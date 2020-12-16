Government
Good News! $600 Stimulus Checks Added to $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Proposal / VIDEO
*Republicans and Democrats are nearing a deal on a $900 billion relief package, according to the Washington Post. It would mark a breakthrough with a last-minute spate of negotiations between top congressional leaders.
Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gathered momentum on Tuesday as the quartet met twice on Tuesday in Pelosi’s office.
The package, reports the Post, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, would include $600 checks. Unfortunately for states and local governments, the deal would likely exclude any financial assistance and for businesses, no liability shield to insulate them from virus-related lawsuits.
Here’s more via Business insider:
McConnell struck an optimistic tone on the state of negotiations on Tuesday evening. “We’re making significant progress and I’m optimistic that we’re gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers attempted to end the logjam over a new federal rescue package by introducing two separate bills on Monday. One contained $748 billion in funding with provisions that most lawmakers support, and the other included the divisive issues over liability shield for businesses and emergency state funding.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a leader of the bipartisan group, told Business Insider the $748 billion package would form a blueprint for a final deal on Wednesday afternoon.
“The Leader said today that it will be the spirit of what is put together by the four corners, so I expect you’ll see major elements of that in the final package,” he said in a brief interview on Capitol Hill, referring to McConnell and the three other Congressional leaders.
The site went on to state that lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to pass spending legislation or many parts of the federal government would start to shut down. Congressional leaders aim to merge the pandemic relief plan to the omnibus government funding bill, which would fund federal agencies into September of next year.
Atlanta Black Radio Unites for the Vote with Universal Message for Georgia Voters / EUR Exclusive
*There’s no question. The year 2020 will be remembered for consistent twists and turns, ranging from a game-changing pandemic to a divided United States of America, not to mention a public radar full of activism.
Politically speaking, an epic voter turnout spoke volumes, with numbers not seen in more than a century. Yes, online efforts (most notably, social media) factored heavily into folks casting their ballot in person and via mail. But it was a long-forgotten medium that rose to the same level with reaching the masses in this crucial election year.
That medium? In a word: Radio.
Online activism may be the latest mobilizer, but this year proved the airwaves are alive and still kicking in making a statement for all to hear.
“We always hear that radio is the lost leader, it’s dying. But at the end of the day, radio still remains a very affordable medium. It’s still where people go for immediate news and traffic because it’s still local. You can get your music from a lot of different sources, but if you want to know what’s going on in your backyard, what’s going in your community, you still have to turn on the radio,” David Linton, Program Director, WCLK/Clark Atlanta University, told EURweb’s Lee Bailey.
The power of radio is not lost on Linton, a member of Black Radio United for the Vote collective, a collaborative effort between 11 Atlanta-based black radio stations and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The initiative, spearheaded by KISS 104.1/CMG Atlanta Director of Branding and Programming Terri Avery, spawned from a discussion among several black radio program directors on creating positive changes while looking toward the future. After Atlanta gained national attention for voter suppression during the past primary election, the discussion was sparked.
Divided into phases, Linton outlined the objective of Black Radio United for the Vote. Phase one: Align with Urban League of Greater Atlanta to “register people to vote, followed by Phase Two: “Get people mobilized during the early voting process and mail-in ballots.
“And finally, of course, getting people to polls on Nov. 3,” Linton said. “We worked with a series of community leaders and organizations that were funneled through the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.”
Radio stations involved with Black Radio United for the Vote include KISS 104.1 (WALR/Cox Media Group), V-103 (WVEE-FM/Entercom), News & Talk 1380 (WAOK-AM/Entercom), Majic 107.5/97.5 (WAMJ/ WUMJ/Radio One), Hot 107.9 (WHTA/Radio One), Praise 102.5 (WPZE/Radio One), Classix 102.9 (WAMJ-HD2/Radio One), Streetz 94.5 (WWSZ/Core Radio Group), O.G 97.9 (WWWQ-HD3/Cumulus Media), Jazz 91.9 (WCLK/Clark Atlanta University), and Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1 (WJZA/Davis Broadcasting).
The collective assembled in a major way, creating BlackRadioUnited.com and dedicating five full days of on-air programming to educating, informing and inspiring Atlanta’s black community to register to vote, check their current registration status, voting, and participating in the 2020 Census. A single day of unified broadcasts from the 11 stations resulted in over 1.2 million listeners receiving information on voting in the 2020 election, according to a press release. Overall, the five days spanned from July through November 3, the day of the election.
Atlanta’s black radio stations only touched the surface of involved parties, Linton mentioned, adding that radio stations with any programming targeting the African-American community were a part of Black Radio United for the Vote.
KiSS 104 owner Cox Radio and its cluster of radio stations were fully on board as well as Davis Broadcasting, Clark Atlanta University and iHeart Radio, which upped the number of radio entities to 12.
