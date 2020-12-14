Entertainment
SERIES PREMIERE: ‘Peace of Mind’ with Taraji with Guest Gabrielle Union on Facebook Watch / VIDEO
The premiere episode of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available and you can view it via the player above.
In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
- Title: PTSD with Gabrielle Union: Not Just For Combat Vets
- Description: PTSD does not just affect combat veterans. In this series premiere, actress Gabrielle Union shares how being raped at gunpoint sparked her condition and why 2020 has been so triggering. Our second guest talks about suffering from PTSD following an abusive relationship, while Taraji opens up about how PTSD has personally touched her family.
Some highlights from the episode include:
- 3:39: Gabrielle Union on 2020
- Taraji: “You said that 2020 has been triggering to your PTSD, how are you holding up Gab?”
- Gabrielle Union: “I thought quarantining was right up my alley – I love silence, I love hunkering down at home, but you add in our former president was so rooted in racism and white supremacy and hatred and evil, that he inspired so much of it, we have been in the midst of an onslaught, a daily barrage of the brutalization of black and brown bodies, that we are just taking in every day, all day.”
- 4:54: Gabrielle on people’s reaction to her being a rape survivor and PTSD sufferer
- Gabrielle Union: “For whatever reason, every time I talk about being a rape survivor, people are like [gasp] and then they forget, and then I talk about it again and then they are like [gasp] and then they forget, and I’m like we are so conditioned that we know what someone looks like who has suffered from PTSD, we believe we know what rape victims look like and it is not me.”
- 6:59: Gabrielle and Taraji on PTSD triggers and the different forms it can take
- Taraji: “What happens when you get triggered?”
- Gabrielle Union: “Usually my right arm starts to feel like it is going numb, and it just feels like a full body heart attack, the way you would imagine a heart attack, but in your knees, in your legs, in your arms, in your chest, in your eyeballs. Trauma can take so many forms…”
- Taraji: “And I think people, there’s a misconception when we say PTSD, people don’t understand that it comes in different forms, it’s not just from being in the service.”
- Gabrielle Union: “Because we do associate PTSD with soldiers, we forget that we are surviving wars in our neighborhoods every day.”
- 9:30: Gabrielle Union on sharing details of her mental health struggles with her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade
- Taraji: “I’m wondering when you first started dating Dwyane did you bring up your PTSD? How was the conversation?”
- Gabrielle Union: “… he was aware of it…but I think it has been hard during the quarantine because we are in the same space. I have not been home in any kind of consistent way since I have been an adult, so just getting to know my husband, which sounds crazy, I was like ‘Oh every day, every day you’re going to be here, ok ahh yeah I guess this is healthy [laughs].’ I just feel a little more naked…exposed…because I am just on Zoom with the therapist and I can hear the household, and the doors open and they’re all like [Gabrielle pulls face]… there is not enough space, you know what I mean and that kind of worries me sometimes.”
- 10:55: Gabrielle Union and Taraji on having baggage and trauma in a relationship
- Gabrielle Union: “You get worried that maybe you have revealed too much and you are going to scare them away because damaged women aren’t supposed to be loveable.”
- Taraji: “Everybody is damaged, I don’t care who you are, everybody has some sort of trauma and perfection is the perfect lie.”
- 12:26: Gabrielle Union on their family’s experience with Zaya coming out
- Gabrielle Union: “As Zaya gathered more language she was able to tell us about her identity, she was able to tell us about her sexuality and she was able to tell us ‘I’m trans.’ And she says ‘I’ve come out a few times…I came out to my teacher in the 3rd grade, and when you guys posted that picture of me, in Chicago at my birthday party,’ and it’s just Zaya standing next to her cake and that picture was dissected on certain Black blogs and the comments were guessing as to who Zaya was and why…she said ‘I felt like I was outed, and I was just standing next to my cake.’ And then she spoke of coming out again when she was like ‘I’m Trans, and I’m Demisexual, and I’m not bound by gender in terms of attraction.’”
- 14:11: Taraji on her brother coming out to her and mental health and sexuality in the Black community and online
- Taraji: “When I was growing up my little brother came out to me because he felt safe, and I just remember feeling so honored because what if we weren’t [ok with it], life could have been very different for him. I really have a problem with this idea of ‘coming out,’ that bothers me, because that creates trauma, unnecessary anxiety, it creates PTSD. I don’t have to come out and say I am heterosexual, why is it that they have to make this big presentation about something so personal, to them… that bothers me!”
“Having said that, in our community, it is very difficult because on top of the stigmas around mental health, then you have the stigmas around sexuality. Now we are dealing with social media, we have people who are very much in the spotlight, and now this baby, is charged with all of this negativity and I just want to commend you on how you guys handled it, and Dwyane Wade brother I love you because what you did and ahhh, because we need that because our children are dying from suicide and these are things that they are dealing with and so, I’m getting emotional because this is very real for me, just thank you because that imagery was very needed, so needed and you guys speaking up [to Gabrielle about her and Dwyane] just thank you.”
- 16:43: In the second interview of the episode, Taraji and Tracie speak with Bri, about her experiences with PTSD after enduring an abusive relationship
- Tracie: “When you realized that you were having symptoms of PTSD, what were some of those symptoms?”
- Bri: “One, the nightmares. I would wake up in the middle of the night, scared, out of breath. My behavior set changed completely. I was a straight-A student growing up, I was in the community, I mentor young girls and I was flunking out of all of my classes. I couldn’t show up for myself, I was not performing at work, I failed out of school. Those and then as well as, I am an only child – I have been alone all my life, I love my peace, I love my space, but this was the only time I felt like I needed to be around people, those were my first signs and triggers for me.”
- Tracie: “How did you know this terminology even, how did you know it was PTSD?”
- Bri: “I didn’t know until I when I was flunking out and I needed to go through exit counselling with my school, they had asked what had been going on and when I opened up to my counsellor, she was like ‘You should go to therapy, you should really sit down with a therapist’ and that’s when I went to therapy.”
- Tracie: “What tools do you use to sort of stay out of that water and get into a positive state of mind?”
- Bri: “I do meditation every morning, I do a guided meditation as well. And then outside of that I cook, I’m from the South, I throw down [laughs]. I dance, everyday I’m like ‘do your dance it’s your chance,’ I used to say that to myself all the time, that really helps me because you can’t help but just laugh at yourself.”
On this Wednesday’s episode Taraji and Tracie are joined by a therapist to further discuss PTSD and unpack the conversations from today’s episode with Gabrielle Union and Bri.
- 1.2 Episode Title: Breaking Down PTSD
- 1.2 Episode Description: Women are twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as men. Taraji and Tracie sit with therapist Melody Murray to tackle the misconceptions of PTSD and the issues raised by this week’s guests, including Gabrielle Union. What are signs you have it and how you can treat it?
Offset Urges Snoop Dogg to Stay Out of ‘Female Business’ After ‘WAP’ Criticism
*Rapper Offset fired back at Snoop Dogg’s criticism of his wife Cardi B and her hit song “WAP.”
Snoop believes the track is too vulgar.
“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop told Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez during a recent interview. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”
Following his comments, TMZ caught up with the Migos member who suggested Snoop should stay out of women’s business.
“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the outlet. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”
He added, “It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record.”
Offset continued, “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”
The hip-hop star then urged male rappers to support women in the industry.
“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”
Snoop Dogg built his career with vulgar and sexually-provocative lyrics, but he says that style of rap no longer appeals to him.
“Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement,” he said. “I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”
Watch a clip from Snoop Dogg’s interview on Central Ave below:
Jimmy Jean-Louis Film Earns 10 Africa Movie Awards Nominations for DESRANCES
*Los Angeles and Lagos — Internationally renowned actor JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS has earned a Best Actor Nomination for his outstanding performance as “Francis” in Apolline Traoré’s film DESRANCES at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the African continent’s equivalent to the Oscars. He is also a Producer on the film, which has earned a total of 10 nominations. The AMAA ceremony will take place live in Lagos on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Jean-Louis is on the fast-track, breaking the mold internationally as both an Actor and Producer. He can currently be seen in Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix Original film CITATION, which ranked as the number 1 film in Nigeria and top 6 globally on the streaming platform this month. He will next appear in a starring role for the upcoming indie feature film RISE. He serves as a producer on both projects through his Jet Media Productions label, which is currently developing new projects for film and television.
Jean-Louis was a series regular on TNT’s hit series CLAWS and is most known for his starring role in the NBC hit series HEROES. Jean-Louis roles include the popular hit CW series ARROW, CBS’ EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry produced by Steven Spielberg, and JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro directed by David O. Russell. His starring role in TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE won the Best Actor Award at the Pan African Film Festival. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 and served as a Host of the ceremonies that same year.
Ambassador At Large to Haiti, Jean-Louis is also known for directing the award-winning documentary JIMMY GOES TO NOLLYWOOD, which was acquired by Netflix in 2015, RATTLESNAKES, which won the Pan African Film Festival Audience Award in 2019, amongst a slew of other projects. He is fluent is French, Spanish, Creole, English and Italian. Jimmy Jean-Louis is repped by Alta Global Media.
source: Theo Dumont / [email protected]
Black ICU Nurse in NY State Among First in US to Get COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH
*If you missed it, the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine began Monday morning as the first doses of the Pfizer medication were administered to health care workers and nursing home staffers.
And live on TV for the world to see – at 9:23am – was an African American critical care nurse from Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center getting vaccinated.
“I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsey told reporters after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Her vaccination was also streamed live in an online event organized by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reminded her that she “didn’t flinch,” either.
The ICU nurse became the first person in New York state and among the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine. The state of New York, like many others in the nation, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers in its vaccine rollout plan.
“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Cuomo said during the event. “The healthcare workers will get it first,” he added.
“I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming.” Lindsey said. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country,’ Nurse Lindsey continued before urging Americans to follow CDC safety guidelines:
“We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science.”
Following the emergency authorization use for the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC recommended healthcare workers be first in line to be vaccinated, followed by the elderly, and those with underlying conditions that have shown to be at risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19.
Healthcare officials predict widespread vaccinations won’t take place until 2021.
