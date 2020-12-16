Walgreens Partners With Greeting Card Brand Culture Greetings for Custom Orders

*Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, founder of Culture Greetings, a woman-led and Black-owned greeting card company, announces the launch of a new print-to-store integration partnership with Walgreens.

Through the technology integration with the Walgreens Photo Prints and Store Locator APIs, in addition to the Culture Greetings’ mail-to-recipient delivery option, customers will now have the choice to pick up their customized printed greeting cards in any of the 9,277 Walgreens or Duane Reed locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The launching of this new partnership and integration reflects a significant first for the Walgreens API team,” said Andrew Schweinfurth, Manager, Walgreens Developer Relations. “As we welcome Culture Greetings and founder Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, we acknowledge that she is the first African American female founder to join the platform.”

Founded in 2018, Culture Greetings offers more than 2000 greeting cards featuring imagery centered around and elevating the Black and Brown communities’ voices. Card options span all mainstream and cultural holidays and occasions, life milestones, social justice, LGBTQ+, and photo-card templates for customized personal greetings.

“We are excited be a part of the Walgreens Developer Program,” explains Dr. Mahaffey. “As we approach our two-year anniversary, this new integration marks a significant milestone for us, expanding the greeting card aisle, bringing more inclusive options, and providing customers with the instant gratification of picking up their customized card within minutes of creating it.”

Culture Greetings will continue to offer its flagship delivery method of mailing cards directly to the customer’s recipient. On the website, customers can choose a greeting card, write a personal note using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship and click “send,” which cues their state-of-the-art printing press. Gift cards from Target, Amazon, iTunes, and other brands can also be included in the mailing. The company then prints and mails the card directly to the recipient’s address the following business day, saving customers a trip to the store.

About Culture Greetings

source: Ayana Young, The Young Group PR