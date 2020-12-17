Dip In on This Zoom Roundtable About the Landmark CBS/NAACP Production Partnership (Register Here)

Television
*The landmark production partnership between CBS and the NAACP will be the focus of a zoom panel discussion on Friday, Dec. 18.
Two of the integral dealmakers behind the pact announced in July – NAACP President Derrick Johnson and attorney Darrell D. Miller, Esq., Partner, Fox Rothschild – will discuss the deal’s timeliness and significance as part of Courageous Conversations, a virtual discussion series with media and entertainment thought leaders, produced by the Walter Kaitz Foundation.
Media executive Angela Northington’s ENTertainment Speakers Bureau partners with the Kaitz Foundation for this special second episode, which will top off with President of CBS/NAACP Production Partnership, Sheila Ducksworth, who will speak on content initiatives and what the public can expect to see from the collaboration.
“BROKERING REAL CHANGE: Roundtable Discussion on the Landmark CBS/NAACP Partnership” will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) with moderator Darold Cuba, journalist and Center for Public Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.
George Wells: New York Businessman Donates $1M Art Collection to Morehouse
*A Morehouse College alumnus has gifted the historically black college an art collection worth $1 million. His generosity was in an effort to help diversify the art world.
According to CNN, the collection includes works by McArthur Binion, Rashid Johnson, Amy Sherald, Mickalene Thomas and Ivy Haldeman.
“I will always be grateful for my Morehouse education and the springboard it created for my career on Wall Street and in business, and I want to recognize that with this gift,” Business executive George Wells, 42, said in a statement.
“Owning multiple works by Johnson and Thomas is like owning a piece of history to me. Their practices both showcase black resiliency and triumph but in different ways and from different gender perspectives. It is my hope that this gift will serve as an impetus for furthering racial equality within the art world during this exceptionally vulnerable time for Americans and race relations.”
READ MORE: Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism
A Morehouse College alumnus has gifted the historically black college an art collection worth $1 million in an effort to diversify the world of art.
Let’s celebrate George Wells’ gift! #generosity
Learn more here, https://t.co/JnDtSzMxda
Via @CNN #diversity #art pic.twitter.com/Cs2CftO9nu
— The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists (@clarkhulingsorg) December 15, 2020
Wells is the founder of the management consulting firm Wells Groups of New York, which works with start-ups and mid-sized companies in tech, consumer goods and services, and health care, according to the report.
Wells and his husband have been collecting artworks by both emerging and established artists, and their collection has grown to more than 50 pieces.
“I would like to thank George Wells and Manfred Rantner for their generosity,” said Monique Dozier, vice president of institutional advancement at Morehouse, in a statement. “This wonderful contribution from a Morehouse College alumnus celebrates the culture, creativity, intellect, and history of Black people. It also reinforces the importance of investing in the talents of diverse artists. The George Wells Collection will spur academic conversations in our classrooms and be a source of pride for the College, our scholars, alumni, and the Southwest Atlanta community.”
Uzee Brown, the chairman of Morehouse College’s Creative and Performing Arts department, added: “This gift speaks volumes because what it brings to our community. It brings attention to works that have been underrepresented, as it is with many aspects of African American culture,” Brown told CNN. “Not all art by Black artists is political. It’s art made by someone who’s Black, but the subject matter is broad. It’s about love, happiness, the beauty of nature. We need to let that allow that part of the art to breathe.”
“There is nothing wrong with reflecting the voice that come out of a community, it’s important because our art is an expression of life, but we do not need to be as a people of color marginalized to the point where it’s always the assumption, that our struggles will be the basis of our subject matter,” Brown said.
Wells hopes his donation will inspire Blacks creatives to help diversify the art industry, most especially behind-the-scenes.
“Morehouse doesn’t yet have a permanent art collection, so I thought if I could gift this art collection to them, the halo effect and the impact it would have on cultural discourse would be paramount,” Wells told CNN.
“In the art world, there are so few Black people in positions of power, so if we start at the core, which is education, and educate more people about the contemporary art world, we could make that world more inclusive.”
Service, Dignity and Devotion Define Wilson Roosevelt Jerman’s Legacy As White House Butler
*WASHINGTON – The late Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former White House butler who served under 11 presidents, lived a life that exemplified what some may consider the most honorable attributes a human can possess: service, dignity and devotion.
