Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]



*Police in Mississippi are looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was abandoned at a Goodwill donation center with just a note and a change of clothes.

The 2-year-old boy was left behind the facility in Southaven on Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department. The note reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.”

Surveillance cameras captured images of a Black man and a woman believed to have been involved with abandoning the the child, who has not been identified by name, PEOPLE reports.

Later in the afternoon, authorities arrested one suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public.

“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, no suspect information or charges are being released,” Southaven Police Department Chief Macon Moore said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper.”

“We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case,” Moore added. “The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”

An employee at the Goodwill center told WREG-TV that the man said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before leaving the premise.

“Goodwill learned that a two-year-old child was left at a Goodwill attended donation center. The child was accompanied by an adult who dropped the child off, but it is not known what relationship they have with the child. The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child,” a spokesperson for Goodwill tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”