YAHWEH Magazine Music Group 2021 Global Tour Plans Set

*The HistoryMakers Year in Review—2012. This was the year that Berry Gordy agreed to be honored by The HistoryMakers.

And with that fateful yes, after twelve years of pursuit, came the most anticipated program in The HistoryMakers An Evening With…PBS-TV series in history.

The year had begun with the organization in full swing. There was a lot of activity with The HistoryMakers National Science Foundation’s ScienceMakers programs. They were held in Atlanta, Columbus, Minneapolis, and Winston-Salem in addition to A Night With Warren Washington at the National Academy of Sciences featuring the life and career of one the most significant climate change scientists of our day.

Furthermore, funding from the McCormick Foundation made interviews with military leaders and a programming partnership with the First Division Museum possible. But then Berry Gordy came to Chicago, and joining him were the Motown family of Edna Anderson, Suzanne de Passe, Valerie Simpson, KEM, Janie Bradford and other Motown legends, in addition to Jonelle Monae, Brandon Dixon and Valisia LeKae.

Gwen Ifill, of course, did a great job interviewing Mr. Gordy as he took to the piano to play one of his early compositions. It was indeed a historic evening.

By December, 196 HistoryMakers were interviewed in cities across the nation. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes pre-recorded performances by Smokey Robinson, in tribute to Berry Gordy and those interviewed in 2012. Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Berry Gordy and The HistoryMakers on Success.

