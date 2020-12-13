Family - Parenting - Births
Internet Parent Pa-trol(s) Take Exception to Wiz Khalifa Kissing His Son on the LIPS / WATCH
*It’s a daddy/son thang with Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian, but people don’t care.
Yep, folks are coming for the rapper because he kissed Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, on the lips. He was seen showing his affection on social media and it sparked the raging debate.
Although there are many that don’t have a problem with it, others, however, took issue with Wiz Khalifa kissing his son given Sebastian’s age. he’s seven.
“Wiz Khalifa really needs to stop kissing his son on the mouth like that,” one Twitter troll shared in response to the video. “He’s seriously way too old for him to be doing that,” the critic declared. Another Twitter user wrote, “Wiz Khalifa son too d*mn big for him to be kissing him in his mouth like that. [Sebastian is] 7 [years old], and the way [Wiz] kissed him is creepy.”
View this post on Instagram
This is not the first time Wiz Khalifa has come under scrutiny by the so-called Internet Parenting Patrol. Some may remember the backlash the rapper received for sending his son to school on the school bus. Many thought Wiz should have driven Sebastian to school on his first day. The rapper’s son, however, loved the experience of riding the school bus.
Even though the Pittsburgh native has caught a lot of flack for his parenting skills, he’s not lacking for supporters, either. Several fans took to Twitter to defend Khalifa regarding the latest backlash.
“Y’all weird for trying to sexualize Wiz Khalifa kissing his own SON,” one Twitter fan wrote in rebuke of those who criticized the rapper for showering his son with love.
“Not okay with Wiz Khalifa kissing his son,” another social media follower asked. “You’re in luck. That is not your son. You don’t have to worry about it.”
So what are YOUR thoughts on Wiz Khalifa kissing his 7-year-old son on the lips?
Entertainment
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
Listen to the entire conversation between Brantley and Bailey in our For The Record podcast below:
Family - Parenting - Births
Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal
*Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, claims she’s been kicked out of the family home after filing for divorce amid the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami holding hands with Pippen.
Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard looking very much like he’s coupled up with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
The photographs of him holding hands with Pippen surfaced on December 1. Hours after the photos surfaced online, Yao spoke about her husband’s infidelity.
“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”
Yao, 23, gave fans an update on Wednesday following the scandal
“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to claim that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”
Yao noted that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from Beasley.
The estranged couple tied the knot in March after welcoming their son a year prior.
The former Miss Malibu Teen USA noted that she is “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded.
Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and split for a second time in 2018 when the NBA star filed for divorce. They share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and 12-year-old Sophia.
Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Tells The Story of Clemon Tiger Ray-Ray McElrathbey / WATCH
*The freshman year of college is exciting for most college students. It’s the first time away from parents and you have the freedom you’ve been longing for. But for Ray-Ray McElrathbey, his freshman year of college was a lot different from his peers.
His mother had been battling an addiction for years and had to be admitted into a rehab program. This left Ray’s younger brother without a parental figure. Ray stepped up to help his brother after being told his mom would only be in treatment for a month. She needed more care and was ordered to stay in the program indefinitely.
Ray had to come to the tough decision to take care of his brother so that he wouldn’t be placed in foster care. At just 19 years old Ray had to become a father, student, and football player. That’s a lot for anyone to take on let alone a teenager. Ray’s schoolmate, who was a journalism major, wrote a piece for the school paper about Ray’s situation. The community got wind of the story and offered Ray help. This story grew and even began to make the local news. Movie producer Mark Ciardi saw this story and knew Ray’s story needed to be told on a larger scale.
“I, like a lot of people who saw these stories (about Ray-Ray) and was really moved, says Ciardi.
At the time the story broke it also got the attention of the NCAA which didn’t condone the help Ray was receiving because of the rules in regards to student-athletes receiving gifts and money. His scholarship was even threatened which put more stress on Ray who was just trying to do right by his family. We asked Ray if during that time he felt like he would have to give up football for his brother.
“Yes, there was a time that came about where I had to choose between school and my brother. But family is over everything. I would die for my family. I love football but I wouldn’t die for it, says Ray.
He is the true definition of family over everything.
Watch how Ray-Ray McElrathbey‘s story (“Safety“) unfolds on Disney + streaming on December 11th.
