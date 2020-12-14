Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]

*Season 2 of Will Smith’s hit Snap Original series “Will From Home” premiered today (Dec. 14)! In the first episode, singer Jason Derulo joins the Hollywood superstar to surprise father-son duo, Chuck and Aiden, whose inspirational story has been a bright spot during this dark year.

Here’s more from the press release:

This season, Will is spreading holiday cheer by spotlighting everyday heroes across the country, with today’s episode featuring Chuck and his 14-year-old son Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. While Aiden received chemo during the pandemic, Chuck stood outside the hospital window and danced until his son smiled. They captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising them! In addition to Jason Derulo teaching them new dance moves and Will surprising Aiden with a PS5 during the episode, a donation was made to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Check out Will and Jason’s moment via the clip above.

New episodes of the 10-episode series air daily on Snapchat. We previously reported… Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the incredible, life-changing contributions each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.

“We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season 2 of Will From Home is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to Will From Home season one and are thrilled to be back

with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”

”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of Will From Home.”

“Will From Home: Holiday Special” produced by Westbrook Media, follows the wildly creative and uplifting season 1 which aired in April and followed his stay-at-home experience. The season culminated in a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.

