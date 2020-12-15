crime
WATCH: Body-cam Confession from Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing [VIDEO]
*One of three white males charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery was captured on police body-cam admitting that he tried to block the victim as he was running from his killers.
Arbery was shot dead while jogging on a residential Georgia street after being chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.
William “Roddie” Bryan has insisted that he was simply a witness to the McMichaels hunting down and killing Arbery on February 23, claiming he had zero involvement with the slaying. He was arrested following public outcry over his cell phone footage which captured Arbery’s killing and catapulted the case into the national spotlight.
In the newly released body-cam video, Bryan admits to an officer that he tried to block Arbery on the belief that he was a burglary suspect.
READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Facing Child Molestation Probe
#NEW: Roddie Bryan, third murder suspect in shooting death of #AhmaudArbery, is seen on police body camera video saying he tried to block Arbery as suspects Gregory and Travis McMichaels chased.
“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”
A video clip from a previous interview showed Bryan saying he had no involvement in the deadly altercation.
The McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three have pleaded not guilty.
Bryan said after his video leaked online, he started receiving death threats.
The sister of Arbery’s killer, Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a picture of his dead body to Snapchat. Famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt noted that the posting of the gruesome photo online “fits the pattern” of the family’s thirst for violence.
Gregory claims he leaked video of the killing thinking it would exonerate him and his son. But as one Twitter user noted, “Lynching tradition is to take souvenirs. If there weren’t so many witnesses, someone would have a coin purse made of the brother’s private parts.”
“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder, then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Lee Merritt told The Sun. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”
Adding, “The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family. It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”
Arbery was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during the confrontation with the McMichaels.
Why Texans WR Randall Cobb Narrates NFL’s Latest ‘Say Their Stories’ PSA On Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (Watch)
*In the latest PSA from the NFL’s “Say Their Stories” initiative, Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb narrates the story of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, a 45-year-old mother, speech pathologist and assistant pastor who was one of the nine victims of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church Shooting in Charleston, S.C.
“I think of my mother. I think of my aunt. I think of my grandmother going to church and sitting in a Wednesday service,” Cobb said. “It’s in my mind, I feel like it will always be something that’s in my mind when these traumatic situations happen. Hearing Chris [Singleton] speak about that situation and his family’s ability to be able to forgive and to know that that’s what his mother would have done in that situation is very powerful. And if we can continue to push forward our lives could be a lot more cohesive.”
Cobb narrates the piece after wearing her name on the back of his helmet all season.
The NFL’s “Say Their Stories” initiative highlights social justice and raising awareness of systemic racism that has resonated throughout the nation, the NFL has released a new PSA.
U.S. Executes 10th Man, Alfred Bourgeois, for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
*A Louisiana truck driver has become the 10th man to be executed by the U.S. government.
Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for sexually abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, two days after the government executed Brandon Bernard.
Bourgeois’ lawyers has argued he deserved mercy due to his low IQ.
In his final statement on Friday, Bourgeois insisted on innocence, CNN reported. “I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence,” he said. “I did not commit this crime.”
READ MORE: Before Leaving, Trump Will Execute Three More Prisoners … Sparking Controversy / WATCH
The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane.
We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed.
It must stop. Abolish the death penalty. https://t.co/shGOmtVDmr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, in response to Bourgeois’ case. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean also spoke out about the case on Friday.
“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote.
Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since Trump’s administration revived the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. The decision was supported by the Department of Justice.
“The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended,” a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. “Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”
Five Black men, including Bourgeois and Bernard, have been scheduled to die since Election Day. Six white men were executed over the summer. Three more executions are planned in January, prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case
*Lil Wayne just showed that being guilty of illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling (to Miami) on a private jet is no big deal. Why do we say that? Because yesterday, he pled guilty to doing just and feds are looking to let him slide, for the most part.
He was busted in the first place because of an anonymous tip. When the officers boarded the plane to speak to the passengers, Weezy told them he had a gun in his bag. Which was true ’cause authorities found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition. They also claim they found something else: a bag containing personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.
MORE NEWS: Modern Day Santa Claus Delivers Toys, Bikes to Disadvantaged Neighborhoods in Harrisonburg, VA
The bottom line is that Lil Wayne pled guilty to the gun charge Friday in Miami, and his sentencing is scheduled for next month. The veteran rapper, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, finds himself now facing up to 10 years in prison.
But Lil Wayne and his fans can breathe easy; it seems he’s likely to get leniency. TMZ says it because sources told them that Wayne agreed to the guilty plea and in exchange, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he’s accepting responsibility. Ultimately, his sentence will be up to a judge, but it’s a good sign that things well for him.
