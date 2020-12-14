Too Short and E-40 to Battle in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020

*Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will go down between West Coast icons Too $hort and E-40.

“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

The announcement follows news that Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for a new album.

During Monday’s appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short teased about the possible project.

“If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short,” Too $hort said. “We jumping on these calls talking ’bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it.”

Short also made clear that: “We not a super-group, we an LLC. That’s what it is,” he said, noting that he might produce some songs for the album. Listen to his remarks around 23-minutes into the YouTube video below.

As previously reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.

“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.

“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.

“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

