Michael Jackson: Estate Wins Appeal in $100M Battle Over HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’
*Michael Jackson’s estate has scored a legal victory in the lawsuit over HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary. On Monday, an appeals court granted a win that will allow an arbitrator to decide the fate of the case.
The decision comes over a year after HBO lost in its attempt to have the $100 million lawsuit not sent to arbitration.
Here’s a recap of the case per Billboard:
… the estate claims that the network violated a decades-old non-disparagement deal by producing Leaving Neverland after a federal appellate court on Monday found that contract’s arbitration provision is still valid even 28 years later.
Optimum Productions and the two co-executors of the Jackson estate in February 2019 sued HBO in an effort to compel arbitration. They claim the network agreed not to besmirch Jackson in a deal for a 1992 concert film — a deal that contained an arbitration provision.
HBO described the filing as a “poorly disguised and legally barred posthumous defamation claim” and filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. A judge sided with the estate, sending the matter to arbitration, which HBO subsequently appealed. On Monday, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the decision of the lower court.
READ MORE: Judge Sides with Michael Jackson’s Estate, Sends ‘Leaving Neverland’ Dispute to Arbitration
“An arbitration clause can still bind the parties, even if the parties fully performed the contract years ago,” wrote the trio of judges, reaffirming a lower court decision of September 2019.
As Variety reports, the late singer’s estate sued HBO for $100 million for producing the “Leaving Neverland” documentary, which focuses on allegations that Jackson had sexually abused young boys.
In the doc, two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, detail the sexual abuse they allegedly endured by Jackson over the course of several years when they were young children. In a lawsuit, Jackson’s estate argued that by airing the 4-hour documentary, HBO violated a non-disparagement agreement from a 1992 concert film from the late singer’s “Dangerous” tour.
On Monday, the three-judge panel of the 9Th Circuit Court of Appeal said the suit could be “frivolous,” as HBO claims — but they will let the arbitrator decide.
“The contract contained a broad arbitration clause that covers claims that HBO disparaged Jackson in violation of ongoing confidentiality obligations,” the panel ruled. “We may only identify whether the parties agreed to arbitrate such claims; it is for the arbitrator to decide whether those claims are meritorious.”
Jackson’s attorneys praised Monday’s ruling.
“An arbitration clause can still bind the parties, even if the parties fully performed the contract years ago,” the panel added. “The trial judge and now the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals have unanimously rejected HBO’s arguments” they said. “In the court’s own words, HBO ‘agreed that it would not make any disparaging remarks concerning Jackson.’ It’s time for HBO to answer for its violation of its obligations to Michael Jackson.”
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
*Before Pharrell Williams, there was only one act synonymous with the song title “Happy,” and that was Surface.
The trio from New Jersey released their self-titled debut album in 1983 with the single “Falling in Love,” but it was their 1988 sophomore album, “2nd Wave,” that brought them chart toppers in the singles “Closer Than Friends,” “Shower Me With Your Love” and “You Are My Everything.” All three reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1989, but only “Shower Me With Your Love” cracked the top 5 on the pop chart.
Lead singer Bernard Jackson voiced his frustration over the refusal of pop stations to play their singles when we sat down with the group in early 1989, several months after “2nd Wave’s” October 1988 release.
David Conley, the musician behind those flute sprinkles you hear in their tracks, also spoke at length about the musical direction of the album, the singles, the state of R&B music at the time, as well as touring with Atlantic Starr, producing other acts (including Jermaine Jackson’s first single “Don’t Take it Personal”) and much more.
Offset Urges Snoop Dogg to Stay Out of ‘Female Business’ After ‘WAP’ Criticism
*Rapper Offset fired back at Snoop Dogg’s criticism of his wife Cardi B and her hit song “WAP.”
Snoop believes the track is too vulgar.
“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop told Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez during a recent interview. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”
Following his comments, TMZ caught up with the Migos member who suggested Snoop should stay out of women’s business.
“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the outlet. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”
READ MORE: OWN’s First Look Trailer for ‘Belle Collective’ is Out Now – Take A LOOK/SEE
He added, “It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record.”
Offset continued, “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”
The hip-hop star then urged male rappers to support women in the industry.
“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”
Snoop Dogg built his career with vulgar and sexually-provocative lyrics, but he says that style of rap no longer appeals to him.
“Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement,” he said. “I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”
Watch a clip from Snoop Dogg’s interview on Central Ave below:
Too Short and E-40 to Battle in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020
*Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will go down between West Coast icons Too $hort and E-40.
“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
The announcement follows news that Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for a new album.
During Monday’s appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short teased about the possible project.
“If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short,” Too $hort said. “We jumping on these calls talking ’bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it.”
READ MORE: Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Short also made clear that: “We not a super-group, we an LLC. That’s what it is,” he said, noting that he might produce some songs for the album. Listen to his remarks around 23-minutes into the YouTube video below.
As previously reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. 🔥
The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin!🚨
By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. 🔥The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort
Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch it in HD on @AppleMusic or @verzuztv IG. pic.twitter.com/xfhu2ljrT7
— E40 The Curb Commentator (@E40) December 13, 2020
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
