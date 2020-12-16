Police - Police Abuse
Body Cam Video Shows Chicago Police Handcuff Naked Black Woman During Wrong Raid [WATCH]
*Anjanette Young was naked and handcuffed when Chicago Police officers burst into her home on Feb. 21, 2019 during a wrong raid incident that Mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to cover up.
CBS 2 first interviewed the social worker last November. Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video last year, but was denied by the police department. CBS 2 was also denied a similar FOIA request, the outlet reports.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
A federal court ultimately forced CPD to turn over the video as part of Young’s lawsuit against the CPD.
CBS 2 obtained the video and aired it while a judge denied the city’s motion to block the broadcast.
READ MORE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases
The City of Chicago tries to block the release of a video showing CPD raid the wrong home – causing trauma and humiliation to a Black woman who was naked and sobbing. Transparency is central to accountability for Chicago police, who must treat people with respect.
— ACLU of Illinois (@ACLUofIL) December 15, 2020
Here’s more from the report:
The video reveals on Feb. 21, 2019, nine body cameras rolled as a group of male officers entered her home at 7 p.m. Not long before, the licensed social worker finished her shift at the hospital and had undressed in her bedroom.
That’s when she said she heard a loud, pounding noise.
Outside, officers repeatedly struck her door with a battering ram. From various angles, the video captured the moments they broke down the door and burst through her home.
“It was so traumatic to hear the thing that was hitting the door,” Young said, as she watched the video. “And it happened so fast, I didn’t have time to put on clothes.”
As they rushed inside with guns drawn, officers yelled, “Police search warrant,” and “Hands up, hands up, hands up.” Seconds later, Young could be seen in the living room, shocked and completely naked, with her hands up.
“There were big guns,” Young remembered. “Guns with lights and scopes on them. And they were yelling at me, you know, put your hands up, put your hands up.”
Young looked terrified and confused as she watched officers search the home. An officer put her hands behind her back and handcuffed her as she stood naked.
“What is going on?” Young yelled in the video. “There’s nobody else here, I live alone. I mean, what is going on here? You’ve got the wrong house. I live alone.”
Disturbing body camera footage reveals how Chicago police raided the wrong apartment in a 2019 raid, and detained an innocent woman.
12 male officers entered the home of Anjanette Young and handcuffed her while she was naked.@cbschicago‘s @davesavinicbs2 broke the story. pic.twitter.com/eKproa2uKw
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 16, 2020
“It’s one of those moments where I felt I could have died that night,” Young told CBS 2 Chicago. “Like if I would have made one wrong move, it felt like they would have shot me. I truly believe they would have shot me.”
When the Chicago Tribune asked Lightfoot at a news conference Tuesday why her administration attempted to kill the CBS story, she avoided the question and pointed to changes that the CPD allegedly made to its search warrant policy earlier this year, which include mandatory pre-checks and two supervisors must be on raid teams, the report states.
But as CBS 2 has found, the police department has failed to enforce these changes as they continue to raid the wrong homes (of Black and Latino residents) and are not held accountable.
“And I am not going to sit here and tell you that we’ve solved every problem, but we responded to what we were seeing was way too many circumstances of officers going into the wrong home,” Lightfoot said at the news conference.
“And I watched that video and I put myself in that poor woman’s place,” Lightfoot said about Young. “And thinking about somebody breaking into your home, you have no idea who they are, in the middle of the night and with a child, and the trauma that that causes. So, I think we have taken steps to address that issue.”
Watch the body cam footage via the YouTube clip above.
Music
Mr. Dalvin Drops Jammin’ New Single (‘Good Timez’) Talks Jodeci Biopic / WATCH
*The Urban Bridgez caught up with singer/songwriter Mr. Dalvin of Jodeci fame to dish about his career, legacy and new solo venture.
Back in October Dalvin released the single “GoodTimez,” featuring Tali. He also recently produced the remix to Jodeci alum JoJo‘s latest single “Special” featuring Snoop Dogg.
In his UB interview, Mr. Dalvin talks about his new projects, his favorite and least favorite Jodeci songs and why he’s releasing new music now. Check out excerpts from the conversation below.
READ MORE: ‘We Are Not Shutting This F**king Movie Down!’: Tom Cruise Rips ‘M:I-7’ Crew for Breaking COVID Protocol (Full Audio)
“GOODTIMEZ” AVAILABLE NOW !!
VIDEO dropping November 5th 🎥 pic.twitter.com/F2l8LZp0o6
— MR. DALVIN (Jodeci) (@MrDalvin) October 23, 2020
UrbanBridgez.com: Tell us about your new single “GoodTimez” and why you decided to release it now?