Jerman served faithfully as a cleaner, doorman and butler for more than half a century; he exuded dignity in every area of his life and was devoted to bettering others’ lives within and outside of the confines of the White House.
Jerman began his career in the White House as a cleaner under the Dwight Eisenhower Administration in 1957 and went on to work in various capacities until his retirement during Barack Obama’s presidency in 2012.
For more than half of his life, Jerman was indeed a staple in the White House. He was a man who prided himself on delivering first-class service to White House occupants, often making them feel at home.
Encountering rough beginnings in rural North Carolina, Jerman dropped out of school in the seventh grade to help his family work on a farm.
After starting a family with his wife Gladys, he moved north to Washington, D.C., as many other Black Americans did during the Great Migration to pursue better opportunities. In the nation’s capital, Jerman would leave his mark on society as one of the longest-serving White House employees.
MORE NEWS: Tiny Lister Showed Signs of COVID-19 … He Struggled to Breathe in Final Interview Before Death
“When growing up, he never discussed politics,” Gay told CNN. “And never judged by the Republican or Democrat. It was all about the person independently and learning a person.”
Jerman, known by many as “Mr. Jerman,” touched countless lives and taught his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to remain faithful to self regardless of the life’s obstacles.
One of his grandchildren made it a point to further his legacy. Jamila Garrett wrote a tribute to Jerman in a poetry book she is authoring. “As nothing is permanent, I am releasing the dedication to my 3(rd) poetry book, “Slither a little early,” Garrett wrote in an Instagram post.
“This book is dedicated to Wilson Roosevelt Jerman: ‘Thank you for showing me how to live the definition of love. We are love. Rest In Peace Granddaddy. I will never stop pushing.’ Thank you.”
As someone whose legacy is built off staying true to self, establishing relationships and building trust, it came as no surprise that former First Lady Michelle Obama included Jerman in her latest published book, “Becoming.”
“With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of First Families, including ours,” Obama wrote.
“His service to others — his willingness to go above and beyond for the country he loved and all those whose lives he touched — is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit. We were lucky to have known him. Barack and I send our sincerest love and prayers to his family.”
Jerman served during the Clinton administration for two terms. After Jerman died earlier this year, former First Lady Hillary Clinton took to social media to discuss how much Jerman meant to her.
“Bill [Clinton] and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Wilson Roosevelt Jerman at the age of 91 from COVID-19,” Hillary Clinton said on Twitter in May. “Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours. Our warmest condolences to his loved ones.”
A recent issue of the Smithsonian Magazine contains a tribute to long-serving White House staff, as told by former First Lady Laura Bush.
“Many people don’t realize that members of the White House staff often stay for decades. The doorman who greeted us each morning, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, served 11 presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama,” Bush said.
“It must be jarring for the staffers when a new president moves in, but you’d never know it. They welcome the new family, and don’t miss a beat when a president comes home on Inauguration Day, whether it’s for the first or second time.
“That’s what they’re there for — to serve the president of the United States — and they’re very serious about it. They know they’re the stewards of the presidency itself.”
(Edited by Daniel Kucin Jr. and Stan Chrapowicki)
The post Service, dignity and devotion define Wilson Roosevelt Jerman's legacy appeared first on Zenger News.
Tiffany Cross and Jonathan Capehart Will Inspire New Generations of Viewers with New MSNBC Weekend Shows (EUR Exclusive)
*The Cross and Capehart shows, which will be replacing Joy Reid's "AM Joy" Saturday and Sunday slots, will have MSNBC's hard-hitting politically-based commentary
*MSNBC, the news-based television cable channel owned by the NBCUniversal News Group division of NBCUniversal has been lauded for its reporting of news, politics and commentary on topics that are tailor-made for political news junkies. Recently, the cable channel has undergone a seismic shift that will showcase more minority programming.
Coinciding with the coming inauguration of Kamala Harris, the first woman of color serving as Vice President of the Unites States, MSNBC named Rashida Jones, also a woman of color and established news executive, to be president of MSNBC.
“I don’t know that any of us have fully comprehended the seismic shift that just occurred in news,” said Tiffany Cross, a producer and host who also has a recently published her book, “Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives & Saving Our Democracy.” Cross continued: “I think it catapults MSNBC light years ahead of the competition. MSNBC has a vision to create the look of America on and off the screen.”