“We would take one day. We did continuous messages one day that we set aside, where all radio stations were doing the same messaging. We were having community leaders and organizations on our airwaves talking about the importance of voting, hitting all the demographics because we had the hip-hop stations. We had urban stations. We had jazz stations, everybody who was targeted to the African-American community,” Linton remarked. “The initiative was very successful, as we all know what happened in Georgia in terms of having a record turnout with voting. We did it in a nonpartisan manner but again, a record turnout.”
Avery agreed.
“Black Radio United for the Vote made its mark driving people to the polls in record numbers in the Atlanta metro,” she added in a statement. “Partnership with the stations, as well as The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, proved that working together we can make a difference.”
“And because of that, we know that our efforts were very effective because we’ve all got the feedback from different segments of the community because radio is still where people go,” Linton said, noting how the “foundation” laid by the past was a guide to how things were done today with voter turnout. “You remember the days when black radio was that source of information for people. When people didn’t have TV’s they had radios. We were able to kind of harken back to that foundation and history of black radio. We didn’t really create anything new. We just sort of got back to the basics. And I think it was effective in so many ways.”
With things more sensitive than ever in current times, efforts by Black Radio United for the Vote could easily receive backlash. Fortunately, the group’s nonpartisan vibe prevailed, with its focus remaining intact.
“We didn’t receive any negative feedback,” Linton confessed, crediting the organization’s strategic planning for their desired end result. “ We met quite often to discuss strategy and to restructure strategies. We didn’t get any blowback because we approached it in a very nonpartisan manner. We really just wanted to make sure that people who listened to our respective radio stations were registered and knew where to go for their polling sites. We knew key dates that they needed to be aware of, as it related to deadlines for registration, deadlines for getting your absentee ballot, deadlines for voting early and voting on the day. And because of Covid, there were a lot of different locations. And so we were very strategic in making sure that people knew where those areas were.
“For example, the State Farm Arena, where the [Atlanta] Hawks and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the [Atlanta] Falcons play. Both of them, either during the primary or during the general election, offered themselves as a polling place be that we needed, according to CDC’s recommendations in this Covid pandemic era,” he continued. “So it was a coalition of various partners coming together. That’s how we were able to move. So again, we didn’t get blowback because we weren’t saying who to vote for. We was just telling you that you needed to vote and this is the procedure.”
The nonpartisan approach may have quelled nondemocratic voters and Trump supporters, but as the organization’s name lends itself to open criticism from those feeling Black Radio United for the Vote is only there for black radio listeners to benefit, Linton counters the argument, highlighting the content on the 11 stations as a universal language, regardless of race.
“I’m sure that we have our listenerships that are comprised of people of different political persuasions. We target to African-Americans in terms of our music and programming, but we know that everybody loves black music. So we feel that that’s not going to be exclusive. And in my format, jazz, I know we have a very diverse listenership. Even when it come to hip-hop, people are not looking at colors. They’re looking at the music. So the music touches everyone. But the messaging was just designed for whoever our listeners were at that given time,” the activist explained. “We weren’t showing any favoritism, but obviously we know who our predominant demographic is. So hey, somebody else got the message in the process. That’s cool too. It was all about educating our listeners.”
Linton’s comments come amid a tense time in Georgia. All eyes are currently on the Peach State, which is gearing up for two run-off elections for seats in the United States Senate, seats that can decide which political party holds the upper hand in Congress for the next four years.
Candidates for the Senate seats are Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and their Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Loeffler and Warnock recently sparred in an hour-long debate that saw Loeffler not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory against current Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump.
Unlike Loeffler and Warnock, it was a one-man show with Ossoff. Perdue declined an invitation to participate in a single debate with his opponent. The runoff election for the Senate seats will take place on January 5, 2021. ABC News reported that Georgia voters are already casting their votes with more than 40,000 absentee ballots being returned and accepted by county election officials.
Assessing lessons learned from bringing more people to the polls to vote in the general election, David Linton emphasized the value of knowledge and being hands-on with doing what is needed to get people to cast their ballot.
“I think the thing that we really learned is that if people are given the information and understand what’s at stake, they will respond. Obviously, The last time we had a gubernatorial race, there were some almost 400,000 people purged from the voting polls. And 200, 000 of those got back. So we knew that we really needed to make sure that people need to get registered, that they knew that they had to have ID. That they needed to go to the right polling places because a lot of polling places were changed. We don’t poll the same place when you’re voting early as you do the day of the election,” he said. “And so we wanted to make sure that people knew where to go, how to go. And then we provided information on our airwaves for organizations that were getting people to the polls if they were elderly and they needed some assistance. And some of the mayors from the various suburbian cities out around metro Atlanta provided facilities that were available.”
