Lamar Jackson After Fans Side-Eye His Locker Room Return to Beat Browns: ‘I Didn’t Pull a Paul Pierce’ (Video)
*Lamar Jackson took a shot at Paul Pierce during his postgame presser Monday night after missing most of the fourth quarter of the wild Ravens-Browns game due to what he said was “cramps.”
But with a few minutes left in the game, he made a dramatic return from the locker room, entered the game on a fourth down and immediately threw a touchdown pass to put the Ravens ahead. Later, after the Browns tied the game, he drove the Ravens down the field in the final minute to set up the game winning 55-yard FG by Justin Tucker.
After the game, Jackson spoke about his injury and said he “didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” (see video above) referencing this time that Pierce had to be carried off the court in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA finals, only to make a “miraculous” comeback to lead the Celtics to a victory over the Lakers.
Memes began flying online after the game, with folks putting Jackson’s head on Pierce’s wheelchaired body.
Also, fans joked that Jackson left the game suddenly because he had to hit the bathroom:
Nobody better go in that bathroom after Lamar for about 35-45 min #MNF #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/kswG54Gh4I
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 15, 2020
Gotta wonder if that’s the second time Lamar successfully went for two this quarter.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 15, 2020
“LAMAR!!? They’re about to take the lead!!!!” pic.twitter.com/QjN6dCAYWM
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 15, 2020
Watch Lamar Jackson’s entire presser below:
More Than 300 Boys Missing After Gunmen Raid Nigerian School [VIDEO]
*More than 300 students are missing after gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School for boys in Nigeria on Friday.
The school is located in Kankara, in the northwestern part of the country. When the school was attacked, police engaged in a gunfight with the gunmen, allowing many students to run for safety, according to Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah.
The school has more than 600 students and according to reports, half are missing following the raid, assumed to be victims of a mass kidnapping.
One of the lucky ones to escape was Usama Aminu, and he’s speaking out about the harrowing ordeal.
“When I decided to run they brought a knife to slaughter me but I ran away quickly,” he said, per US News and World Report.
“They said they would kill whoever is trying to escape then I began to run, climbing one rock to another through a forest,” Aminu added.
READ MORE: NIGERIA – Police Brutality at 60
More than 300 students are still unaccounted for after gunmen attacked a school in northern Nigeria over the weekend, a government official says https://t.co/fj9tLfPzJ5
— CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) December 14, 2020
Many details of the raid remain unknown, such as who orchestrated the event. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
A spokesman for Katsina state said 17 more students had been found on Monday, leaving about 320 students still missing.
Another escapee, Muhammad Abubakar, 15, said he was among 72 boys who reached safety in the village of Kaikaibise.
“The bandits called us back. They told us not to run. We started to walk back to them, but as we did, we saw more people coming towards the dormitory,” he told Reuters.
“So I and others ran again. We jumped over the fence and ran through a forest to the nearest village.”
Oby Ezekwesili, an activist and former government minister, said the raid on the all-boys school was the result of poor governance.
“Nothing of our government system was available to protect those children,” she told Reuters. “What else can define poor governance.”
WATCH: Body-cam Confession from Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing [VIDEO]
*One of three white males charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery was captured on police body-cam admitting that he tried to block the victim as he was running from his killers.
Arbery was shot dead while jogging on a residential Georgia street after being chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.
William “Roddie” Bryan has insisted that he was simply a witness to the McMichaels hunting down and killing Arbery on February 23, claiming he had zero involvement with the slaying. He was arrested following public outcry over his cell phone footage which captured Arbery’s killing and catapulted the case into the national spotlight.
In the newly released body-cam video, Bryan admits to an officer that he tried to block Arbery on the belief that he was a burglary suspect.
Check out the footage via the Twitter video below
READ MORE: Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Facing Child Molestation Probe
#NEW: Roddie Bryan, third murder suspect in shooting death of #AhmaudArbery, is seen on police body camera video saying he tried to block Arbery as suspects Gregory and Travis McMichaels chased.
Bryan told @bridgetteANjax in May interview he had no involvement. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5sflJbbJMR
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) December 15, 2020
“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”
A video clip from a previous interview showed Bryan saying he had no involvement in the deadly altercation.
The McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three have pleaded not guilty.
Bryan said after his video leaked online, he started receiving death threats.
The sister of Arbery’s killer, Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a picture of his dead body to Snapchat. Famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt noted that the posting of the gruesome photo online “fits the pattern” of the family’s thirst for violence.
Gregory claims he leaked video of the killing thinking it would exonerate him and his son. But as one Twitter user noted, “Lynching tradition is to take souvenirs. If there weren’t so many witnesses, someone would have a coin purse made of the brother’s private parts.”
“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder, then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Lee Merritt told The Sun. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”
Adding, “The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family. It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”
Arbery was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during the confrontation with the McMichaels.
BLIND ITEM: Actor Hides Sexuality ‘In Plain Sight’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor is A list not just for film roles but also because of his place in pop culture which is due to his often imitated delivery of lines. In a sense, he has always hidden his sexuality “in plain sight” and his pop culture otherworldliness has helped with that. He has been married to the same woman for decades. They do not have children and she lives in a different city only meeting up with him if he needs a public escort to an event. His neighbors where he lives primarily could tell stories about young strong men who are in and out of his apartment at all hours.
Can you guess the Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor?
