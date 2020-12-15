Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family’s ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ Amid COVID Pandemic

*Jamie Foxx hit up his Instagram account to share details about the “unimaginable hardships” his family have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post, the actor gave a “beautiful shout-out” to his younger sister Deidra Dixon.

He captioned a photo of his sibling: “Over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”

Dixon is a hairstylist who has worked on numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including “5 Bloods,” “Avengers: Endgame” and her brother’s films “Baby Driver” and “Django Unchained”.

Foxx’s post continued, “The pain has been excruciating for all of us. But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now…”

The actor’s message comes two months after the passing of his sister DeOndra who was named a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She died at age 36 on October 26, and no cause of death has been announced.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote in a touching Instagram tribute. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he continued.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx added. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”