Fantasia & Hubby Talk Fertility Battle, Video Series and Potential ‘Verzuz’ Slot (Watch)

*Jamal Bryant, pastor of Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has responded to Monique Samuels’ binder of receipts about his personal life.

As previously reported, during Sunday’s reunion-special episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife and fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant are “pretending” to be together for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true Jamal had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.

Jamal responded in a 22-minute video to Samuels’ claims that he was cheating on Gizelle with a female pastor.

“I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date. When you date, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. In this case, it didn’t. Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place. It did not work out,” he explained. “There is some clarity that needs to happen. I’m not married, I’m not engaged, so some of you have a strange relationship with language. You can’t have a mistress while you’re single. I’ve never had any mistress. She has never been to visit me in Atlanta, she has never been to New Birth, never been to my home, I’ve never been in her home.”

He added: “If we’re gonna show text messages, let’s show all the text messages. Let’s show the text messages of [asking] to fly to Atlanta for my installation. Show the text message where I said ‘Nah, that’s not a good idea.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages show all of them, where you asked to come down for Memorial Day. I said ‘No. You can’t come here.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages, show the text messages where you complained because I didn’t open a door for you to speak on the Word network. If you’re gonna show text messages, show all of them. How it is you wanted me to hire you to be on staff. I told you you weren’t qualified.”

Elsewhere in the video he spoke on Monique’s husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, having anger issues and is struggling with the brain disease CTE.

“You live in a house with a man who has anger issues, who doesn’t mind expressing volatile behavior. Everything that I’m saying tonight is not conjecture. This is not murder, this is self-defense,” Bryant said. “On Sunday, for the first time in five years, I’m inviting my audience to watch the reunion of the ‘Housewives of Potomac’, you’ll see Monique’s husband try to attack my ex-wife. Security had to be called, he had to secured. I’m very concerned.”

He continued: “Chris, you gotta take care of CTE. Some of your former teammates contacted me, they’re concerned. They said ‘Jamal please don’t respond’… Just last week you had an outbreak, again, of verbally assaulting a black woman in Safeway. we have the footage of that but we’re not gonna air that. I’m asking you to please get help. I’ve tracked down your pastor so all that I’m saying is in love so your pastor can help you get the help that is needed and that is necessary.”

Hear more from Jamal Bryant about the issue via the YouTube clip above.