Mr. Dalvin: I was actually working on a solo album and I was going a totally different direction. I was just driving one day on the freeway, and the words came to my head. I was thinking it was cool, specially with the times we’re all in now. I just wanted some positivity man, not that the records I was already making wasn’t but it was just in a different direction. Instead of something more club I was like let me make something a little different. I remember going right back home and recording the song once it came to me on the freeway. The words just came to me out of nowhere.
Talk to us about the process of being independent and working on and putting out your own music?
Mr. Dalvin: With my first solo album, I wasn’t really 100% in control of anything. Right now I am, and it’s unfortunate as artists that sometimes people don’t see your vision or where you want to go. They only see how it can be lucrative and profitable. So sometimes that puts you in uncomfortable situations. Not really being able to showcase your artistry because you’re being led like a sheep or something. So when COVID happened, I had a chance to sit down. And to really understand what the game of music is now. As an artist and back in the 90s it was so different. Even listening to music on the radio, everything is different. So I had to figure out I guess how to be heard in this new age of how we hear and distribute music. So I started with K.A.M.P. Muzik, because I have a lot of younger artists that come up to me because they’ve known about what I’ve done.
They show me love and I honestly I learn from them too. It’s to be able to incorporate something that you do know, with something that you don’t know. That’s how this new age of distribution, creativity and how to create music. It’s old technology, old drum machines, etc. Now it’s all done on a laptop, so it’s totally different. So this is where they help me. So the knowledge I have is a lot deeper than what they know about. Like the actual artistry of what I’m doing. They know how to transfer my knowledge into this new technology. I have a few younger artist, along with myself that are coming out on the label. Incredible artists and writers and they’ll be featured on my record. So like I was saying with COVID, it gave me a chance to sit down and focus. I had to sit down and learn a lot, that I didn’t know. Before that I was in the studio everyday with my nephew, DeVante’s son is a producer. We had a game plan and then the breaks got put on everything. Sometimes we laugh at our own plans, our plans are not God’s plans.
UrbanBridgez.com: Facts.
Mr. Dalvin: So I was forced to make a straight beeline into a new avenue. That forced me to learn the technology, that I had depended on so many other people to do. My thing is I make beats and do production, but I take it to the studio and have the engineers lay it all down and I record my vocals. Now I’m actually forced to buy the programs, buy logic, get mics and put a studio together in my house. So I had to learn it. I was on YouTube a lot, on the phone with DeVante a lot because he knows. It’s like I had to reprogram my brain. But it’s been a good experience man, just learning. That was the engineering part, I knew everything else like stacking, etc. I was forced to learn in 2020 and with all of these digital platforms we have (laughs).
UrbanBridgez.com: You recently did the remix to JoJo’s latest single “Special” featuring Snoop. Tell us how that all came about?
Mr. Dalvin: Well you already know I was the remix guy for Jodeci, I did most of our remixes like with Wu-Tang. I had got out of production for awhile, but when COVID happened I was like I’m gonna start making beats again. So JoJo had released the single and came to me like, you know what I kind of miss those Mr. Dalvin remixes. So I thought, what better way to give all of my new technology a spin? So I decided to remix Special for him. I told him, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, because I’m like a fish out of water kind of. The great thing I did like four different versions. Every time I sent him one, he was like this is dope let’s use this one (laughs). I started challenging myself and really getting into it. He wanted to use all four of them, but I think the final one I brought him and the one with Snoop, was the one I really liked.
🔥GOODTIMEZ🔥 out now !!! Click the link in my bio check it out #feelgoodmusic thanks to my team @symphonicdist @presentmediapr @Mr_Midaswellsby thanks for the promo ad 💯 pic.twitter.com/w3SRKALwSF
— MR. DALVIN (Jodeci) (@MrDalvin) October 3, 2020
UrbanBridgez.com: You helped write and produce some of Jodeci’s singes as well, out of the group’s catalog what are your favorites and why and not necessarily ones you penned?
Mr. Dalvin: As crazy as this sounds, Cry for Me would probably be my favorite Jodeci song. It’s crazy man, if you ask anybody what Mr. Dalvin’s favorite Jodeci song is. They would not choose Cry for Me. I’m not really a sensitive emotional person, to write a song like that and my brother kind of is. So he can tap into that deep emotion like that. Performance-wise it’s Freek’n You. So it varies, but my least favorite is Feenin. (laughs)
UrbanBridgez.com: Really? I wouldn’t of thought that.