Jones, who currently oversees dayside and weekend programming for MSNBC will have two new shows featuring people of color, premiering in their weekend slots. One of those features Cross as anchor. Premiering, Saturday December 12 from 10am-12pm Eastern, will be “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.” Also premiering, on Sunday, December 13 from 10am-12pm Eastern will be “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” Cross and Capehart will join an established group of MSNBC hosts that continue to lead live weekend breaking news coverage and analysis, including Kendis Gibson, Lindsey Reiser, Ali Velshi, Alex Witt, Yasmin Vossoughian, Rev. Al Sharpton, Richard Lui, Alicia Menendez and Joshua Johnson.
The shows, which will be replacing Joy Reid’s “AM Joy” Saturday and Sunday slots, will have MSNBC’s hard-hitting politically-based commentary.
“Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences,” said current MSNBC President Phil Griffin.
Cross, who is a frequent MSNBC guest host has impressive credentials. She’s a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics and served as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks, according to her website (www.tiffanydcross.com). Additionally, she was an Associate Producer for CNN, has worked on the campaign trail and co-founded, The Beat DC, a widely-read, critically acclaimed platform. And wow, is she thrilled about the prospect of having her own groundbreaking show. Here’s what she told EUR’s Lee Bailey in an exclusive interview:
“I’m very excited to join the landscape at this time,” said Cross. “We have a new administration coming in where Black women have ascended to senior levels of government and also to the most senior levels of news, including Rashida Jones being promoted to President of MSNBC, so it really feels like a unique convergence of our sheer determination through the decades of being recognized. No one really gave us these things, we’ve earned them.”
The process of becoming an anchor on television can often be a slow and arduous process. In most cases, anchor spots don’t happen overnight.
”Outside of the business a lot of people think I just showed up but I’ve actually been working in news for 20 years,” said Cross. “I founded a news platform, raised seven figures, had a staff and had been a producer and executive producer and business owner when I founded a news platform. That’s when bookers started calling. They said ‘hey, we read your newsletter every morning, do you want to come in and talk about it?’” This led to an appearance on Joy Reid’s “AM Joy” broadcast, a show that was the start of her destiny. “She (Joy Reid) immediately said ‘you need to come on all the time.’ She has been such a champion of mine, and a true example of ‘when you kick in the door, you don’t shut it, you hold it open and turn around and wave other people in.’ Joy has certainly been that person for me.”
The news industry, for most that become anchors, has a gradual, hierarchical process.
“To go from the control room to the green room was one thing,” said Tiffany. “And then to go to the green room to the anchor desk is another, and I have to say I have felt the most at home in that anchor chair. I think that comes with 20 years of experience at my back. So, when I’m in that anchor chair, I’m thinking about what’s happening in the control room, I might be correcting the teleprompter in real time, I’m prepared for if the satellite goes out, if we lose audio, nothing will shake me because I remember having those moments of sheer panic in the control room, so I can keep a very steady hand on air because I have an even larger mission. I feel made for this moment on behalf of my people. I’m honored to hold the chair.”
There are many politics-based shows on television. But how will “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” distinguish itself among the other shows in this category?
“This will be very different,” she explained. “People who love Joy (Reid) are getting Joy five nights a week, so by the time they get to Saturday morning, they will have a very different experience in that time slot.” Her show plans on spotlighting issues and concerns of the minority community. “We live in a country right now where a majority of the kids under the age 18 are African American, they’re Latino, they’re Asian Americans and Native Americans. So, our collective demographic is repeatedly overlooked and repeatedly unseen and discarded in a lot of mainstream media outlets and I think that frame of thinking has come to a screeching halt as we have seen a racial reckoning commence that was quite frankly centuries in the making. So, on this platform we will have the conversations that you’re having around your dinner table, that you’re having on your couch that you’re yelling at the TV trying to be a part of the conversation. We will say those parts out loud and on the air.”
Jonathan Capehart, who will take over Joy Reid’s Sunday “AM Joy” timeslot, with “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart,” was asked how he felt about a show being named after him by Lee Bailey.
“I can’t believe it,” laughed Jonathan Capehart. “It’s one of those things, you know when you’re a little kid and you have these dreams of what you want to be when you grow up and your dreams change over and over and over again. I’ve known basically since I was ten that this is what I wanted to do, and specifically having my own television show (was one of them). And to actually have it happen is something that I spent the last few weeks wrapping my head around. I’m still coming to grips that my dream is now coming true.”
