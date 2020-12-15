Happy Chanooka: Smokey Robinson Goes Viral for Mispronouncing Jewish Holiday (Watch)

*“It was drilled into my head…all those lessons,” said Country singer/songwriter Ashley Wineland about the meaning of the first single “Daddy’s Creed” from her upcoming album. “Honestly, I am so grateful for that. I wrote it before the pandemic, I was going through something and I thought of this ‘to change what is going on around me.’ It inspired me to write this song. I think this song can speak to everyone, especially right now.”

Aside from the very inspiring lyrics to this single, Official CMT superstar Ashley Wineland’s delivery/performance and vocal ability tells me she has no limits to where she wants to go as an artist – she certainly has what it takes. The “Daddy’s Creed” single is accompanied by a very cool music video that takes place at a ranch. The single is from her 3rd album “I’m Gonna Ride” slated for release in 2021.

“‘I’m Gonna Ride’ means I got to do it my self. Nobody can decide it for you. It’s also a ballad off the album, its very special to me,” Ashley pointed out.

“I’ve been three years on the road touring…I had no time to go into the studio,” Wineland said about the inspiration for the album. “I spent quit a bit of time in the studio to get this done. I wanted the first single out by the end of the year….a big goal for me.”

“I plan for a couple of new singles. The whole album speaks of self-empowerment. We hold so much potential,” she concluded. www.AshleyWineland.com