Mr. Dalvin: I’m gonna let you in on something, the reason why is because me and my brother argued about it. I didn’t like that snare that he put in it. So we would always argue about that (laughs). But my brother is a genius and was like I’m keeping it like this. But it was one of our biggest records, just one of my least favorites.
UrbanBridgez.com: What was your biggest accomplishment as a member of Jodeci, I know it was many being apart of one of the baddest groups to hit the studio and stage?
Mr. Dalvin: Appreciated! As you said it’s so many I’ll go off the top of my head. Like changing the laws in Japan not sure if we changed it forever but that day we did. We were on a bill with James Brown and that is my favorite artist of all time, I was just blown away. It was us Mary J. Blige and James Brown and when we got on the stage and they sing every word, but don’t know a lick of English. So we had a translator on stage for when we talked to the audience. So after every song we did, nobody would clap they would just bow their heads. So I went to the lady off to the side of the stage translating and told her, if they don’t clap for us, we’re going to leave the stage. But I also said some explicit words, dropped some F bombs and the whole nine (laughs). Because it’s hard to perform when people are just looking at you like Zombies (laughs).
We needed to speed up the energy of the crowd and you know they love you because they’re singing every word. But then it goes dead silent after you sing (laughs). They had these armed guards like walking up and down the aisle. It was comedic like a comedy, not really but that’s what it looked like to me. So I talked to the lady and whatever she said to these Japanese people, but you saw an older person jump up and another one started clapping and yelling. I ran out and dove in the audience, and from there on it was just an explosion. The armed guards was trying to calm everybody down. But yeah we tore the place down. So James Brown was standing on the side of the stage right and he said y’all boys was real good, but let daddy do his thing (laughs). I’m like ain’t no way James Brown can come behind that, no way. When I tell you and I wanna say around then he was in his late 60s. When I tell you this man took the stage and I just felt great being able to witness. I had never experienced being at his concerts before and realized then this is why this man is who he is. Like you just got chills watching this man. And the thing is until then, I had never known he could play every instrument.
UrbanBridgez.com: Me either.
Mr. Dalvin: He got on the drums, got on the organ, got on the guitar and played every other instrument. I never even knew that. I was just like wow, we ain’t did nothing. And every time he spoke, he never spoke in English, he spoke in Japanese the whole time. He’s a seasoned professional and I felt it. I was like, we have a lot of work to do.
Now even more with the success of the New Edition biopic, the Jodeci one has been on a lot of minds lately. What’s the latest?
Mr. Dalvin: That’s the burning question, people really want to know. The biopic is in the works, in talks and has been that way for a few years now. People have to understand that these things take a long time. New Edition’s took 11 years to make. Biopics take a long time because it’s not just us four coming together and say let’s do a movie and we do it. It doesn’t work like that and many people do think it works like that. A lot of the parties have to come together and agree to certain things and terms before you can move forward. It’s also not always the members of the group, although we could all make it a lot easier.
Everybody develops over the years, if you’ve been in a successful situation whether it’s a group or business or anything. As individuals you come up with your own teams, your own lawyers, etc. And everybody has to all agree. Sometimes it can get complicated, because somebody may want this and somebody else may want that. So until that agreement is done, it’s hard to move forward. So we’re all just trying to focus on everything that makes sense and not just with the group. You can’t just put out a movie and people watch it for a few weeks and then go on to the next thing. You have to see how it’s going to benefit you. Because you’re giving them your life, your life’s work. For someone to portray you in a certain light, so you want to be done right. It has to be the right director and the whole nine. When it’s all over and said, you want to be proud of what’s presented.
Read the full Urban Bridgez interview here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Sasha Obama (or Her Lookalike) Breaks Internet with Sexy Photo
*Sasha Obama damn near broke the Internet Sunday night after a photo of a woman who looks like the former first daughter began circulating.
The image sparked positive and negative criticism, but many are convinced that the young woman in the photo is not Obama. Check out the image above and judge for yourself.
There is no confirmation that the photo is of Sasha, but that didn’t stop the haters of the Obama family from vilifying her.
Obama, 19, is the youngest of Barack and Michaelle Obama’s daughters. She’s a student at the University of Michigan. Her older sister, Malia, is enrolled at Harvard University.
She previously made headlines over a viral video of her rapping on TikTok (see clip below).
READ MORE: Obama Returns to ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Tonight (Clips)
Sasha Obama is GIVING honey! 💕 pic.twitter.com/q4h37UnaO0
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 13, 2020
Several celebrities including Jameela Jamil, Aubrey O’Day and Akilah Hughes have come to her defense over the photo and TikTok video.
