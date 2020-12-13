Kim K and Kanye West ‘Living Separate Lives’ Within Marriage According to Report

*We haven’t gossiped, er, spoken about Kim and Kanye in a minute or two so what better time than now to update you on your favorite celebrity power couple.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, like the rest of us, haven’t had the best of times in 2020. But unlike most of “us,” they have plenty of money to deal with the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic.

But, like the age old saying goes, money won’t buy you happiness. At least with each other (as far as they are concerned). All that to say that according to a new report, the couple may still be together, but “very much live separate lives.”

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” a source told People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

“Kim seems happy” and is “very focused on work and causes,” they added. “She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

As we reported a few days back, Kim K most attempted to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard, but failed to convince Trump and the US District Court of the Southern District of Indiana to stay his execution.

West has been keeping a relatively low profile since his failed bid for President. He did, however, celebrate Kim’s birthday by creating a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. He also penned a poem for the “Skims” founder.