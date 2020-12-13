Music
Billboard Top 10 Arranger George Nash Jr.’s ‘Closer and Closer’ Hits #1 on Indie Global Soul Chart / WATCH & Step
*Four-time Grammy-nominated and NAACP Image award-winning producer and arranger George Nash Jr.‘s latest single “Closer & Closer” featuring DaQuela Payne and Joe Jordan has achieved the #1 Independent Soul position on the Global Soul Charts. The single is also currently #16 across the UK Soul Charts for Top 30 True Soul. “Closer & Closer” is available for streaming and download now across major digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.
George Nash Jr.’s smooth a decorous sounds have been responsible for seven Top 10 Billboard hits on the R&B, Adult Contemporary, and Urban Adult Contemporary charts. He is top arranger to great vocal talent including Eric Benet, Eddie Levert, Maurice White (of Earth Wind and Fire) and Tamia. George’s fuse of these genres makes him an early catalyst in the Neo-Soul movement of the 1990s that helped the genre cross over into a mass-market appeal.
Nash Jr. frequently offers his sounds to film productions as well. Nash Jr.’s music has been placed on numerous film soundtracks, such as the Hollywood blockbuster hit “Batman & Robin,” “A Thin Line between Love and Hate” (featuring Martin Lawrence), and Glitter (featuring recording artist Mariah Carey).
MORE NEWS: George C. Wolfe on Directing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Truthfully, George Nash Jr. is a genius behind what makes a great Top 40 song, having spent years behind the scenes for Top 40 cover bands. This is where he honed his skills in music composition, music arrangement and technical engineering.
“I [George Nash Jr.] spent years studying the structure, nature and character of top 40 songs before I could appreciate what it would take for me to produce great songs. It wasn’t until my devoted time behind the scenes for cover bands did I gain the musical dexterity to create great demos and songs of which when I did; helped Eric Benet (along with sister Lisa Jordan) land their first recording deal with EMI Records;” and shortly after, Eric’s solo recording deal with Warner Bros.
Recently, George earned accreditation in music arrangement and orchestration at the Berklee College of Music. With the launch of his new imprint, True Music Group, George Nash Jr. desires to continue to work with great professionals who want to spread great music, and use great music for great messages threaded with the values of: Truth. Realness. Unity .Excellence. True Music Group foundation refuses to compromise integrity to ultimately make legendary music.
Stream “Closer & Closer” on Spotify
Download “Closer & Closer” on Apple Music
source: Crystal Willis / The Omni Firm / [email protected]
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘Rudolph’ Christmas Song Released with a Gospel Twist by Jubilation / LISTEN
*“It’s a re-release. It is on Jubilation’s Christmas album,” said Rev. Stefanie R. Minatee about the release of the “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” single from Grammy Award winning Rev. Stef & Jubilation. “This song is re-released because I thought it spoke to a wider audience….with everyone at home.”
The “A Jubilation Christmas” album was released in 2013. By then they were already a part of a Grammy Award winning album. Rev. Stef’s Gospel choir has sung back-up for Queen Latifah at the Super Bowl XLIV; is featured on the Grammy Award winning Queen Latifah “Oh Happy Day: An All-Star Music Celebration” album; sang with Queen Latifah at the opening of the U.S. Tennis Tournaments when she sang her single “Spirit,” and they performed on “American Idol” backing up Joss Stone. The “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” single is also accompanied with a music video.
“It’s connected to Ray Charles because when I first heard this arrangement we were working with Ray Charles on the ‘Ray Charles Celebration of Christmas with Rev. Stef & Jubilation.’ When I heard it I just had to put my spin on it,” she pointed out.
Rev. Stefanie has a Bachelors Degree in Music Performance and a Certification in Music Education from Kean University. She also holds a Masters and a Doctorate Degree in Theology from Drew University. Her choir was formed when Larry Goldman, the CEO of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and her uncle Donald K. Tucker, a Civil Rights Activist and New Jersey Councilman, asked her to form the choir for NJPAC in 1998. She had already developed a reputation as an adult choir director for the First Baptist Church in N. J. The Jubilation Gospel Choir is also known for offering music scholarships. In 2002 she was ordained a minister and that year Rev. Stef & Jubilation, which boasts over 300 members in 25 cities, toured Japan with Ray Charles.
“We were the last choir to record with him,’ Dr. Minature said.
MORE NEWS: Professor Daddy-O Releases New Album ‘G.O.A.T Antidote’ – WATCH/LISTEN
On her arrangement twist to the “Rudolph…” single she said, “You can hear the undertone of Gospel. Whatever I do you hear the undertone of the Gospel of Christ. You hear the African roots…stone beats. I try to intertwine all that into what we do.”
Rev. Stef served over 30 years teaching music education in the New Jersey public schools. Her ministry is through the Community Baptist Church in Englewood, N.J. Other credits of Rev. Stef & Jubilation Gospel choir include collaborations with Shirley Caesar, Isaac Hayes, Dionne Warwick and Kenny Logins. They have performed during concerts that included Albertina Walker, Kurt Carr and Donnie McClurkin. Rev. Stef & Jubilation has released a total of six albums. www.JubilationChoir.org www.RevStefandJubilation.org
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Professor Daddy-O Releases New Album ‘G.O.A.T Antidote’ – WATCH/LISTEN
*2020 rounds out with a new album from Glenn “Daddy-O” Bolton, founder of original Hip Hop band, Stetsasonic, and music producer extraordinaire (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, etc.).
He has also served as an A&R executive for Universal Music Group and acted as music supervisor for several films (Dangerous Minds, Straight Outta Brooklyn, etc.) Known internationally as Professor Daddy-O, his latest release marks his 7th solo album.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Government Sues Facebook Over Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp [VIDEO]
Entitled G.O.A.T. Antidote; this continues his musical career acclaimed for that unforgettable voice, inimitable rap style, and socially conscious lyrics. Following the success of From My Hood 2 U, which featured appearances by Posdnuos of De La Soul, Bun B, Smif-N-Wessun, and R.A. The Rugged Man; G.O.A.T. Antidote—as with some of his previous albums—will feature appearances by none other than Chuck D of Public Enemy, Wise Intelligent, Big Mike of The Geto Boys, Andre Nickatina, and Indigo Phoenyx.
Also bringing his incredible skills back to produce some of the tracks on G.O.A.T. Antidote, is David “C-Doc” Snyder of the Impossebulls and Public Enemy fame. Along with the release of G.O.A.T. Antidote, Professor Daddy-O is keeping himself quite busy with an album from Night Train, (Stetsasonic’s Professor Daddy-O, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and Arrested Development’s, Speech) including the track “Bullets.”
There is also Self Destruction 2, a collaboration album serving us a sequel and new movement to the original song, “Self-Destruction” which was a huge effort released in 1989 with a collection of the most prominent rappers of that day. Anticipate singles such as “8:46 It Takes The Hood To Save The Hood” produced by Gold Toes featuring Too Short and E-40. Bringing in some heavy-hitting producers for the Self Destruction 2 track lineup will be Marley Marl, Pete Rock, Easy Mo Bee, Large Professor, and DJ Premier. The Self Destruction 2 Movement is helmed by Opposition, who handles artists such as Juice Wrld, Zaytoven, and T-Pain.
As Chuck D posts, his fact for the day was that: “Professor Daddy-O of Stetsasonic is the Tom Petty of Hip Hop, meaning like they say TP never made a bad rock song… Daddy-O has never made a bad hip hop record. Ever.”
Music
Singer LaTocha Scott Goes Vegan After Being Called the ‘Big Girl’ of Xscape
*Singer LaTocha Scott of the R&B group Xscape has opened up about her weight loss journey during an interview with “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.”
Scott decided to get serious about her health because she was tired of being called the “big girl” in the group. As noted by Madame Noire, rapper Biggie Small famously called the Xscape ugly.
During her conversation with Jordan, Scott shared that she kicked off her health journey by working out regularly and following a vegan diet.
Below are excerpts from their discussion.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Was it hard for her to make the transition?
It was not. Keep in mind, Claudia I was the big girl of the group Xscape. People would say, ‘The big girl can sing.’ I didn’t want that for my life. And my husband was like, ‘We’re going to start working out.’ He’s very brutally honest. And he said, ‘They’re saying all of these things about you Tocha but you can do something about them.’ So we just started working out. He loves working out. So he’s been my trainer since early on. And we’ve just been consistent.
We started reading labels and being like, ‘Wait a minute? What’s in this?’
It’s so crazy because people would eat my food and then when they go, they’ll ask questions. What’s this what did you put in it? And I’m like you guys are going to go to McDonalds or Burger King and you’re not going to ask what’s in it. But I think the vegan thing throws people off. It just means no dairy and no animal.
The weight
I think my highest weight was 190 pounds. And I’m a lot smaller than that. Everybody wants to be known for who they are—not big girl, skinny girl or anything else so I was determined to get out of that shadow and just focus on eating healthier.
How she felt being called the big girl.
It’s hurtful. Very hurtful. I came home a lot of nights crying. And that’s another reason my husband and I are as close as we are. Because he gave me that shoulder and he gave me the real. ‘Yeah, they’re saying this. I hear it. But you’re better than this. You’re beautiful. Inside and out. Once you realize that LaTocha, you’ll be fine.’ Every day we set goals. So he was very instrumental in me getting to LaTocha but it was very hurtful early on.
Learn more about LaTocha’s vegan recipes via her coobook, LaTochas Planted Lifestyle, here.
