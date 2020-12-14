Today’s Video
‘Lilies of the Field,’ ‘Wattstax,’ ‘Sweetback,’ ‘Cabin in the Sky,’ ‘Freedom Riders,’ ‘Shrek’ Added to National Film Registry (Video)
*Films starring Sidney Poitier and the voice of Eddie Murphy are among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
The 1963 film “Lillies of the Field,” adapted by James Poe from the 1962 William Edmund Barrett novel of the same name, starred Poitier as an African American itinerant worker who encounters a group of East German nuns, who believe he has been sent to them by God to build them a new chapel.
Poitier, who became the first Black person to win the Oscar for best actor, said, “‘Lilies of the Field’ stirs up such great remembrances in our family, from the littlest Poitiers watching a young and agile ‘Papa’ to the oldest – Papa Sidney himself!”
“Shrek” – voiced by Murphy, star Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz – was also on the list after becoming a major hit on its 2001 release with $484 million in worldwide grosses, leading to three sequels, a TV holiday special and a Broadway adaption.
The list also includes the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky” with an all-Black cast including Ethel Waters, Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong, Rex Ingram, and Eddie “Rochester” Anderson; the 2010 documentary “Freedom Riders” about the 1961 Civil Rights movement; the 1973 concert film “Wattstax,” featuring Richard Pryor, Isaac Hayes and the Staples Singers; and 1971’s “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” which saw Melvin Van Peebles producing, directing, writing, scoring starring and financing it with his salary from directing “Watermelon Man.”
Cabin in the Sky (clip)
Freedom Riders documentary (trailer)
Wattstax (full documentary)
Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (trailer)
“The National Film Registry is an important record of American history, culture and creativity, captured through one of the great American artforms, our cinematic experience,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles.”
This year’s crop include records of nine films directed by women and seven directed by filmmakers of color. Other new National Film Registry entries include “The Dark Knight,” “Grease,” “The Blues Brothers,” “The Hurt Locker,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Joy Luck Club” and “The Man With the Golden Arm. Monday’s selections bring the total to 800.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Abusive Actor is Also a Dog Killer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Here is the thing. I’m glad the A/A- list singer/crap director spoke out about the A list actor. It needed to be done. Did she mention the underage actress she put the actor in a position to groom? No. Plus, all the articles, including the ones today about the singer only talk about sex and abuse which is great for calling the actor out, but will only put a dent in his career.
None of the articles mention the biggest allegation in the complaint which is the actor driving through the streets of Los Angeles shooting and killing whatever dogs he could find, so he could get into character. That would destroy his career, but the media doesn’t want to do that because they might need something from him or his team in the future.
Can you guess the A/A- list singer/crap director and the A list actor?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
*Blue Ivy, daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce has earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .
The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.
As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were announced last month. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because on Friday, the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.
In case you missed it, check out the “Brown Skin Girl” music video below.
READ MORE:Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
Meanwhile, Bey leads the 2021 Grammy awards with a total of nine nominations, including Best Sing (“Black Parade”), Best Rap Performance (“Savage” remix), and Best Music Film (Black Is King).
She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.
The virtual show will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.
“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ashanti’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test
The highly anticipatedVerzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Hours before the event was scheduled to take place, Ashanti to took Instagram to announce she had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti wrote on Instagram — check out her post below. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”
Check out her post below.
READ MORE: Keyshia Cole & Daniel Gibson Finalize Divorce – They Agree to NO Child/Spousal Support!
View this post on Instagram
The singer could have participated in the event from the comforts of her home, but organizers chose to simply postpone the event by several weeks.
“We cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” read a post on Verzuz‘s Instagram page. “First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti 💜🖤💚 Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”
The Ashanti and Cole Verzuz is now scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021.
View this post on Instagram
Ashanti shot down fans speculation that she contracted the virus during her recent travels to and fromAfrica.
“No, I did not get COVID from traveling. I did not get COVID from being in Africa or anything like that,” the singer said a Saturday night Instagram Live session, insisting she caught the virus from a family member. She noted that she and her travel companions had continuously tested negative throughout their trip. “… No one tested positive. So I did not get it from traveling. I actually got it from a family member when I came home … I hugged the family member that ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive, he didn’t know he was positive.”
Ashanti said she received her test results Friday night.
“… All our fans, collectively, are excited …” Cole tweeted after Ashanti’s announcement. “I think that we’re going to bring it right back. We’re going to do it for the ladies … We’re going to make it a good time. We’re going to make it a moment. So it’s all good.”
View this post on Instagram
Search
