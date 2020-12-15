Today’s Video
Happy Chanooka: Smokey Robinson Goes Viral for Mispronouncing Jewish Holiday (Watch)
*Move over Nigella Lawson. Someone has given your “mee-cro-WAH-vay” pronunciation of microwave a run for its money.
Motown legend Smokey Robinson recently recorded a Hanukkah message for a woman who used to live on his street in Detroit. Jeff Jacobson and his brother used the Cameo app – which allows people to purchase short, personalized video shout-outs from celebrities – to send the message as a gift to their mom.
Smokey just destroyed the pronunciation of Hanukkah and Twitter is tickled. The script apparently used Hanukkah’s traditional alternate spelling of Chanukah, because Smokey didn’t just pronounce the “c-h” part, he put emphasis on the wrong syllables.
“…they wanted me to wish you happy Cha-NOO-ka,” he told Jacobson’s mom, Margo, in the video.
Cha-NOO-ka.
Smokey got wind of his faux pas and asked Jacobson for a “do-over.”
Watch below:
in the spirit of 2020, I’m gonna need a do-over! Please DM me your mother’s phone number so we can try this again
— Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) December 15, 2020
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country Artist Ashley Wineland Shines Bright on ‘Daddy’s Creed’ Single
*“It was drilled into my head…all those lessons,” said Country singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland about the meaning of the first single “Daddy’s Creed” from her upcoming album. “Honestly, I am so grateful for that. I wrote it before the pandemic, I was going through something and I thought of this ‘to change what is going on around me.’ It inspired me to write this song. I think this song can speak to everyone, especially right now.”
Aside from the very inspiring lyrics to this single, Official CMT superstar Ashley Wineland’s delivery/performance and vocal ability tells me she has no limits to where she wants to go as an artist – she certainly has what it takes. The “Daddy’s Creed” single is accompanied by a very cool music video that takes place at a ranch. The single is from her 3rd album “I’m Gonna Ride” slated for release in 2021.
“‘I’m Gonna Ride’ means I got to do it my self. Nobody can decide it for you. It’s also a ballad off the album, its very special to me,” Ashley pointed out.
“I’ve been three years on the road touring…I had no time to go into the studio,” Wineland said about the inspiration for the album. “I spent quit a bit of time in the studio to get this done. I wanted the first single out by the end of the year….a big goal for me.”
“I plan for a couple of new singles. The whole album speaks of self-empowerment. We hold so much potential,” she concluded. www.AshleyWineland.com
Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
*Mike Tyson believes TuPac would still be alive had he not been in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 to watch the athlete spar with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand.
“I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him … I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night, but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home, so I stayed home,” Tyson said in an interview with DJ Vlad.
“I know who I am, I know what my element’s about,” he continued. “This is just what happens in my world. That was part of my world. Just because it was 2Pac and I was attached to it, it was different.”
Hear Tyson explain it via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Boxing Great James Toney On Tyson Exhibition: ‘Roy Jones Was Scared To Death!’ / VIDEO
In related news, rapper Nas also previously revealed that he and TuPac were set to meet in Vegas after squashing their beef days prior.
“We both knew we were supposed to continue that conversation and probably just squash the whole thing. I was scheduled to meet him in Vegas,” the Queens rapper said.
Their fallout started when Nas released his second album “It Was Written,” and Pac believed he was dissed on one the track ‘The Message.”
“And I heard he was dissing me at clubs,” Nas told Ebro. The song’s opening line “fake thugs, no love, you get the slug” – is what offended Pac.
“The last person I was even thinking about when I wrote that record,” he said. “I was writing, I was just going. It was just going at everybody. So he thought that. And then I said ‘I heard you was coming at me’ and back and forth.”
Nas continued “He was like ‘Yo Nas, we brothers, man,'” reveals Esco. “We not supposed to go through this.’ And I’m like, that’s what I’m saying. We had a plan to squash it in Vegas. So I was out there when he was in the hospital, praying for him to come through. Rest in peace.”
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Belt a Socially-Distant Holiday Mashup from Her Home
*On the Tuesday, December 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tony-nominated actress and Broadway legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Tamron to help celebrate military families during “HALLelujah it’s the holidays – a week of gifts galore” with a special holiday mashup of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Sheryl also discussed her Audible project, “Redefining DIVA 2.0: Life Lessons from The Original Dreamgirl” and shared her gratitude for military families.
She said: “To anyone who is in service to this country, let me tell you, they will never get all that they truly deserve. One, to be the kind of person that says, I will lay my life down for my country and its people – you should never be hungry, you should never be without a home, you should never be without healthcare. You should have everything you deserve for the rest of your life for committing to save my life, whenever it’s needed.”
Watch Sheryl’s holiday mashup and a clip from the interview below:
