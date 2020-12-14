‘Today’ Sends Love to Co-Host Craig Melvin after Brother, 43, Dies from Colon Cancer (Video)

*Blue Ivy, daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce has earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .

The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.

As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were announced last month. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because on Friday, the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.

In case you missed it, check out the “Brown Skin Girl” music video below.

Meanwhile, Bey leads the 2021 Grammy awards with a total of nine nominations, including Best Sing (“Black Parade”), Best Rap Performance (“Savage” remix), and Best Music Film (Black Is King).

She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.

Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.

The virtual show will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.

“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.