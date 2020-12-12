Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case
*Lil Wayne just showed that being guilty of illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling (to Miami) on a private jet is no big deal. Why do we say that? Because yesterday, he pled guilty to doing just and feds are looking to let him slide, for the most part.
He was busted in the first place because of an anonymous tip. When the officers boarded the plane to speak to the passengers, Weezy told them he had a gun in his bag. Which was true ’cause authorities found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition. They also claim they found something else: a bag containing personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.
The bottom line is that Lil Wayne pled guilty to the gun charge Friday in Miami, and his sentencing is scheduled for next month. The veteran rapper, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, finds himself now facing up to 10 years in prison.
But Lil Wayne and his fans can breathe easy; it seems he’s likely to get leniency. TMZ says it because sources told them that Wayne agreed to the guilty plea and in exchange, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he’s accepting responsibility. Ultimately, his sentence will be up to a judge, but it’s a good sign that things well for him.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.
In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.
“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”
Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.
“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiny Lister Showed Signs of COVID-19 … He Struggled to Breathe in Final Interview Before Death / WATCH
*It’s looking more and more like COVID-19 is the reason for the seemingly sudden demise of actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister.
In fact, just days before his death, he told interviewer Brandon Jay that he was looking forward to taking the vaccine for COVID. Also, when you listen to him talk (via the video above), it’s apparent he had serious symptoms, including labored breathing.
As we reported earlier this week on Thursday, Lister’s body was discovered after friends and family couldn’t reach him the night before. They were worried because he had been ill for a week and it was worsening daily.
During Tiny’s Zoom interview with Jay just 5 days before his death, you can hear Tiny struggling as he speaks. He was attempting to clear his throat throughout the interview.
In the video, Tiny, who wore a mask, told Brandon Jay that he had lots of things to do in life, and was looking to get back to doing his thing, so to speak. He was also inspired by the 3 ex-presidents who agreed to get vaccinated publicly. Tiny alluded to a film shoot that had been scheduled for this week, but was canceled because of his illness.
We’re also learning the “Friday” star had contracted COVID 4 months ago. His rep, Cindy Cowan, told TMZ that he tested positive at the time. He had many of the common symptoms … he felt lethargic and struggled breathing, but his diabetes also made him high risk. She says he wasn’t hospitalized but quarantined at home.
With the foregoing info in mind, it’s unclear if he was re-infected or if the virus hadn’t left his body.
Unfortunately, the worst has happened, but he was truly optimistic about the future, saying he planned to spend Xmas watching basketball and spending time with his daughter, Faith.
As of this posting, it’s unclear what funeral arrangements will be made, but look for some sort of celebration of life in early January, if possible.
Autopsy results are pending. Tiny Lister was 62.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Sues Doctor Over Botched Butt Implants
*Rapper Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame fame has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who botched her butt job.
According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.
Here’s more from TMZ:
According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.
Pepa thought the doctor finally removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain, she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”
Pepa says she’ll likely suffer pain from the injuries for the rest of her life. She’s suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her.
In related news… Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
Watch the trailer below.
