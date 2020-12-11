Urban News
Time Magazine Names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as ‘Person of the Year’ [VIDEO]
*Time Magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as 2020’s Person of the Year.
“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.
“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” Time tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed.” Check out the video below.
READ MORE: She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
The annual recognition was awarded to “the individual or group of people who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse,” the publication announced on Thursday.
“Biden and Harris share a faith that empathetic governance can restore the solidarity we’ve lost,” Time Magazine wrote in its tribute to the dynamic duo. “… All new Presidents inherit messes from their predecessors, but Biden is the first to have to think about literally decontaminating the White House. Combatting the pandemic is only the start of the challenge, at home and abroad. There are alliances to rebuild, a stimulus package to pass, a government to staff.”
The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic.
Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed #TIMEPOY https://t.co/H4uzUe8Pli pic.twitter.com/YMylCvbkZT
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
“Even if Trump still captivates a broad swath of the country, the President-elect believes the rancor will fade as Trump exits stage right,” Time wrote. “…On Jan. 20, the lights will come up, and the show will go on.”
Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant appeared in a pre-recorded message during the Time Person of the Year presentation’s In Memoriam to help honor her late husband Kobe Bryant.
“Words cannot do justice to the grief we felt this year. At every level of human connection from across the world to across the table, we experienced profound loss,” Vanessa said, per PEOPLE.
“We said goodbye to husbands, daughters, wives, sons, grandparents, friends and national heroes,” she added. “And we continue to count the lives surrendered to this cruel pandemic, which has claimed well over a million souls, worldwide.”
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January. The wreck also killed seven others aboard the flight, including the pilot.
Watch: @YoYo_Ma and Kathryn Stott perform “Over the Rainbow” as we remember those we’ve lost this year #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/kBO6nvRhvM
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
News
Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’
*The Kardashian-Jenner clan have signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.
“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu,” Kris Jenner tweeted Thursday. The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports.
The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year. The show initially premiered in 2006.
“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020
“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kim wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
E! networks said of the cancellation: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.
“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021,” E! Networks continued. “We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”
The final season of the series is scheduled to air on E! in early 2021.
Family - Parenting - Births
Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal
*Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, claims she’s been kicked out of the family home after filing for divorce amid the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami holding hands with Pippen.
Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard looking very much like he’s coupled up with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
READ MORE: Wife of NBA Star Malik Beasley Files for Divorce Over Alleged Affair with Larsa Pippen
The photographs of him holding hands with Pippen surfaced on December 1. Hours after the photos surfaced online, Yao spoke about her husband’s infidelity.
“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”
Yao, 23, gave fans an update on Wednesday following the scandal
“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to claim that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”
Yao noted that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from Beasley.
The estranged couple tied the knot in March after welcoming their son a year prior.
The former Miss Malibu Teen USA noted that she is “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded.
Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and split for a second time in 2018 when the NBA star filed for divorce. They share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and 12-year-old Sophia.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Dangerous Game
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former A- list celebrity really playing a dangerous game. He cheated on his last wife with this former A+ list singer and lives large off her income. Now, he is cheating on his wife with this alliterate A-/B+ list singer.
Can you guess the former A- list celebrity?
