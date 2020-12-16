Steve Harvey’s Junior Love Officer Shares His Top Holiday Gifts for Someone Special // STEVE on Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Shavel shooting her shot with her friend Jay.

But what about her felon bae, Quaylon?

Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.

Meanwhile, in our exclusive clip above, Shavel explains, “My family said Quaylon was going to cheat on me and not to put all my eggs in one basket. They was right.”

She adds, “I need to see what’s best for Shavel.”

Shavel then turns her attention to her friend, Jay. Will he give her the chance to spark a possible romance?

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Shawn tracks down his missing fiancée. Amber’s reunion with her prison wifey reignites con with Vince. Priscilla’s secret sends Andrea over the edge. Michael puts Sarah at odds with Malcolm. Quaylon vows to win back Shavel, but she has other plans.

Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?