“We were just a funnel of information and we were just a channel for all that information to be synthesized. And I can’t say enough about our partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta because they were the ones who were really grabbing the people that we needed and putting us in touch with the organizations that we needed to, that would allow us to share the information with our listeners,” added Linton. “We had a direct link to the Secretary of State’s website so we could show people how to check their [ballot] after they mailed it in or to track their ballot to see that it was counted. So we got very hands-on in a lot of ways. Like I said, it was nonpartisan, but definitely with a purpose.”
As life after the runoff looms, the influence of Black Radio United for the Vote looks to linger as other areas in Georgia are inquiring on bringing the organization’s method of getting out the vote to their neck of the woods.
“I have stations in Columbus and some other entities in other parts of the state are now looking at doing something similar. I think the fact that we created this opportunity; it’s going to be duplicated. It’s been a pleasure to see that radio stations put aside the competition for the time being to help the people. If somebody got some information, we all shared it. If somebody cut a spot on their radio station, nobody was afraid to put that same spot on their radio station, although it had a voice from somebody from another station that’s in the market,” Linton stated.
“It was just really gratifying. And we learned that we can come together, we can work together and that radio is still where people still rely on for information. If it wasn’t the case, you wouldn’t have so many conservative radio stations on, if it wasn’t a profitable proposition. So again, I just think that we were able to demonstrate that black radio still has power.”
Audio
Biden Has Heated Exchange with Black Civil Rights Leaders Over Police Reform [LISTEN]
*Black liberals are currently at odds on social media after “leaked” audio of President-elect Joe Biden surfaced in which he’s heard pretty much telling civil rights leaders what he’s not going to do for Black Americans.
The meeting occurred last Tuesday, during which Biden made clear his belief that Republicans used the “defund the police” movement to defeat Democrats in down-ballot races in the November election, Forbes reports.
“That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not,” Biden said in audio obtained by The Intercept. “We’re talking about holding them accountable.”
Many suspect Biden’s camp “leaked” the audio, as there’s nothing in it that’s detrimental to the career politician. If anything, Biden’s words appear to be a direct message to the core constituency that he’s trying to appeal to, which are the casual racists known as white moderates. The audio could have been “leaked” by Biden’s camp in an effort to squash talk that his administration wants to defund the police, as the casual racist does not support this movement.
In the audio, Biden cautioned the use of anti-police rhetoric that could negatively impact the Democrats running in the Georgia Senate runoffs. He also warned against getting “too far ahead of ourselves,” but vowed to ultimately deliver on police reform once he’s in office.
“We’re talking about giving them money to do the right things. We’re talking about putting more psychologists and psychiatrists on the telephones when the 911 calls through. We’re talking about spending money to enable them to do their jobs better, not with more force, with less force and more understanding,” Biden said.
Wow this fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/5XTkvMBlvu— Alex Lawson (@AlexLawsonOFD) December 10, 2020
He also noted that in 2040 the country is going to be “pure white European,” with Latinos being the second dominate group in the county. Biden told his audience that they better learn how to work with the Latino community, suggesting that Black folks will one day soon be taking orders from hispanic political leaders.
The civil rights leaders on the call, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill, asked Biden to use executive orders to institute reforms, but Biden shot ‘em down, noting that he would not test the legal bounds of executive action to help Black people. “I am not going to violate the constitution,” he said, because doing so could set a dangerous precedent.
Meanwhile, Biden plans to sign five executive orders when he becomes president, including repealing the travel ban from many Muslim countries and reinstating the DREAMers program, which allows children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. He has also promised to reform H-1B visa system and eliminate country quota for Green Cards. But when it comes to tangibles for Black Americans, Biden seemed to imply that his legislative record is good enough.
“I don’t carry around a stamp on my head saying ‘progressive’ and ‘I’m AOC,’ but I have more of a record of getting things done in the United States Congress than anybody you know,” he said during the meeting.
Biden stressed throughout the call that the “defund the police” movement should be silenced ahead of the Senate runoffs in Georgia. He also addressed that any objections to his cabinet picks, such as suspected white supremacists Tom Vilsack and Rahm Emanuel, should be curbed.
“Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed,” Biden said of complaints about his cabinet, claiming he has done “more than anybody else has done so far” to bring diversity to his incoming administration.
In related news, Biden’s VP Kamala Harris previously made clear that she’s not going to do anything that ONLY benefits Black people.
She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
*President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run his White House Domestic Policy Council, according to reports.
Rice, 56, also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was vetted to serve as Biden’s vice president and was also in the running for the Secretary of State gig, a position that went to Antony Blinken.
There was concern that Rice would have difficulty getting confirmed for any position in the Biden administration, because the path includes a Republican-controlled Senate and GOP legislators that have vilified her. The director of the Domestic Policy Council is not a Senate-confirmed position.
The Biden team had been looking for the right high-profile slot for Rice. the top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her background and experience in foreign policy.
Last summer, when “veepstakes” was on and poppin’, Rice told “CBS This Morning” what she felt she could bring to a Biden ticket.
