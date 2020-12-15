crime
Teen Brothers Devin and Jonathan Massey Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car
*Tragedy has hit a Texas family in the worst way after two teenage brothers were fatally shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway.
The shooting occurred Saturday night outside of a home in Rosharon, Texas, PEOPLE reports.
Authorities responding to calls about gunfire found Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, dead inside the car. Another male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a witness claims multiple suspects in masks approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene.
“This was just a random act of violence,” Rebekah Foley, a family friend, told ABC13. The victims “had just come home from the grocery store” when they were shot.
“They had no chance,” Foley added.
I lost my two lil brothers last night. I know god left me on earth for a reason to up hold there names and live through them. I love bo-low and jojo never forget that 12/12/20 forever 🕊💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zWH7hI9tjP
— Ryan phillips #30 (@The_RPhillips30) December 13, 2020
Jonathan (Jojo) and Devin were students at Ridge Point High School.
“Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice,” the family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday. “It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind. As parents, we ask for any leads big or small.”
“Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers,” the statement continued. “As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day.”
The family hopes the brothers will “be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys.”
“To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful,” the family’s statement concluded.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses.
WATCH: Body-cam Confession from Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing [VIDEO]
*One of three white males charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery was captured on police body-cam admitting that he tried to block the victim as he was running from his killers.
Arbery was shot dead while jogging on a residential Georgia street after being chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.
William “Roddie” Bryan has insisted that he was simply a witness to the McMichaels hunting down and killing Arbery on February 23, claiming he had zero involvement with the slaying. He was arrested following public outcry over his cell phone footage which captured Arbery’s killing and catapulted the case into the national spotlight.
In the newly released body-cam video, Bryan admits to an officer that he tried to block Arbery on the belief that he was a burglary suspect.
Check out the footage via the Twitter video below
#NEW: Roddie Bryan, third murder suspect in shooting death of #AhmaudArbery, is seen on police body camera video saying he tried to block Arbery as suspects Gregory and Travis McMichaels chased.
Bryan told @bridgetteANjax in May interview he had no involvement. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5sflJbbJMR
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) December 15, 2020
“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”
A video clip from a previous interview showed Bryan saying he had no involvement in the deadly altercation.
The McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three have pleaded not guilty.
Bryan said after his video leaked online, he started receiving death threats.
The sister of Arbery’s killer, Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a picture of his dead body to Snapchat. Famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt noted that the posting of the gruesome photo online “fits the pattern” of the family’s thirst for violence.
Gregory claims he leaked video of the killing thinking it would exonerate him and his son. But as one Twitter user noted, “Lynching tradition is to take souvenirs. If there weren’t so many witnesses, someone would have a coin purse made of the brother’s private parts.”
“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder, then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Lee Merritt told The Sun. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”
Adding, “The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family. It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”
Arbery was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during the confrontation with the McMichaels.
Why Texans WR Randall Cobb Narrates NFL’s Latest ‘Say Their Stories’ PSA On Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (Watch)
*In the latest PSA from the NFL’s “Say Their Stories” initiative, Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb narrates the story of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, a 45-year-old mother, speech pathologist and assistant pastor who was one of the nine victims of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church Shooting in Charleston, S.C.
“I think of my mother. I think of my aunt. I think of my grandmother going to church and sitting in a Wednesday service,” Cobb said. “It’s in my mind, I feel like it will always be something that’s in my mind when these traumatic situations happen. Hearing Chris [Singleton] speak about that situation and his family’s ability to be able to forgive and to know that that’s what his mother would have done in that situation is very powerful. And if we can continue to push forward our lives could be a lot more cohesive.”
Cobb narrates the piece after wearing her name on the back of his helmet all season.
The NFL’s “Say Their Stories” initiative highlights social justice and raising awareness of systemic racism that has resonated throughout the nation, the NFL has released a new PSA.
Watch Sharonda Coleman-Singleton’s story below:
U.S. Executes 10th Man, Alfred Bourgeois, for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
*A Louisiana truck driver has become the 10th man to be executed by the U.S. government.
Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for sexually abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, two days after the government executed Brandon Bernard.
Bourgeois’ lawyers has argued he deserved mercy due to his low IQ.
In his final statement on Friday, Bourgeois insisted on innocence, CNN reported. “I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence,” he said. “I did not commit this crime.”
The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane.
We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed.
It must stop. Abolish the death penalty. https://t.co/shGOmtVDmr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, in response to Bourgeois’ case. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean also spoke out about the case on Friday.
“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote.
Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since Trump’s administration revived the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. The decision was supported by the Department of Justice.
“The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended,” a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. “Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”
Five Black men, including Bourgeois and Bernard, have been scheduled to die since Election Day. Six white men were executed over the summer. Three more executions are planned in January, prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
