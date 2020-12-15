Monique Samuels Reveals ‘Receipts’ Confirming Gizelle’s ‘Fake’ Relationship with Jamal Bryant [WATCH]

*The three-part reunion special for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” kicked off Sunday with Monique putting Gizelle’s personal life on blast with her “thirst book” of receipts.

As reported by PEOPLE, the drama between Monique and Gizelle was sparked when host Andy Cohen inquired about the status of Gizelle’s relationship with her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend, Jamal Bryant.

Gizelle claims the two are still together but her co-star Karen Huger fired back with: “That’s not the word on the street.” She then addressed the rumor that Gizelle and Jamal are “pretending” to be together for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true Jamal had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.

Gizelle denied the claims and noted, “Jamal and I have been through a lot. There’s a lot that people say.”

“But when ya’ll were announcing that ya’ll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true,” Monique interjected.

Monique then claimed that Jamal’s alleged girlfriend reached out to her and sent screenshots and “pictures of her in his bed and everything else.”

“He’s definitely been talking to another woman and if you’d like to see them I got them in my little receipt book,” Monique said as she reached for her color-coded binder.

“I don’t have any reaction to that,” Gizelle said while Monique flipped through the book and proceeded to read the pages of text message screenshots.

“How do you know that those messages are real?” Cohen asked.

“Want me to call out his phone number? I’m sure she knows what his number is,” Monique said before reading out the cell number to the entire group. After a beat, Gizelle confirmed that the number was in fact Jamal’s but wasn’t buying any of Monique’s claims.

“I don’t believe anything that comes out of Monique’s mouth. Or anything that she has in her binder,” Gizelle said. “I know she was coming to make up whatever.”

“If you’re going to come for my family and my relationship, I’m coming right back to you,” Monique said adding, “Your pastor boyfriend is swinging his big D around his congregation, even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it. You’re a fraud.”

Watch the moment below.

