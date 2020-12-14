Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
*Season 2 of Will Smith’s hit Snap Original series “Will From Home” premiered today (Dec. 14)! In the first episode, singer Jason Derulo joins the Hollywood superstar to surprise father-son duo, Chuck and Aiden, whose inspirational story has been a bright spot during this dark year.
Here’s more from the press release:
This season, Will is spreading holiday cheer by spotlighting everyday heroes across the country, with today’s episode featuring Chuck and his 14-year-old son Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. While Aiden received chemo during the pandemic, Chuck stood outside the hospital window and danced until his son smiled. They captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising them! In addition to Jason Derulo teaching them new dance moves and Will surprising Aiden with a PS5 during the episode, a donation was made to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Check out Will and Jason’s moment via the clip above.
Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70
New episodes of the 10-episode series air daily on Snapchat. We previously reported… Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the incredible, life-changing contributions each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.
“We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season 2 of Will From Home is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to Will From Home season one and are thrilled to be back
with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”
”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of Will From Home.”
“Will From Home: Holiday Special” produced by Westbrook Media, follows the wildly creative and uplifting season 1 which aired in April and followed his stay-at-home experience. The season culminated in a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.
Subscribe to watch and catch-up on S1 here.
Watch the trailer below:
Too Short and E-40 to Battle in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020
*Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will go down between West Coast icons Too $hort and E-40.
“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
The announcement follows news that Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for a new album.
During Monday’s appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short teased about the possible project.
“If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short,” Too $hort said. “We jumping on these calls talking ’bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it.”
Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup
Short also made clear that: “We not a super-group, we an LLC. That’s what it is,” he said, noting that he might produce some songs for the album. Listen to his remarks around 23-minutes into the YouTube video below.
As previously reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. 🔥
The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin!🚨
By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. 🔥The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort
Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch it in HD on @AppleMusic or @verzuztv IG. pic.twitter.com/xfhu2ljrT7
— E40 The Curb Commentator (@E40) December 13, 2020
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
*Blue Ivy, daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce has earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .
The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.
As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were announced last month. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because on Friday, the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.
In case you missed it, check out the “Brown Skin Girl” music video below.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates 'Hair Love' Audible Book
Meanwhile, Bey leads the 2021 Grammy awards with a total of nine nominations, including Best Sing (“Black Parade”), Best Rap Performance (“Savage” remix), and Best Music Film (Black Is King).
She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.
The virtual show will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.
“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Ashanti’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test
The highly anticipatedVerzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Hours before the event was scheduled to take place, Ashanti to took Instagram to announce she had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti wrote on Instagram — check out her post below. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”
Check out her post below.
Keyshia Cole & Daniel Gibson Finalize Divorce – They Agree to NO Child/Spousal Support!
The singer could have participated in the event from the comforts of her home, but organizers chose to simply postpone the event by several weeks.
“We cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” read a post on Verzuz‘s Instagram page. “First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti 💜🖤💚 Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”
The Ashanti and Cole Verzuz is now scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021.
Ashanti shot down fans speculation that she contracted the virus during her recent travels to and fromAfrica.
“No, I did not get COVID from traveling. I did not get COVID from being in Africa or anything like that,” the singer said a Saturday night Instagram Live session, insisting she caught the virus from a family member. She noted that she and her travel companions had continuously tested negative throughout their trip. “… No one tested positive. So I did not get it from traveling. I actually got it from a family member when I came home … I hugged the family member that ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive, he didn’t know he was positive.”
Ashanti said she received her test results Friday night.
“… All our fans, collectively, are excited …” Cole tweeted after Ashanti’s announcement. “I think that we’re going to bring it right back. We’re going to do it for the ladies … We’re going to make it a good time. We’re going to make it a moment. So it’s all good.”
