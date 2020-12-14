Social Heat
Kenya Moore Reveals She and Marc Daly Still Haven’t Filed for Divorce / WATCH
*The new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” just began and a hot topic this season is where Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly stand.
In September of last year, it was reported that the couple split after 2 years of marriage. Kenya Moore announced the news in a statement saying,
“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.” In last night’s episode of “RHOA” (Dec. 13th), Kenya Moore said she was in the final stages of deciding if she was going to file for divorce or custody of their two-year-old daughter Brooklyn.
She gave an update on Watch What Happens Live after the episode and said:
“I have not filed for divorce.”
She added that Marc Daly did previously file for divorce, but he withdrew it shortly after.
“He did file and withdrew it in less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that and right now.”
Black Doc Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Canceled for Old Anti-black Tweets
*Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, viral immunologist and research fellow at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health — and the Black woman who has been credited for developing the COVID vaccine — is now being cancelled on social media after old, racially-insensitive tweets resurface.
Backlash on Corbett’s resurfaced tweets directly follow Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s insisting that Black people take the COVID-19 vaccine because a Black woman helped in its creation. The tweets that Twitter dug up show Corbett’s since-deleted account (BeautifullyBlaq) posting some interesting messages.
Some include her saying, “I hope my kids have white friends, no offense but most of u n***as a n***a b****es have the worst friendship circle.” In another tweet, she said, “I will prolly end up marrying a white boy with a soulful voice. –> *questions making new plans in 2012* LOL!.” She also wrote, “I like my white boys to look like they can surf and got the daddy stroke.. rare find, but when u do… … … HUNNIE.” Corbett has yet to address the backlash, but #socialites, thoughts?
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
Sinbad’s Kids (Paige and Royce) Give Video Update on His Health After Stroke (WATCH)
*A few weeks ago we reported that beloved comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke. Since the incident, we hadn’t heard anymore about his condition. Now we have an update from his kids.
In an Instagram post, Paige and Royce Adkins delivered a video message about their dad’s health. The good news is, even though he’s still hospitalized, Sinbad’s on the upswing.
He also sent a message himself through his kids. Check out the clip below.
MORE NEWS: ‘Lift Every Voice’ Sings Again – Incredible Acapella Version from Jarrett Johnson & Take 6’s Alvin Chea / WATCH
Harvey Mason Jr. & Grammys Apologize to Tifany Haddish – They Asked Her to Host for FREE / VIDEO
*As was previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently called out the Grammys for inviting her to host a ceremony but refusing to pay for her time, hair, makeup, or wardrobe!
During an interview with Variety, the star explained: “All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” She added, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK,” Haddish compared the ordeal to being asked on a date and then being told you have to pay for it yourself!
The recording academy faced tons of backlash over its move. Now, a Grammys exec is speaking out to issue an apology to the superstar. Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy Interim President and CEO, posted a video to Instagram early Thursday morning saying, “To me, that was wrong,” Mason said. “I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”
MORE ON EURWEB: She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
