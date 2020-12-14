Coronavirus
Arizona ER Doctor Speaks Out After Work Ban Over Viral COVID Tweet [VIDEO]
*A Black ER doctor in Arizona was prohibited from returning to work after he posted a viral tweet about a coronavirus surge.
Cleavon Gilman tweeted on November 22, “Just got to work and was notified there are no more ICU beds in the state of Arizona.”
After having to treat COVID patients in the waiting room, he told reporters that he felt a “moral obligation” to speak out. In a follow-up tweet he added: “What happened to the 175 beds??? We likely don’t have nursing to staff them. This is not good.”
He also directed a message to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey: “ZERO ICU Beds!! @dougducey what are you going to do??” He added: “An ICU bed without staff is like a plane without a pilot – USELESS!!”
After his tweet went viral, the company Gilman worked for, Envision Healthcare, notified him that the hospital, Yuma Regional Medical Center, does not want him not to return to work.
Gilman told the Arizona Republic: “They told me it was because of the tweets and I couldn’t believe it because that was accurate information I posted to inform the citizens of Arizona,” he explained. “It is a grave injustice and it’s not just happening to me. Doctors everywhere are afraid to speak up.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center said in a statement that Gilman had been not been fired and was due to return this weekend.
“It’s clear there has been a misunderstanding. While he is not speaking on behalf of YRMC, we respect Dr Gilman’s right to share his personal perspective on the pandemic,” Hospital spokeswoman Shay Andres told The Washington Post.
In response to the statement, Gilman tweeted: “Oh really… this is news to me.” He added: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I was sharing information.”
He told the Post that he has missed five shifts, and has not worked since November 23.
“I moved my entire family to Yuma, Arizona from NYC. Then was told ONE DAY that I could not return to work over a tweet about ICU beds,” Gilman tweeted on December 11. “This is unjust, but has happened to 100s of ER doctors nationwide. We need legislation that provides due process for ER doctors like me.”
He added: “Hospitals should not be able to tell doctors that we cannot return to work without a fair hearing, but that is exactly what has happened to me and 100s of others!”
After seeing his initial tweet, President-elect Joe Biden reportedly called Gilman, telling him “how much he appreciates” his efforts.
“We are thankful to Dr. Gilman and all the inspiring frontline workers who risk their lives to protect us during this pandemic,” read a tweet on the account for Biden’s transition. “We promise you this: You have a partner in the Biden-Harris administration.”
The coronavirus has now infected almost 16 million people in the US, killing more than 295,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Keyontae Johnson Update: Gator Remains ‘Critical but Stable’ After On-Court Collapse, COVID Link Possible (Video)
*Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson continues to be in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital after collapsing during a game Saturday following a timeout.
Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, was taken off the court on a stretcher after falling head first onto the court while coming out of a timeout during the first half of Florida’s game against rival Florida State. He had just dunked in transition before the timeout. Johnson was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as shocked teammates, opposing players and both coaching staffs looked on, many in tears.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement that Johnson’s family is with him in Tallahassee. “We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” Stricklin said. “Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”
Florida coach Mike White remains with Johnson in Tallahassee alongside Dave Werner, Florida’s associate AD for sports health.
Watch a report on Keyontae’s collapse below:
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
Coronavirus Support – 1,000 Free (Food) Farm Boxes Set for 4 South LA Locations
*Los Angeles, CA – Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly heightened that issue.
To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils, First Five L.A., Best Star and SEE-LA have launched an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.
The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of weeks, but the box will include things like broccoli, kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and oranges.
Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:• West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays
• Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. For more information on this initiative please visit more info on Best Start regions.
source: Zonia Perez – [email protected]