Jamil said to the critics: “Oh shut up about Sasha Obama, she’s young, free and harming nobody. Stop acting like it’s the President of The United States doing this.
“Which even if they did would still hurt nobody. She looks happy and she deserves to grow up expressing herself and having fun.”
YouTuber Akilah Hughes added: “I heard some ugly old white people are mad that Sasha Obama is hot and young?
“If they go any lower we have a moral obligation to stomp them into hell.
O’Day wrote: “Keep your f***ing comments clean when you speak on the beautiful & smart Sasha Obama!”
Meena Harris, a prominent attorney and niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, also chimed in, saying: “Keep Sasha Obama’s name out of your damn mouth” and author Frederick Joseph wrote: “I don’t have much to say on the subject, other than leave Sasha Obama alone. Let the young woman be herself.”
Now 19 year old Sasha Obama having fun with friends… pic.twitter.com/8IwoXHgr4G
— Sean (@datson1992) December 6, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tatyana Ali Talks Colorism with Clay Cane & Has A Message For Janet Hubert / SiriusXM Video
*Actor, Tatyana Ali spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about her journey with colorism in the tv and film industry, working with Janet Hubert on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and shared a message she has for Janet Hubert that she didn’t get a chance to say to her at the reunion.\
Tatyana Ali told host Clay Cane: “My journey has been interesting. There’s been colorism, but colorism, it’s funny. You assume that colorism only comes from the white community and that it’s sort of put upon us, but there’s also colorism within the black community. And so I’ve experienced that..I don’t even know if it’s colorism, or if it’s ‘are you black enough?’ That kind of stuff. In life and in work for sure, ‘will you just make it a little blacker’? Or this is recent, where a character description said she’s “unapologetically black” and I’m like, that’s an interesting thing to put in a description. I know what that means when I’m talking with friends or, but how as an actor, what cues are you trying to give me? What does that mean about this character who happened to be like a corporate person? What does that look like to you? What does that sound like? What is that? So, I’ve dealt with those things and my personal beliefs about how I would like to represent, sometimes they don’t match. I’ve come across that. I heard when Janet said that, I know that other people have said that about her. I’ve seen that in social media, but I didn’t know that she felt that way. When we were working on the show together, I mean, we always talked about how beautiful she was.. I hope that she knows it for me as a young girl, I saw her with a spotlight on her, and that’s how I thought she was being represented on the show. She was in terms of beauty and black beauty and as a young black child, I thought she was radiant and I thought the spotlight was on her, and that was something that I wasn’t used to seeing. I didn’t get a chance to tell her that at the reunion, but if she hears that, I hope that gives her some comfort that for the things that she went through, she meant a lot to a lot of people, to young people.”
MUST-SEE: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
She also spoke about being a part of a project Dark-Skinned Girls and Light-Skinned Girls and was unaware that she would be “sorted” into a skin tone category: “I thought that I could speak on dark-skinned girls or light-skinned girls.. We’re all black women, we’re all women having an experience, what it’s like to be cast into these categories. And yeah, I thought that was disappointing that we were separated in the project itself, and I don’t know who decided what category I was supposed to be sorted into.. My assumption at the time was ‘Oh my gosh, I definitely want to talk about that. I have feelings about it and stories and yes, I really thought that I could speak to both. I had no idea it was going to be sorted.”
“Colorism conversations have been going on for a long time..and they’re very delicate. It’s hard to have that conversation, like out in the open when sisters haven’t had that conversation together. I’ve even been involved kind of unknowingly in projects that they’re going to talk about colorism, but then at the same time, they further divide us, and continue to rank you. I did an interview..where I thought that all of the dark-skinned girls and light-skinned girls, or so-called brown-skinned girls, whatever were going to be in the same project talking about this experience. And what ended up happening was the stories were split and I was put into a light-skinned girl thing..and I was like, Oh my God, this is so hurtful. We’re talking..you’re in a conversation in public about something that’s very personal. My mother would be considered a dark-skinned woman, my youngest sister would be considered light-skinned, I’m somewhere in the middle..like this is real stuff that happens in families. But while talking about it now, we’re going to separate, we’re going to further, we’re going to put the stamp. Make the stamp official while you’re going to break apart my features and the features of other people involved in the storytelling. Are we trying to prove that it really does exist after all? Because the truth is it’s a construct. The truth is it’s not real. It’s not real the judgments that we cast based on appearance, those are false, they’re based on false things. So yeah, it’s very, very sensitive.”
source: SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show (from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126).
