Entertainment
Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
*British actress Naomi Ackie has been tapped to play Whitney Houston in the forthcoming Clive Davis/Sony biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
The film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. The legendary singer passed away in 2012. Davis previously said that the project wll be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
In the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Davis explained that he and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” screenwriter Anthony McCarten teamed to develop the script and to raise their own financing.
“There was a fierce competition for the movie,” Davis says. “I’m happy to say the reaction to the script was good. Almost every studio head called to tell me about their passion for the project. They know Whitney has been captured and the opportunity here is so special and unique.”
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
Ackie is best known for her role on Netflix’s “The End of the F***Ing World.” She’s also starred in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Steve McQueen’s new anthology series “Small Axe”.
“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine,” producer Clive Davis told Variety. “Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
Houston’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, previously suggested that Taraji P. Henson should take on the role.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
MC Lyte Says Current Female Rappers Have More ‘Freedom’ to ‘Say Exactly What They Want to Say‘
*Hip-hop icon MC Lyte recently dopped a Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio, which is an hour long curated playlist of hits from female rappers including Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Keyshia Cole, Beyoncé, Lyte herself and many more.
“I took the mix around the world,” Lyte, born Lana Moorer, told Page Six. “We went to Africa, we went to Columbia, we started in the US and ended in the US, but I was able to span over four decades of women within hip hop.”
Lyte believes female rappers today have more freedom of expression than they did when she dropped her debut album, “Lyte as a Rock” in 1988.
“Some things you hear now, you would’ve never heard back then,” Lyte said. “There are women who have been here before and paved that trail for the next female MC to come out and be comfortable being wild.”
READ MORE: Mr. Dalvin Drops Jammin’ New Single (‘Good Timez’) Talks Jodeci Biopic / WATCH
She added, “I’m sure if you talk to any female MC from my day, we all wanted to say something crazy. For us, we had to do a lot of holding back. Holding back because it just wasn’t proper to say, or holding back because it would be beyond anyone else’s belief that that would be in our vocabulary.”
The veteran artist appreciates how the current wave of female rappers can, “say exactly what it is they want to say and dress exactly how they want to dress,” while adding that freedom “comes with responsibility.”
“The growth has happened, but in some areas, it can become unruly.”
Lyte believes, however, that the day will come when a lone female MC will shift the game and deliver less raunch and more substance.
“It only takes one to break the mold,” Lyte says. “It takes one to swing it all the way back. She might already be out there. It could be a Rapsody, it could be a Tierra Whack, it’s just that the record labels need to support those efforts just as much as they do the others.”
Check out MC Lyte’s Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
*Fox has opted not to greenlight an “Empire” spinoff based on the character of Cookie Lyon, played by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson.
Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which produces the project with Imagine TV, is currently shopping the potential series to Disney outlets ABC and Hulu, per Deadline.
Complex previously wrote of the spinoff: ”No official info regarding the plot of the untitled project have been announced, however, sources described the story as focusing on Cookie’s move to Los Angeles, with the possibility of other familiar characters also popping up along the way.”
The spinoff is part of Henson’s First-Look deal with 20th Century Fox TV and her TPH Entertainment production company.
READ MORE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Facebook Watch Series to Serve as Mental Health ‘Therapy’ for Black Community
Back in April, Henson and “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels spoke about the possibility of continuing Cookie’s saga.
“I don’t know what that is and I’m not a part of it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone was trying to work on something,” “Empire” showrunner Brett Mahoney said a of the possible spinoff.
“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace,” Henson said of her studio deal and TPH.
“Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation,” she added. “I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!”
20th Century Fox TV seemed just as excited about expanding the “Empire” franchise.
“We were lucky to have a front-row seat to Taraji’s meteoric rise as a fixture on television through Empire,” declared 20th Century Fox TV president Cassidy Thursday. “Through that relationship everyone at the company grew to appreciate her passion for storytelling and her strong creative gut instinct. With Empire finished we look forward to helping her explore stories that need to be told through her talent and advocacy.”
‘Empire” ran for six seasons before it was cancelled following Henson’s co-star, Jussie Smollett, allegedly orchestrating a hate crime against himself. The actor was ultimately written off the show.
Fox brass decided to axe the show because the network wants to focus on new content, such as the drama series “Our Kind of People,” from Lee Daniels and Karen Gist.
Gospel
Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir Collaborate With Chrisette Michele On Christmas Single ‘The Manger’ / LISTEN
*Toronto, Canada — The Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir is one of Canada’s most sought after choirs.
Founded by Shawn Cotterell, Powerhouse took home a 2020 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant Award this year for Gospel Album of the Year for their IT’S NOT OVER – LIVE album.
The popular choir also garnered high-profile appearances this year in two movies: the Netflix original series “Self Made” Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker staring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and, the Lifetime Television Network movie event “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.”
MORE NEWS: Tatyana Ali Talks Colorism with Clay Cane & Has A Message For Janet Hubert / SiriusXM Video
Cotterell and Powerhouse are continually working and are ending the year with a new holiday single release “The Manger” featuring Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele. The Christmas ballad is a soulful pairing of Chrisette’s subtle and sweet vocal with the Powerhouse commanding yet warm presence. “The Manger” is written by Sean Simmonds and Fredrick Bussey and produced by Simmonds. Instrumentation is by Mario Maitland, III.
“It is a great honour and pleasure to work with Chrisette Michele on my choir’s latest recording,” says Cotterell. “Chrisette Michele is one of the artists I always wanted to work with. Her voice is one I studied during my time at the York University vocal jazz program. This experience has really blown my mind.”
Listen To “THE MANGER”:
Cotterell continues, “Two years ago, I stepped out in faith and reached out to Chrisette’s team about recording a Christmas song with my choir. I am grateful for this collaboration. I truly believe we have recorded something special during this pandemic and I cannot wait to share this single with everyone.”
“The Manger” is released by IndieBlu Music, a label services offering of Entertainment One Music Nashville. IndieBlu Music has also released two other Christmas singles from Powerhouse – “The Best Gift” and “I Believe In Miracles” featuring Patricia Shirley. All three Christmas songs are available now on all digital music outlets.
source: Shawn Cotterell
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer