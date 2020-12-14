Politics
Biden Has Heated Exchange with Black Civil Rights Leaders Over Police Reform [LISTEN]
*Black liberals are currently at odds on social media after “leaked” audio of President-elect Joe Biden surfaced in which he’s heard pretty much telling civil rights leaders what he’s not going to do for Black Americans.
The meeting occurred last Tuesday, during which Biden made clear his belief that Republicans used the “defund the police” movement to defeat Democrats in down-ballot races in the November election, Forbes reports.
“That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not,” Biden said in audio obtained by The Intercept. “We’re talking about holding them accountable.”
Many suspect Biden’s camp “leaked” the audio, as there’s nothing in it that’s detrimental to the career politician. If anything, Biden’s words appear to be a direct message to the core constituency that he’s trying to appeal to, which are the casual racists known as white moderates. The audio could have been “leaked” by Biden’s camp in an effort to squash talk that his administration wants to defund the police, as the casual racist does not support this movement.
In the audio, Biden cautioned the use of anti-police rhetoric that could negatively impact the Democrats running in the Georgia Senate runoffs. He also warned against getting “too far ahead of ourselves,” but vowed to ultimately deliver on police reform once he’s in office.
“We’re talking about giving them money to do the right things. We’re talking about putting more psychologists and psychiatrists on the telephones when the 911 calls through. We’re talking about spending money to enable them to do their jobs better, not with more force, with less force and more understanding,” Biden said.
Wow this fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/5XTkvMBlvu— Alex Lawson (@AlexLawsonOFD) December 10, 2020
He also noted that in 2040 the country is going to be “pure white European,” with Latinos being the second dominate group in the county. Biden told his audience that they better learn how to work with the Latino community, suggesting that Black folks will one day soon be taking orders from hispanic political leaders.
The civil rights leaders on the call, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill, asked Biden to use executive orders to institute reforms, but Biden shot ‘em down, noting that he would not test the legal bounds of executive action to help Black people. “I am not going to violate the constitution,” he said, because doing so could set a dangerous precedent.
Meanwhile, Biden plans to sign five executive orders when he becomes president, including repealing the travel ban from many Muslim countries and reinstating the DREAMers program, which allows children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. He has also promised to reform H-1B visa system and eliminate country quota for Green Cards. But when it comes to tangibles for Black Americans, Biden seemed to imply that his legislative record is good enough.
“I don’t carry around a stamp on my head saying ‘progressive’ and ‘I’m AOC,’ but I have more of a record of getting things done in the United States Congress than anybody you know,” he said during the meeting.
Biden stressed throughout the call that the “defund the police” movement should be silenced ahead of the Senate runoffs in Georgia. He also addressed that any objections to his cabinet picks, such as suspected white supremacists Tom Vilsack and Rahm Emanuel, should be curbed.
“Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed,” Biden said of complaints about his cabinet, claiming he has done “more than anybody else has done so far” to bring diversity to his incoming administration.
In related news, Biden’s VP Kamala Harris previously made clear that she’s not going to do anything that ONLY benefits Black people.
Audio
Sen. Sherrod Brown to Joe Madison on Next Debate: ‘No Way Biden Should Enter the Arena’
*Today U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Joe Madison to break down the brand new civil rights report about how the Trump Administration has undermined 50 years of progress in fair housing in the United States. They also covered Sen. Brown’s legislation to protect workers and small businesses and the breaking news that the next Presidential debate would be virtual and that Donald Trump would not attend.
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Joe Madison: “There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.”
Audio clip below with transcript, along with full interview. If used, please credit SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126).
Sen. Sherrod Brown on the Virtual Debate: ‘No Way’ Biden Should Enter Arena With Potentially ‘Highly Contagious’ Trump
Host, Joe Madison: Let me go straight to the Ohio, U.S. Senator, Senator Sherrod Brown, and we initially booked him to discuss a newly released civil rights report on how the Trump Administration is undermining 50 years of fair housing progress. Senator and I will get to that, but given the breaking news that the Presidential debate commission says that the second Presidential debate will be virtual. Joe Biden has agreed to it. Trump says he’s not going to waste his time and he’s not going to participate. Let me get your response Senator, and good morning.
Sen Sherrod Brown: Well, thank you, Joe. And I appreciate your interest in talking about the civil rights report and thanks for the conversations we’ve had for years on all these subjects. It’s clear Trump, we saw it last night. Kamala Harris spoke directly to the American people and Pence and Trump, want to always change the subject because of their colossal failure on addressing this pandemic and their inability to get the economy back and running. I mean, this 4% of the world’s population, 22% of the world’s deaths we know it especially hits black people and Latinos in our country. We know that and Trump doesn’t care and he wants to change the subject. And that’s why he dodges on all his decisions this way.
Host, Joe Madison: Do you think that the debate commission did the right thing in calling for a virtual debate?
Sen Sherrod Brown: Oh, I think there’s no question. Joe Biden should not show up to a debate when we don’t even know the real state of Donald Trump’s health. We don’t know if he’s contagious now. We don’t know when he had his last test. Biden has said he’ll make all of his tests public. Trump sends out one doctor after another that lies for him or deceives or dances. There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.
Complete interview: Sen. Sherrod Brown and Joe Madison Discuss Fair Housing, Protecting Workers and the Election Debates
credit SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126)
Audio
Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)
*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.
In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.
“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”
UH OH. WHAT WENT DOWN? Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD
— Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020
It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.
“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.
“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.
Mark A Bolton
December 14, 2020 at 8:16 am
Stop lying! This is irresponsible journalism! The fact is Biden said he will not use the term Fund the Police but he did support police reform! Somewhere in your small brain you should truly realize we are not the majority and that Democrats are stifled with making changes unless incorporation with the opposite party and they will veto anything against Defund the Police.
You give people a reason to vote against the Democrats with that ignorance! If we followed people like you then Trump would have been in office and BLM protesters would be sitting in a jail by now! Stop the nonsense and sit back and be patience!