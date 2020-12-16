Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: ‘All My Organs Became Inflamed’ / LISTEN

*While appearing on “Sway In The Morning,” Jeremih opened about his tough battle with COVID-19.

Detailing his experience, the singer recalled being in ICU since his condition was pretty serious. Jeremih said that he had multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) and remembered “seeing a white light” on at least one occasion:

“What I can say is, man… [it’s] definitely is real. I didn’t take it for granted, and truth be told, this was kinda like… I’m a living, walking testimony.” He went on to say, “I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was. […] I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light. […] What I ended up having — and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here — it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome, MIS, which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of COVID. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed.“ 🙏🏾

