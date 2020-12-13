Relationships
Kim K and Kanye West ‘Living Separate Lives’ Within Marriage According to Report
*We haven’t gossiped, er, spoken about Kim and Kanye in a minute or two so what better time than now to update you on your favorite celebrity power couple.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, like the rest of us, haven’t had the best of times in 2020. But unlike most of “us,” they have plenty of money to deal with the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic.
But, like the age old saying goes, money won’t buy you happiness. At least with each other (as far as they are concerned). All that to say that according to a new report, the couple may still be together, but “very much live separate lives.”
“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” a source told People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”
“Kim seems happy” and is “very focused on work and causes,” they added. “She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”
Jason Lee Ready to Provide Culturally Conscience Content with or Without Viacom
As we reported a few days back, Kim K most attempted to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard, but failed to convince Trump and the US District Court of the Southern District of Indiana to stay his execution.
West has been keeping a relatively low profile since his failed bid for President. He did, however, celebrate Kim’s birthday by creating a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. He also penned a poem for the “Skims” founder.
Family - Parenting - Births
Internet Parent Pa-trol(s) Take Exception to Wiz Khalifa Kissing His Son on the LIPS / WATCH
*It’s a daddy/son thang with Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian, but people don’t care.
Yep, folks are coming for the rapper because he kissed Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, on the lips. He was seen showing his affection on social media and it sparked the raging debate.
Although there are many that don’t have a problem with it, others, however, took issue with Wiz Khalifa kissing his son given Sebastian’s age. he’s seven.
“Wiz Khalifa really needs to stop kissing his son on the mouth like that,” one Twitter troll shared in response to the video. “He’s seriously way too old for him to be doing that,” the critic declared. Another Twitter user wrote, “Wiz Khalifa son too d*mn big for him to be kissing him in his mouth like that. [Sebastian is] 7 [years old], and the way [Wiz] kissed him is creepy.”
Tiny Lister Showed Signs of COVID-19 … He Struggled to Breathe in Final Interview Before Death / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
This is not the first time Wiz Khalifa has come under scrutiny by the so-called Internet Parenting Patrol. Some may remember the backlash the rapper received for sending his son to school on the school bus. Many thought Wiz should have driven Sebastian to school on his first day. The rapper’s son, however, loved the experience of riding the school bus.
Even though the Pittsburgh native has caught a lot of flack for his parenting skills, he’s not lacking for supporters, either. Several fans took to Twitter to defend Khalifa regarding the latest backlash.
“Y’all weird for trying to sexualize Wiz Khalifa kissing his own SON,” one Twitter fan wrote in rebuke of those who criticized the rapper for showering his son with love.
“Not okay with Wiz Khalifa kissing his son,” another social media follower asked. “You’re in luck. That is not your son. You don’t have to worry about it.”
So what are YOUR thoughts on Wiz Khalifa kissing his 7-year-old son on the lips?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.
In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.
“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”
Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case
Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.
“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”
Entertainment
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
Listen to the entire conversation between Brantley and Bailey in our For The Record podcast below:
