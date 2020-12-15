Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox
*Microsoft has teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring NBA star LeBron James.
The campaign, which runs through Dec. 30, is calling on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.
As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also includes: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.
James and Bugs Bunny promoted the new film in an Instagram post (see clip below).
READ MORE: LeBron James Slams Media Critics Who ‘Still Doubt’ His NBA Accomplishments [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a summary of the film and tie-in with Microsoft:
In this film, basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny. When James and his young son Dom – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a digital space by a rogue AI, James must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the AI’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.
James is taking on the film role played by Michael Jordan in the original, 1996 version of “Space Jam.”
“We have been asked by learners of all ages around the world for fun and engaging learn-to-code content,” says Margaret Price, a principal strategist at Microsoft who specializes in computer science education and whose team worked on the MakeCode and Learn lessons. “With partnerships like ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (and others like ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and NASA) to draw a new diverse generation of potential talent into learning these critical and important skills. We start with teaching how to code. But we also teach machine learning and data science through some of these lessons.”
A statement from Xbox reads: “We’re on the hunt for the best fan-submitted video game ideas—the loonier, the better! Starting December 14 through December 30, fans ages 14 and up will be able to submit the game ideas they think will be a slam dunk at the official contest website. All you have to do is review the Official Rules, select the gaming genre of your choosing using a key image and describe your game idea in less than 500 words.”
“One of the things we liked about this partnership is that it aligns with our goals of introducing computer science to kids who would not normally be interested in coding. But we know that most kids love video games, right?” says Jacqueline Russell, a program manager who works on MakeCode. “So if we can tie learning to code to games and creating your own video game, I think that’s super empowering for a lot of kids who play video games every day, but maybe never thought they could create their own.”
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family’s ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ Amid COVID Pandemic
*Jamie Foxx hit up his Instagram account to share details about the “unimaginable hardships” his family have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the post, the actor gave a “beautiful shout-out” to his younger sister Deidra Dixon.
He captioned a photo of his sibling: “Over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”
Check out his full IG post below.
READ MORE: Jamie Foxx: Actor’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36
View this post on Instagram
Dixon is a hairstylist who has worked on numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including “5 Bloods,” “Avengers: Endgame” and her brother’s films “Baby Driver” and “Django Unchained”.
Foxx’s post continued, “The pain has been excruciating for all of us. But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now…”
The actor’s message comes two months after the passing of his sister DeOndra who was named a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She died at age 36 on October 26, and no cause of death has been announced.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote in a touching Instagram tribute. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”
“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he continued.
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx added. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”
Too Short and E-40 to Battle in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020
*Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will go down between West Coast icons Too $hort and E-40.
“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
The announcement follows news that Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for a new album.
During Monday’s appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short teased about the possible project.
“If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short,” Too $hort said. “We jumping on these calls talking ’bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it.”
READ MORE: Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Short also made clear that: “We not a super-group, we an LLC. That’s what it is,” he said, noting that he might produce some songs for the album. Listen to his remarks around 23-minutes into the YouTube video below.
As previously reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. 🔥
The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin!🚨
By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. 🔥The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort
Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch it in HD on @AppleMusic or @verzuztv IG. pic.twitter.com/xfhu2ljrT7
— E40 The Curb Commentator (@E40) December 13, 2020
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
*Season 2 of Will Smith’s hit Snap Original series “Will From Home” premiered today (Dec. 14)! In the first episode, singer Jason Derulo joins the Hollywood superstar to surprise father-son duo, Chuck and Aiden, whose inspirational story has been a bright spot during this dark year.
Here’s more from the press release:
This season, Will is spreading holiday cheer by spotlighting everyday heroes across the country, with today’s episode featuring Chuck and his 14-year-old son Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. While Aiden received chemo during the pandemic, Chuck stood outside the hospital window and danced until his son smiled. They captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising them! In addition to Jason Derulo teaching them new dance moves and Will surprising Aiden with a PS5 during the episode, a donation was made to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Check out Will and Jason’s moment via the clip above.
READ MORE: Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70 / PHOTOS
View this post on Instagram
New episodes of the 10-episode series air daily on Snapchat. We previously reported… Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the incredible, life-changing contributions each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.
“We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season 2 of Will From Home is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to Will From Home season one and are thrilled to be back
with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”
”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of Will From Home.”
“Will From Home: Holiday Special” produced by Westbrook Media, follows the wildly creative and uplifting season 1 which aired in April and followed his stay-at-home experience. The season culminated in a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.
Subscribe to watch and catch-up on S1 here.
Watch the trailer below:
