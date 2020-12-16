Health
PREMIERE WEEK: Episode Drop 2: ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ on Facebook Watch / LOOK!
*The second episode drop from premiere week of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available!
In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series shows how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
On the Wednesday episodes of the new series, Taraji and Tracie delve deeper into the experiences of Mondays’ guests with licensed therapists, and reveal their own stories related to the topics in an effort to provide the community with useful tools and techniques to help manage the specific mental health issues.
Watch the new episode above
- Title: Breaking Down PTSD
- Description: Women are twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as men. Taraji and Tracie sit with therapist Melody Murray to tackle the misconceptions of PTSD and the issues raised by this week’s guests, including Gabrielle Union. What are signs you have it and how you can treat it?
MORE NEWS: Suspected Arrested After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Center [VIDEO]
Some highlights from the episode include:
- 1:22 – Taraji, Tracie and licensed therapist Melody Murray discuss the misconceptions about PTSD
- Melody Murray: “Most people think that…you have to be in combat, some type of combat veteran, but PTSD can get developed because of bad surgeries, car accidents, physical fights. That feeling – you’re in an event where you feel like your life is in danger, that’s what it is.”
- Taraji: “You know I will bring my own experience; I watched my Mom get robbed twice, the first time I was six and she was held at gunpoint, and you know I am fifty, and I remember it like it was yesterday… trauma. I remember the way my mother carried herself, was so that we wouldn’t panic, and I remember my mother pulling plugs of hair out of her head, that’s how hard he was pulling her hair, but watching her go through that, and because she didn’t crumble, what she didn’t realize was that she was putting fight in me… it made me a fighter.”
- 2:30 – Melody Murray on the three trauma responses to PTSD
- Melody Murray: “When it comes to PTSD there’s three different trauma responses: fight, flight or freeze… but here’s the thing, did you know that you don’t decide which one you do? And that’s why it’s so extremely important for people to understand that whenever you are in a traumatic experience and you don’t respond the way you think you should, the tough way to respond, ‘I just was silent, I didn’t fight, I didn’t run’ that shame does not belong to you.”
- 3:56 – Melody Murray on people’s fear surrounding trauma therapy and the power in sharing your experiences
- Tracie: “What is it about trauma therapy that makes people so afraid of it?”
- Melody Murray: “I think the big one is, you don’t want to go through that experience again because a part of that is ‘if I have to talk about it again, I’m going to feel the same way I did then and I don’t know if I can handle it.’
- 4:10 – Melody Murray on the power in sharing your stories and why PTSD doesn’t have to be a forever diagnosis
- Melody Murray: “I love that with Gabi and with Bri [Gabrielle Union and Bri who shared their stories in episode drop 1] they’re talking about their stories, and there is power in talking about our stories. To be able to tell our stories it’s a hard thing to do, but it is a necessary thing to do and that’s the thing about PTSD, most people don’t know it doesn’t have to be with your forever, it is not a forever diagnosis, you’ve got to work through it and you’ve got to talk about it. The more you talk about it the more you heal from it.”
- 4:55 – Taraji, Tracie and Melody Murray discuss the first step of getting help for PTSD.
- Taraji: “For those who need it now, what is the first step of getting help, you know because people just don’t know?”
- Melody Murray: “I think you need to acknowledge how you feel, how do you sleep? How do you eat? When you get stressed out what do you do? If there is something that is swimming around in our brain, a memory, an experience, our heart starts beating, our adrenaline starts rising, and then boom you wake up.”
- Taraji: “That’s exactly what happens to me every day, and it’s something different I am thinking about every time, it’s not the same thing, it’s not the same thing.”
- Melody Murray: “Pay attention to your friends, what are your friends saying, about ‘maybe you’re just too snippy,’ ‘you’re too irritable,’ or ‘you hit the bottle a little hard last night, what is up with you?’”
- 5:32 – The group discuss how to find a therapist and how Taraji found hers through a celebrity friend
- Tracie: “How do you find a therapist? I know we [Taraji and Tracie] have the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, have a resource guide where there are therapists but what are other ways to go about finding a therapist?”
- Melody Murray: “Word of mouth, asking people ‘who do you go to?’ or ‘have you heard of anybody?’ Talk to your primary care physician, they can have a list of people that they can refer you to, and there’s a bunch of websites geared towards Black women, websites geared towards Black men.”
- Taraji: “I was referred to my therapist by (actress and author) Gabourey Sidibe. ‘Thank you, Gaby… I love you!’”
- 6:50 – Wine time with Taraji and Tracie, discussing the week’s episodes
- Taraji: “It was so empowering to hear Gabrielle [Union] say sometimes she doesn’t feel seen because sometimes I don’t feel seen, and you are talking about two people who are always seen … go figure… you just ever know how you are there for someone.”
- Tracie: “Bri [from Monday’s episode] she felt like us, when we were younger, sort of mesmerized by the idea of ‘I got me a man and he is doing this for me and that for me, take this’ … whatever abuse it was, and stand up for him, even after the abuse.”
In week two, Taraji and Tracie will cover the topic of Mental Breakdowns, with guest Tamar Braxton who has a no-holds-barred conversation on her own mental breakdown, suicide attempt and what pushed her over the edge. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
Coronavirus
‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
*Staff at Boston Medical Center marked the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine to its hospital by doing a choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”
Footage by the hospital, posted on TikTok, shows front line workers celebrating the arrival of Massachusetts’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which received emergency authorization by the FDA Friday and was shipped out early Sunday.
“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.
The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and more than 3 million times on the Twitter account of Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh. She wrote: “Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their frontline colleagues, getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines. A great day, a great place.”
Watch below:
Coronavirus
‘We Are Not Shutting This F**king Movie Down!’: Tom Cruise Rips ‘M:I-7’ Crew for Breaking COVID Protocol (Full Audio)
*Tom Cruise was secretly recorded cursing out the film crew on the U.K. set of “Mission: Impossible 7″ after catching two of them breaking COVID-19 guidelines.
Leaked audio obtained and published Tuesday by The Sun captures Cruise shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” at crew members who he believed were breaching careful protocols set in place to keep the virus at bay. Variety and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the recording with two sources close to the production.
Cruise screamed: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother——-. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”
Cruise was just getting started.
“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—ing industry!”
Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” was hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago.
“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued in his recent scolding. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”
Listen to the entire two-minute tongue lashing below:
“Mission: Impossible 7” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set to hit theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.
Coronavirus
Does This Video Show Ravens CB Marcus Peters Spitting on Browns ‘Homegirl’ Jarvis Landry When His Back Was Turned?
*Video circulating around Twitter appears to show Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters spitting on Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry as Landry was walking away during their Monday Night Football game this week.
If the projectile was actually saliva, and if Peters was deliberately aiming it at Landry, not only is it the nastiest sign of disrespect one human being can show toward another, it could be deadly in this time of COVID-19.
It also flies in the face (no pun intended) of efforts made by the NFL to keep the league as safe as possible from COVID-19 spread.
Watch the moment below. Is it spit? If so, was it intentionally aimed at Landry?
The video surfaces in the wake of Peters using the term “homegirls” in reference to Landry and Browns receiver, Odell Beckam, Jr. during the flight home from Cleveland in an Instagram video.
Watch below:
