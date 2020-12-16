Press Release
Walgreens Partners With Greeting Card Brand Culture Greetings for Custom Orders
*Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, founder of Culture Greetings, a woman-led and Black-owned greeting card company, announces the launch of a new print-to-store integration partnership with Walgreens.
Through the technology integration with the Walgreens Photo Prints and Store Locator APIs, in addition to the Culture Greetings’ mail-to-recipient delivery option, customers will now have the choice to pick up their customized printed greeting cards in any of the 9,277 Walgreens or Duane Reed locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
“The launching of this new partnership and integration reflects a significant first for the Walgreens API team,” said Andrew Schweinfurth, Manager, Walgreens Developer Relations. “As we welcome Culture Greetings and founder Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, we acknowledge that she is the first African American female founder to join the platform.”
Founded in 2018, Culture Greetings offers more than 2000 greeting cards featuring imagery centered around and elevating the Black and Brown communities’ voices. Card options span all mainstream and cultural holidays and occasions, life milestones, social justice, LGBTQ+, and photo-card templates for customized personal greetings.
“We are excited be a part of the Walgreens Developer Program,” explains Dr. Mahaffey. “As we approach our two-year anniversary, this new integration marks a significant milestone for us, expanding the greeting card aisle, bringing more inclusive options, and providing customers with the instant gratification of picking up their customized card within minutes of creating it.”
Culture Greetings will continue to offer its flagship delivery method of mailing cards directly to the customer’s recipient. On the website, customers can choose a greeting card, write a personal note using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship and click “send,” which cues their state-of-the-art printing press. Gift cards from Target, Amazon, iTunes, and other brands can also be included in the mailing. The company then prints and mails the card directly to the recipient’s address the following business day, saving customers a trip to the store.
About Culture Greetings
Culture Greetings is a Black-owned greeting card brand. Customers pick a card online and write a note inside using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship. Through innovative technology, Culture Greetings will print, stamp, and mail the cards directly to the recipient. The platform now offers same-day pickup in partnership with Walgreens’ in-store photo prints. For more information, visit CultureGreetings.com
source: Ayana Young, The Young Group PR
Entertainment
‘Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown’ Exclusive Clip: Empress’ Tavern Grand Opening! [WATCH]
[via press release from WE tv]
*We have an exlcusive clip of this week’s new episode of the hit WE tv series “Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown.”
The series is a behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers. Last season, the ladies faced a fierce and fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom. For their TV return, the stakes have never been higher as they journey to move “Beyond the Pole” and into the world of virtual strip clubs and OnlyFans.
READ MORE: Watch Sneak Peek for ‘Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown’ [VIDEO]
When Atlanta shuts down its famous nightlife scene due to a global pandemic, the clubs’ exotic dancers, bartenders, and bottle girls struggle to find income streams. Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, and Lyric self-document their fight for survival.
In this week’s episode, Empress hosts the opening of her Tavern during Covid. Will it be a hit or a miss? Hear what she has to say about the challenges and watch her prepare for the event via the YouTube clip above.
“Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown” airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.
Entertainment
Jimmy Jean-Louis Film Earns 10 Africa Movie Awards Nominations for DESRANCES
*Los Angeles and Lagos — Internationally renowned actor JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS has earned a Best Actor Nomination for his outstanding performance as “Francis” in Apolline Traoré’s film DESRANCES at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the African continent’s equivalent to the Oscars. He is also a Producer on the film, which has earned a total of 10 nominations. The AMAA ceremony will take place live in Lagos on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Jean-Louis is on the fast-track, breaking the mold internationally as both an Actor and Producer. He can currently be seen in Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix Original film CITATION, which ranked as the number 1 film in Nigeria and top 6 globally on the streaming platform this month. He will next appear in a starring role for the upcoming indie feature film RISE. He serves as a producer on both projects through his Jet Media Productions label, which is currently developing new projects for film and television.
Jean-Louis was a series regular on TNT’s hit series CLAWS and is most known for his starring role in the NBC hit series HEROES. Jean-Louis roles include the popular hit CW series ARROW, CBS’ EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry produced by Steven Spielberg, and JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro directed by David O. Russell. His starring role in TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE won the Best Actor Award at the Pan African Film Festival. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 and served as a Host of the ceremonies that same year.
MORE NEWS: Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
Ambassador At Large to Haiti, Jean-Louis is also known for directing the award-winning documentary JIMMY GOES TO NOLLYWOOD, which was acquired by Netflix in 2015, RATTLESNAKES, which won the Pan African Film Festival Audience Award in 2019, amongst a slew of other projects. He is fluent is French, Spanish, Creole, English and Italian. Jimmy Jean-Louis is repped by Alta Global Media.
source: Theo Dumont / [email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
*Season 2 of Will Smith’s hit Snap Original series “Will From Home” premiered today (Dec. 14)! In the first episode, singer Jason Derulo joins the Hollywood superstar to surprise father-son duo, Chuck and Aiden, whose inspirational story has been a bright spot during this dark year.
Here’s more from the press release:
This season, Will is spreading holiday cheer by spotlighting everyday heroes across the country, with today’s episode featuring Chuck and his 14-year-old son Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. While Aiden received chemo during the pandemic, Chuck stood outside the hospital window and danced until his son smiled. They captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising them! In addition to Jason Derulo teaching them new dance moves and Will surprising Aiden with a PS5 during the episode, a donation was made to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Check out Will and Jason’s moment via the clip above.
READ MORE: Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70 / PHOTOS
View this post on Instagram
New episodes of the 10-episode series air daily on Snapchat. We previously reported… Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the incredible, life-changing contributions each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.
“We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season 2 of Will From Home is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to Will From Home season one and are thrilled to be back
with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”
”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of Will From Home.”
“Will From Home: Holiday Special” produced by Westbrook Media, follows the wildly creative and uplifting season 1 which aired in April and followed his stay-at-home experience. The season culminated in a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.
Subscribe to watch and catch-up on S1 here.
Watch the trailer below:
