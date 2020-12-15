Why Texans WR Randall Cobb Narrates NFL’s Latest ‘Say Their Stories’ PSA On Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (Watch)

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

*One of three white males charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery was captured on police body-cam admitting that he tried to block the victim as he was running from his killers.

Arbery was shot dead while jogging on a residential Georgia street after being chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.

William “Roddie” Bryan has insisted that he was simply a witness to the McMichaels hunting down and killing Arbery on February 23, claiming he had zero involvement with the slaying. He was arrested following public outcry over his cell phone footage which captured Arbery’s killing and catapulted the case into the national spotlight.

In the newly released body-cam video, Bryan admits to an officer that he tried to block Arbery on the belief that he was a burglary suspect.

Check out the footage via the Twitter video below

READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Facing Child Molestation Probe

#NEW: Roddie Bryan, third murder suspect in shooting death of #AhmaudArbery, is seen on police body camera video saying he tried to block Arbery as suspects Gregory and Travis McMichaels chased. Bryan told @bridgetteANjax in May interview he had no involvement. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5sflJbbJMR — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) December 15, 2020

“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”

A video clip from a previous interview showed Bryan saying he had no involvement in the deadly altercation.

The McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Bryan said after his video leaked online, he started receiving death threats.

The sister of Arbery’s killer, Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a picture of his dead body to Snapchat. Famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt noted that the posting of the gruesome photo online “fits the pattern” of the family’s thirst for violence.

Gregory claims he leaked video of the killing thinking it would exonerate him and his son. But as one Twitter user noted, “Lynching tradition is to take souvenirs. If there weren’t so many witnesses, someone would have a coin purse made of the brother’s private parts.”

“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder, then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Lee Merritt told The Sun. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”

Adding, “The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family. It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”

Arbery was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during the confrontation with the McMichaels.