Amazon Studios Releases ‘First Look Photos’ of ‘Coming 2 America’

*Amazon Studios will exclusively release “Coming 2 America” globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021. Until then, check out these newly released photos from the production. First thing that comes to mind: BLACK DON’T CRACK!!

Eddie Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Aresenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.

Check out the new images from the film below.

People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

Murphy co-stars alongside Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates

Director Craig Brewer, who worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly back last December.

“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”