integral dealmakers behind the pact announced in July – NAACP President Derrick Johnson and attorney Darrell D. Miller, Esq., Partner, Fox Rothschild – will discuss the deal’s timeliness and significance as part of Courageous Conversations, a virtual discussion series with media and entertainment thought leaders, produced by the Walter Kaitz Foundation.
Media executive Angela Northington’s ENTertainment Speakers Bureau partners with the Kaitz Foundation for this special second episode, which will top off with President of CBS/NAACP Production Partnership, Sheila Ducksworth, who will speak on content initiatives and what the public can expect to see from the collaboration.
“BROKERING REAL CHANGE: Roundtable Discussion on the Landmark CBS/NAACP Partnership” will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) with moderator Darold Cuba, journalist and Center for Public Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Attendance is complimentary and requires registration. Tap here to register.
Entertainment
Amazon Studios Releases ‘First Look Photos’ of ‘Coming 2 America’
*Amazon Studios will exclusively release “Coming 2 America” globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021. Until then, check out these newly released photos from the production. First thing that comes to mind: BLACK DON’T CRACK!!
Eddie Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.
“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”
The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Aresenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.
Check out the new images from the film below.
READ MORE: ‘Coming 2 America’ Set for Amazon Prime Release After $125 Million Deal
People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.
Murphy co-stars alongside Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates
Director Craig Brewer, who worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly back last December.
“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”
