Fantasia & Hubby Talk Fertility Battle, Video Series and Potential ‘Verzuz’ Slot (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Tamron Hall,” Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor Skyped in from their home in North Carolina to share details of their three-week journey from courtship to marriage and their challenging three-year road to fertility.
In November, the voice behind the “Tamron Hall” theme song announced that she was expecting her third child and came on the daily talk show to discuss her difficult path to conception and shared her reaction to the pregnancy test results.
The couple also spoke about the challenges they face working together on their video series, “Taylor Talks,” and Fantasia teased a potential future Verzuz battle.
Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor Open Up About Their 3-Year Pregnancy Journey
Fantasia’s Husband Kendall Taylor Convinced Her to Marry Him In 3 Weeks
Will Fantasia Ever Compete in a Verzuz Battle?
Jamie Foxx Talks Adding His Special Sauce to ‘Joe’ in ‘SOUL / WATCH
The animated film “Soul” debuts on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The feature marks Pixar’s first with a Black lead.
“Soul” stars Jamie Foxx as “Joe,” a middle-school band teacher whose passion in life is Jazz. An unfortunate accident right before his big break sends him to “The Great Before.”
This is the place where souls are sent before they go to earth, to receive their personality. When he’s tasked with helping “22” (voiced by Tina Fey, 30 Rock) find passion and meaning, Joe learns to discover new meaning to things in his own life too.
The film also stars Phylicia Rashad (voice of “Libba Gardner” – Joe’s mom,) Angela Bassett (voice of jazz singer “Dorothea Williams”) and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson (voice of “Curley”)
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Foxx and the film’s co-directors/ story creators, Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers plus producer Dana Murray, about Foxx’s handprint on the film, and the importance of mentorship.
Foxx on what aspects of himself he brought to the character of Joe:
Just enthusiasm. I feel like living in the world of what I live in. When it comes to art, when art is your trade. That is a death-defying, unpredictable place to be in. Well, I sing, but do I sing good enough? Well I play, but do I play enough, I act but do I act good enough? You never know. But you know that is your passion. And you won’t know until something falls your way. Sometimes it takes a short period of time, or it could take a lifetime. So that’s what I brought to Joe. The fact that I have that enthusiasm and it never waivers. I’m always about the fun, the joy, the laughs, the music. I could be in a little room with four or five people, playing some bongos and piano and be happy. Or be on stage with hundreds of thousands and still give the same feeling. That’s what I gave Joe.
Here’s Kemp Powers on the importance of creating this world with a Black man as center:
I just wanted him to be a guy that I recognized. I went to public school in New York, and it was important to us that Joe actually be a good teacher. But to be a good teacher, he couldn’t be a pushover. Public school kids are witty … For me getting to show Black characters, ones that I enjoy and recognize. That I love and not have to water them down in a way that one might expect one would have to, being able to help put that on the screen was really exciting to me.
Jamal Bryant Claps Back at Monique Samuels’ ‘Thirst Book’ of Receipts About His Personal Life [VIDEO]
*Jamal Bryant, pastor of Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has responded to Monique Samuels’ binder of receipts about his personal life.
As previously reported, during Sunday’s reunion-special episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife and fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant are “pretending” to be together for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true Jamal had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.
Jamal responded in a 22-minute video to Samuels’ claims that he was cheating on Gizelle with a female pastor.
“I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date. When you date, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. In this case, it didn’t. Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place. It did not work out,” he explained. “There is some clarity that needs to happen. I’m not married, I’m not engaged, so some of you have a strange relationship with language. You can’t have a mistress while you’re single. I’ve never had any mistress. She has never been to visit me in Atlanta, she has never been to New Birth, never been to my home, I’ve never been in her home.”
He added: “If we’re gonna show text messages, let’s show all the text messages. Let’s show the text messages of [asking] to fly to Atlanta for my installation. Show the text message where I said ‘Nah, that’s not a good idea.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages show all of them, where you asked to come down for Memorial Day. I said ‘No. You can’t come here.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages, show the text messages where you complained because I didn’t open a door for you to speak on the Word network. If you’re gonna show text messages, show all of them. How it is you wanted me to hire you to be on staff. I told you you weren’t qualified.”
Elsewhere in the video he spoke on Monique’s husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, having anger issues and is struggling with the brain disease CTE.
“You live in a house with a man who has anger issues, who doesn’t mind expressing volatile behavior. Everything that I’m saying tonight is not conjecture. This is not murder, this is self-defense,” Bryant said. “On Sunday, for the first time in five years, I’m inviting my audience to watch the reunion of the ‘Housewives of Potomac’, you’ll see Monique’s husband try to attack my ex-wife. Security had to be called, he had to secured. I’m very concerned.”
He continued: “Chris, you gotta take care of CTE. Some of your former teammates contacted me, they’re concerned. They said ‘Jamal please don’t respond’… Just last week you had an outbreak, again, of verbally assaulting a black woman in Safeway. we have the footage of that but we’re not gonna air that. I’m asking you to please get help. I’ve tracked down your pastor so all that I’m saying is in love so your pastor can help you get the help that is needed and that is necessary.”
Hear more from Jamal Bryant about the issue via the YouTube clip above.
Gerard Butler vs A Planet-Destroying Comet In ‘Greenland’ (Watch)
*What would your family do if a planet-destroying comet was racing towards Earth?
“Greenland” follows Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as they fight for survival in the STX Films’ releasing tomorrow on video-on-demand.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the stars about fruit, rooftop parties and March 2020.
FT: What would you put in your emergency disaster survival kit?
MB: Chocolate, alcohol and a good book.
GB: A face mask and sanitizer! And a banana you need food. Plus, it’s healthy and has potassium.
FT: If a comet was racing to Earth, would you hunker down, fight, or go to a rooftop party and celebrate life?
MB: I would go down fighting.
GB: It depends. Do we have the opportunity to go to a safe haven? Is there something to aim for…I would do that. Otherwise, I don’t even know if I would hunker down. I’ve thought about this a lot. When you’re in nature you understand everything. I imagine going out into nature and accepting it. When you’re in nature you understand everything. Whatever will be, will be.
MB: That’s not me.
GB: I’m not saying when the clouds are coming, I wouldn’t be going, ‘Ahhhh, it’s coming, look at the speed of it!’
FT: What was it like filming “Greenland” before March 2020 and Covid-19?
GB: It was a great experience other than the opening scenes. We carefully crafted…to get this complex family dynamic that serves you for the whole movie. The rest of it – we were just thrown in there because we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t do a lot of rehearsal. It was all instinctive. Truthful and in the moment.
MB: Now when I think about those really massive crowd scenes – we were in the middle of it all – it gives me a little bit of anxiety. The idea of being around so many people without masks on seems like such a foreign concept.
For more details on STX Films’ “Greenland” follow @GreenlandMovie