Capehart, as stated on the Washington Post website, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and a member of the Washington Post editorial board. He writes about politics and social issues and hosts the “Cape Up” podcast. A MSNBC contributor, he also serves as a substitute anchor. He admits that coming up with the name of his show wasn’t as easy as he’d thought it would be.
“It wasn’t so much an obvious choice because my husband and I and even my Mom got into the act of trying to come up with names,” said Capehart. “In the middle of the night, with my mind racing with all these things, I kept thinking well, what I want to do- I’m playing in this Sunday show space and what I want to do is sort of a different take on Sunday shows.” Suddenly he had a revelation. “Why don’t I just call it The Sunday Show?,” he laughed. “And so, I pitched it and Thank God, no one else had it.”
The importance of being a minority host isn’t lost on Jonathan Capehart. Branding will play an important role in the success of the show.
“What I love about the name, is that it tells you exactly the kind of show you’re going to be watching,” he said. “On Sunday people are watching ‘Meet The Press,’ ‘Face The Nation,’ ‘This Week,’ ‘The Lead,’ and we’re going to be playing in that same space. And so, if I have a show on Sunday and I want to do the kinds of interviews that I grew up watching on Sunday shows, well then why not call it The Sunday Show? Leave out my name from the title- that’s what I love about the first three words. You have a reasonable expectation that you’re going to get newsmaker interviews, smart conversation with smart people about what’s going on in the country.”
Most of the consumers that watch Sunday political shows are political junkies, according to Capehart. He hopes to capitalize on that trend. “What they (consumers) come to us for is context,” said Capehart. “Why is a certain story important and how does it fit into the larger conversation and why should they care? And so that’s what I’m looking forward to doing- going through that with the audience.”
The Sunday Morning political shows now running present steep competition. Capehart will have his work cut out for him competing in that slot. What will distinguish his show, and separate him from the pack?
“The most important thing is my perspective,” said Jonathan. “I’ve been in Washington for 13 years, I was in New York for 16 years before that, I was on the New York Daily News Editorial Board, so I bring my experience, but I also bring me- my identity- an African American, openly gay married man. I have a whole host of lived experiences that I will bring to the chair and that I hope and I think will resonate with the audience.”
The Importance of Minority Anchors and Hosts on Television
Melissa Kearney, the Director of the Hamilton Project at Brookings Institute, which seeks to advance “America’s promise of opportunity, prosperity and growth,” has a research work, “Role Models, Mentors and Media Influences,” also authored by Phillip B. Levine. In their study, they underline the importance of role models, particularly for the minority community. “Role models,” as explained in the study, “can be a powerful force for social learning. They can affect the way people view themselves and the world around them and ultimately affect their decisions about how to conduct their lives. Role models influence the attitudes and behaviors of both children and adults.” The potential impact on the minority community displays that shows such as “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” and “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” are vitally important for its influences on youth and others.
“I want people to be able to turn on the television and see someone that looks like them, or someone that shares their life experience or someone that even gets them,” Jonathan Capehart said, when asked about role models for people of color in the television arena. “The importance of having someone on television that looks like you can’t be understated. When I was a ten-year old kid and I was watching Tom Brokaw and Jane Pauley on The Today Show, that’s what got me hooked on news. I thought, ‘I want to do that.’ But it wasn’t until Bryant Gumbel took over from Tom Brokaw when Brokaw became anchor of NBC Nightly News, that I actually saw a Black person in that job. That was a signal to little Jonathan Capehart- ‘that hey wait a minute- this isn’t just something you think you can do, you can do it, because there’s that Black guy there. It is my hope that young Black kids, young LGBTQ kids can turn on the television and see someone that looks like them, shares their life experiences and know, just by me sitting in that chair that anything is possible.”
“You cannot become what you have not seen,” said Tiffany Cross. “And right now, we’re seeing a Black woman Vice President, we’re seeing a Black woman running a television news network, we’re seeing Black women taking steps to move up to the anchor chair in primetime. How this will make a difference in time and influence the next generation is very humbling. I look to my left and look to my right and see so many other people that look like me, doing the most amazing things. It’s truly an honor to be among them.”
Cross’ show will air on Saturdays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. on MSNBC
Tiffany’s Instagram: @tiffanydcross / Twitter: @tiffanydcross
Capehart’s show will air on Sundays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET, also on MSNBC
Jonathan’s Instagram: @capehartj
