‘We Are Not Shutting This F**king Movie Down!’: Tom Cruise Rips ‘M:I-7’ Crew for Breaking COVID Protocol (Full Audio)

*Tom Cruise was secretly recorded cursing out the film crew on the U.K. set of “Mission: Impossible 7″ after catching two of them breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

Leaked audio obtained and published Tuesday by The Sun captures Cruise shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” at crew members who he believed were breaching careful protocols set in place to keep the virus at bay. Variety and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the recording with two sources close to the production.

Cruise screamed: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother——-. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Cruise was just getting started.

“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—ing industry!”

Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” was hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago.

“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued in his recent scolding. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

Listen to the entire two-minute tongue lashing below:

“Mission: Impossible 7” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set to hit theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.