Walter E. Williams, Black Voice of Libertarian Economics, dead at 84
*Walter E. Williams, a prominent African American economist, scholar, professor and syndicated columnist, died Dec. 2 after teaching a class at George Mason University, where he was the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics.
Considered by his admirers to be a voice of economic rationality, he was among the few prominent African American economists who pushed back against the grain of politics, including welfare, the minimum wage and even tax policy that redistributes money from the so-called 1 percent to the poor.
Despite his advanced age, Williams was neither retired nor retiring. He enjoyed teaching, and he loved stimulating people to think differently.
Williams grew up in Philadelphia’s hardscrabble public housing projects. He worked as a taxi driver before being drafted into the army, worked as a probation officer, and put himself through college, earning a Ph.D. at UCLA in 1972.
While serving in the army in Korea, he registered with his new unit as a “Caucasian,” explaining that he didn’t mark “Black” because he didn’t want to be assigned to all the worst jobs on base. In 1963, when he was still in Korea, Williams wrote to President John Kennedy to ask whether “Negroes” should “be relieved of their service obligation or continue defending and dying for empty promises of freedom and equality,” in reference to racism in the military and the government.
Prior to being transferred to Korea, he was court-martialed — and acquitted — for stirring up the ranks with provocative statements about race.
After teaching from 1973 to 1980 at Temple University in Philadelphia, Williams moved to George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He was known for challenging his students and audiences to think critically and question widely held assumptions about the impact of government interventions on behalf of the poor, especially minimum wage laws and their impact on minorities. He argued that the effect of the minimum wage, regardless of the intentions behind it, is “to cut off the bottom rungs of the economic ladder for the most disadvantaged worker and lower the cost of discrimination.”
In a 1977 study for the Joint Economic Committee of Congress, he demonstrated that the rise of minimum wage laws ran in parallel with dramatic increases in youth and black unemployment rates, which were higher in 1970 than in 1940.
“No matter what answer we give to explain this trend, the one that we cannot give is one that asserts that society in general has become more racially discriminatory over this period,” he said. Williams returned to that theme in a 2011 study published by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Press, “Race and Economics: How Much Can Be Blamed on Discrimination?”
“Free-market resource allocation, as opposed to allocation on political grounds, is in the interests of minorities and/or less-preferred individuals,” Williams wrote.
In his 1982 book “The State Against Blacks,” Williams cited historical evidence showing that many state interventions were in fact racist, crafted to harm black workers who were in competition with whites. The Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, which mandated “prevailing wages” for public works projects, excluded black workers from competing with whites. That was the point, Williams argued.
Democratic Rep. John J. Cochran of Missouri noted in congressional debate at the time that he had “received numerous complaints in recent months about Southern contractors employing low-paid colored mechanics getting work and bringing the employees from the South.” The law was passed with the explicit intention of excluding “colored workers.” Williams was among only a handful of public intellectuals to publicly revisit the Davis-Bacon Act .
Williams was critical of government overreach across the board and opposed socialism, redistributive taxation, the war on drugs and military conscription. He was a self-described libertarian, and his autobiography, “Up From the Projects,” recounts his “many achievements that would have been unfathomable by his ancestors, underscoring his belief that, unlike so many other societies around the world, in America one needn’t start out at, or anywhere near, the top in order to eventually reach it,” the book’s back cover states.
His legacy includes the thousands of students whom he taught over a 53-year academic career. Many became economists themselves, guaranteeing that hard questions, logic and evidence will continue to be uncomfortable, but still respected.
Williams was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Connie Taylor Williams.
(Edited by Judy Isacoff and David Matthew)
The post Walter E. Williams, Black Voice of Libertarian Economics, dead at 84 appeared first on Zenger News.
Coronavirus
Arizona ER Doctor Speaks Out After Work Ban Over Viral COVID Tweet [VIDEO]
*A Black ER doctor in Arizona was prohibited from returning to work after he posted a viral tweet about a coronavirus surge.
Cleavon Gilman tweeted on November 22, “Just got to work and was notified there are no more ICU beds in the state of Arizona.”
After having to treat COVID patients in the waiting room, he told reporters that he felt a “moral obligation” to speak out. In a follow-up tweet he added: “What happened to the 175 beds??? We likely don’t have nursing to staff them. This is not good.”
He also directed a message to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey: “ZERO ICU Beds!! @dougducey what are you going to do??” He added: “An ICU bed without staff is like a plane without a pilot – USELESS!!”
After his tweet went viral, the company Gilman worked for, Envision Healthcare, notified him that the hospital, Yuma Regional Medical Center, does not want him not to return to work.
READ MORE: Dr. Fauci Claims COVID Vaccine is Safe Because a Black Woman Helped Develop It [VIDEO]
Gilman told the Arizona Republic: “They told me it was because of the tweets and I couldn’t believe it because that was accurate information I posted to inform the citizens of Arizona,” he explained. “It is a grave injustice and it’s not just happening to me. Doctors everywhere are afraid to speak up.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center said in a statement that Gilman had been not been fired and was due to return this weekend.
“It’s clear there has been a misunderstanding. While he is not speaking on behalf of YRMC, we respect Dr Gilman’s right to share his personal perspective on the pandemic,” Hospital spokeswoman Shay Andres told The Washington Post.
In response to the statement, Gilman tweeted: “Oh really… this is news to me.” He added: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I was sharing information.”
He told the Post that he has missed five shifts, and has not worked since November 23.
“I moved my entire family to Yuma, Arizona from NYC. Then was told ONE DAY that I could not return to work over a tweet about ICU beds,” Gilman tweeted on December 11. “This is unjust, but has happened to 100s of ER doctors nationwide. We need legislation that provides due process for ER doctors like me.”
He added: “Hospitals should not be able to tell doctors that we cannot return to work without a fair hearing, but that is exactly what has happened to me and 100s of others!”
After seeing his initial tweet, President-elect Joe Biden reportedly called Gilman, telling him “how much he appreciates” his efforts.
“We are thankful to Dr. Gilman and all the inspiring frontline workers who risk their lives to protect us during this pandemic,” read a tweet on the account for Biden’s transition. “We promise you this: You have a partner in the Biden-Harris administration.”
The coronavirus has now infected almost 16 million people in the US, killing more than 295,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
crime
U.S. Executes 10th Man, Alfred Bourgeois, for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
*A Louisiana truck driver has become the 10th man to be executed by the U.S. government.
Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for sexually abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, two days after the government executed Brandon Bernard.
Bourgeois’ lawyers has argued he deserved mercy due to his low IQ.
In his final statement on Friday, Bourgeois insisted on innocence, CNN reported. “I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence,” he said. “I did not commit this crime.”
READ MORE: Before Leaving, Trump Will Execute Three More Prisoners … Sparking Controversy / WATCH
The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane.
We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed.
It must stop. Abolish the death penalty. https://t.co/shGOmtVDmr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, in response to Bourgeois’ case. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean also spoke out about the case on Friday.
“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote.
Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since Trump’s administration revived the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. The decision was supported by the Department of Justice.
“The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended,” a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. “Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”
Five Black men, including Bourgeois and Bernard, have been scheduled to die since Election Day. Six white men were executed over the summer. Three more executions are planned in January, prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
*Blue Ivy, daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce has earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .
The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.
As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were announced last month. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because on Friday, the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.
In case you missed it, check out the “Brown Skin Girl” music video below.
READ MORE:Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
Meanwhile, Bey leads the 2021 Grammy awards with a total of nine nominations, including Best Sing (“Black Parade”), Best Rap Performance (“Savage” remix), and Best Music Film (Black Is King).
She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.
The virtual show will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.
“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
