Steve Harvey’s Junior Love Officer Shares His Top Holiday Gifts for Someone Special // STEVE on Watch
A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW.
With the holidays right around the corner, Steve Harvey virtually welcomes his newly instated Junior Love Officier, Lil’ James Turner, to rank his top holiday gifts to give to that special lady in your life.
Watch the new episode above
- Episode Title: Junior Love Officer, Lil’ James’ Top 5 Holiday Gifts
- Description: Everyone fell in love with Lil’ James Tucker when he shared his expert love advice with Steve. Since the holidays are here, he’s ready to help you out with the best holiday gifts for your love!
MORE NEWS: Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
***Lil’ James Holiday Gift Guide***
- Jewelry:
- “Number 5: Jewelry. Women love jewelry! It could be a ring, a necklace, or a bracelet. Jewelry adds to a woman’s style because it makes them look more…sparkly maybe? You can’t go wrong with jewelry.” – Lil’ James
- Cell Phone:
- “Number 4: a new cell phone. Because her other phone might be for work and all that. And she will want to need another phone because she doesn’t want to put all of her games on her work phone. So why not buy her a new cell phone!” – Lil’ James
- New Car:
- “Number 3: a new car. Because maybe her other car was too junky or maybe got towed. How about you get her a new Bentley in her favorite color! Any color is great but you would want to get a color that match her eyes.” – Lil’ James
- Vacation Trip:
- “Number 2: a vacation to just ease her stress. Maybe an island or a mountain or there is this one place that I’ve been wanting to go to and that’s Hollywood.” – Lil’ James
- Creative Gift:
- “And finally number 1: a creative gift from the heart. Maybe you don’t have no money and you got to draw her a picture, something nice that will make her day better. Just like I did for my mom. You just gotta do something that you could find around in your own house. Give her a gift from the heart, to make her feel special. You can’t put a price tag on a gift from the heart.” – Lil’ James
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – While Quaylon Cheats, Shavel Gets Flirty w/ Jay [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Shavel shooting her shot with her friend Jay.
But what about her felon bae, Quaylon?
Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.
Meanwhile, in our exclusive clip above, Shavel explains, “My family said Quaylon was going to cheat on me and not to put all my eggs in one basket. They was right.”
She adds, “I need to see what’s best for Shavel.”
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
Shavel then turns her attention to her friend, Jay. Will he give her the chance to spark a possible romance?
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Shawn tracks down his missing fiancée. Amber’s reunion with her prison wifey reignites con with Vince. Priscilla’s secret sends Andrea over the edge. Michael puts Sarah at odds with Malcolm. Quaylon vows to win back Shavel, but she has other plans.
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
*Staff at Boston Medical Center marked the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine to its hospital by doing a choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”
Footage by the hospital, posted on TikTok, shows front line workers celebrating the arrival of Massachusetts’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which received emergency authorization by the FDA Friday and was shipped out early Sunday.
“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.
The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and more than 3 million times on the Twitter account of Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh. She wrote: “Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their frontline colleagues, getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines. A great day, a great place.”
Watch below:
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards to Air on BET Saturday, February 20th at 8 PM ET
*Today the NAACP announced that the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.
Additionally, the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which traditionally takes place the night before the telecast, will live stream over six nights February 15-19, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.
Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.
“In this season of reflection and reckoning, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. We are excited to continue our broadcast partnership with BET and look forward to celebrating Black excellence in a safe and meaningful way,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the Image Award Committee.
READ THIS: Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
“This has been an unprecedented year and we are all in need of the inspiration, empowerment, and awareness the NAACP Image Awards brings year-after-year. BET is thrilled to continue our partnership with the NAACP to broadcast the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will celebrate and honor the creatives, musicians, storytellers, and trailblazers who have uplifted and guided our culture during this time,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast, drew 1.8 million total viewers P2+ (Simulcast)—a +448% increase versus the previous year. Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social TV Program on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees include Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.
Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Award will be announced on January 22, 2021. Due to an overwhelming number of entries, nominees in the eight literary categories will be announced on February 3, 2021. Additional key dates include:
Friday, December 18 – Online submissions close
Monday, December 28 – Nominating committee voting begins
Friday, January 15 – Nominating committee voting closes
Friday, January 22 – Public online voting opens
Friday, February 5 – Public online voting closes
As previously announced, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will include 21 new submission categories:
- Television + Streaming:Outstanding Animated Series; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television); Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama; Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Variety; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction; and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Recording:Outstanding International Song; Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Outstanding Jazz Album–Vocal; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song; Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary); and Outstanding Producer of the Year
- Motion Picture:Outstanding International Motion Picture; Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture); Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action); Outstanding Short-Form (Animated); and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.
