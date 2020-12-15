Teen Brothers Devin and Jonathan Massey Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car

*Tragedy has hit a Texas family in the worst way after two teenage brothers were fatally shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway.

The shooting occurred Saturday night outside of a home in Rosharon, Texas, PEOPLE reports.

Authorities responding to calls about gunfire found Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, dead inside the car. Another male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the report, a witness claims multiple suspects in masks approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene.

“This was just a random act of violence,” Rebekah Foley, a family friend, told ABC13. The victims “had just come home from the grocery store” when they were shot.

“They had no chance,” Foley added.

I lost my two lil brothers last night. I know god left me on earth for a reason to up hold there names and live through them. I love bo-low and jojo never forget that 12/12/20 forever 🕊💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zWH7hI9tjP — Ryan phillips #30 (@The_RPhillips30) December 13, 2020

Jonathan (Jojo) and Devin were students at Ridge Point High School.

“Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice,” the family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday. “It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind. As parents, we ask for any leads big or small.”

“Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers,” the statement continued. “As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day.”

The family hopes the brothers will “be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys.”

“To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful,” the family’s statement concluded.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses.