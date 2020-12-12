Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case

*Lil Wayne just showed that being guilty of illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling (to Miami) on a private jet is no big deal. Why do we say that? Because yesterday, he pled guilty to doing just and feds are looking to let him slide, for the most part.

He was busted in the first place because of an anonymous tip. When the officers boarded the plane to speak to the passengers, Weezy told them he had a gun in his bag. Which was true ’cause authorities found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition. They also claim they found something else: a bag containing personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.

The bottom line is that Lil Wayne pled guilty to the gun charge Friday in Miami, and his sentencing is scheduled for next month. The veteran rapper, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, finds himself now facing up to 10 years in prison.

But Lil Wayne and his fans can breathe easy; it seems he’s likely to get leniency. TMZ says it because sources told them that Wayne agreed to the guilty plea and in exchange, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he’s accepting responsibility. Ultimately, his sentence will be up to a judge, but it’s a good sign that things well for him.