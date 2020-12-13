Other News
Indian Innovator Lights Up His Village: He Made A Way Out of No Way
GHAZIABAD, Uttar Pradesh — At the Koyla Nagar Hospital in the eastern coal-mining town of Dhanbad, Kamil Topno is a laboratory technician. But, in his village Thakurain Dera, about 240 km west, the 36-year-old is a hero.
The village is surrounded by hillocks on three sides and is difficult to reach. It got power supply only in 2018 — but it’s erratic.
“The transformer broke down after just six months,” Topno told Zenger News.
Sumita Lakra, who heads the village local body corroborated Topno’s claim. “The entire area is surrounded by hillocks, so delivery of essential services is difficult,” she added.
The transformer was repaired only in September 2020, but by then, Topno had already found an alternative. And, the mountains that made his village inaccessible were the source of his solution.
He had already been thinking of various ways of lighting up his village, since at least 1996 when a generator was installed in his school. Around the same time, Topno learnt about hydroelectricity and decided to harness the force of water at Awaria Jharia, a monsoon river in the region that flows downhill with great force.
An application to the district collector in 2012 elicited no response, but that did not discourage Topno. In 2014-15, he used the rim of a rickshaw tier fitted with a dynamo to generate electricity. He installed it near the river — but this was not a perfect solution. It generated power only when the level of was water was just right.
He had no source of funding, so the project came to a halt.
By 2017, he was already working at the hospital, and could buy a smartphone that helped him continue with his research.
“I realized what I was trying to build is known as Bánki-Michell turbine, first designed in 1903,” he said. “I constructed a 100-foot canal to move the water from Awara Jharia into a reservoir. Then, I allowed the water to flow downhill through a pipe into a small turbine and successfully generated electricity in Dec. 2018.”
The turbine produces, 2,500 watts of electricity, helping villagers to light up their homes, watch television and charge their mobile phones.
“The government spends so much money on various electrical projects,” said Lakra “But Topno spent about INR 20,000 ($270) and brought electricity to his village.”
With an installed capacity of 374.119 GW as of Nov. 2020, India is power surplus — but it has a poor distribution network. In 2016, the government launched a program, “Power for All” to improve delivery. It was declared complete in 2018. Though the program did manage to provide power to large parts of the country, 100 percent electrification remains a challenge.
At Topno’s village, too, challenges remain.
“The main problem is money,” said Topno. “I want to expand my project to nearby villages, but for that I need funding.”
“Also, since Awara Jharia is a seasonal river, it has water for nine months (July-March) only. I want a check dam to be built on the river so that water is available throughout the year. I have asked the current district administration to help me increase the output to 12 kilowatts.”
Renewable energy is a major focus of the Indian government, like its counterparts in the European Union and the US. In Europe, the share of renewable energy in gross consumption of electricity rose from 14.2 percent in 2012 to 18 percent in 2018.
Globally, too, the share of renewable in energy generation has also gone up from 5.2 percent in 2007 to 13.4 percent in 2019. While China has the highest installed capacity at 758.63 GW, US has the second highest at 264.5 GW.
India’s installed renewable capacity is 128.23 GW, making it fourth globally. But, consumption-wise it falls to the fourth position with 1.21 exajoules.
“When someone is determined to do something, it will surely happen,” said Topno. “Even before the internet or YouTube innovators achieved so much. I wanted to be an engineer but couldn’t afford coaching and tuition fees. Still, I brought electricity to my village.”
His achievements have made him a hero of sorts.
Habil Barla, 30, Topno’s cousin and collaborator, who has been working with him since the beginning of the project, said getting electricity to the village was not his only achievement.
“In 2012-13, Topno bought pipes from the agriculture department on subsidy for irrigation,” he added. “He connected them to a waterfall to irrigate the fields. Before that, people were dependent on rainwater for farming.”
(Edited by Uttaran Das Gupta and Siddharthya Roy. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)
The post Indian Innovator Lights Up His Village appeared first on Zenger News.
KING YAHWEH to Pledge $10 Million to Global Relief Fund for 2021 / PHOTOS
*Sources say The Kingdom of Yahweh, led by King Yahweh, will pledge $10 million towards the Global Relief Fund.
In partnership with members of an elite network, this group of financiers has already begun selecting communities in various regions worldwide in a dilapidated condition.
Future plans are said to include revitalization of the community housing and provide basic needs to families.
Government
Meet Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Pick to Become Nation’s 1st Black Secretary of Defense (Video)
*If President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee gets confirmed, he’ll make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon.
Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin comes with a list of decorated achievements a mile long. He was the Army’s vice chief of staff and also led Central Command, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Austin is one of a relatively few Black Army officers who have commanded combat units, which is the main pipeline to the highest commands in the military. He’s also a decorated combat veteran, having been awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor.
Below, get to know Gen. Austin through his remarks on the 2015 Mission First Project, an interview with Roland Martin and remarks during his retirement ceremony in 2016.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Support – 1,000 Free (Food) Farm Boxes Set for 4 South LA Locations
*Los Angeles, CA – Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly heightened that issue.
To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils, First Five L.A., Best Star and SEE-LA have launched an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.
The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of weeks, but the box will include things like broccoli, kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and oranges.
MORE NEWS: George C. Wolfe on Directing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:• West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays
• Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. For more information on this initiative please visit more info on Best Start regions.
source: Zonia Perez – [email protected]
